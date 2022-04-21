U.S. markets closed

Food Recall Warning - Various poppy seeds recalled due to Salmonella

·2 min read

For more information: https://recalls-rappels.canada.ca/en/alert-recall/various-poppy-seeds-recalled-due-salmonella-1

OTTAWA, ON, April 20, 2022

Summary

  • Brand(s): None, GPE

  • Product: Various poppy seeds

  • Companies: Bio Bazaar, Nuthouse, Goodness Me! Natural Food Market, Grain Process Enterprises Ltd.

  • Issue: Food – Microbial contamination – Salmonella

  • Category: Nuts, grains and seeds

  • What to do: Do not consume, use, sell, serve, or distribute the recalled products

  • Audience: General public

  • Recall class: Class 2

Affected products

Brand

Product

Size

UPC

Codes

Distribution

None

Organic Poppy Seeds

Variable (sold in bulk)

None

All packages sold from April 2020 to April 13, 2022 inclusively

Sold at:

Bio Bazaar (Formerly 4 Life Natural Foods)

210 August Avenue,

Toronto (Ontario)

None

Poppy Seeds

Variable (sold in bulk)

None

All packages sold from December 2020 to April 13, 2022 inclusively

Sold at:

Nuthouse

1256 A Bloor St West,

Toronto (Ontario)

None

Organically Grown Poppy Seed

Variable (sold in bulk)

None

All packages sold from April 2020 to April 13, 2022 inclusively

Sold at:

Goodness Me! Natural Food Market (Formerly Noah's)

322 Bloor St. West,

Toronto (Ontario)

GPE

Organic Poppy Seeds

5 kg

0 57736 03042 9

Lot # 012220

Lot # 100520

Lot # 021721

Lot # 082421

Lot # 031622

Sold in Manitoba, Nova Scotia, Ontario, Quebec, Saskatchewan and sold at:

Grain Process Enterprises Ltd.

105 Commander Blvd, Scarborough (Ontario)

GPE

Organic Poppy Seeds

11.34 kg

0 57736 03040 5

Lot # 012220

Sold in Ontario

Issue

Industry is recalling various poppy seeds from the marketplace due to possible Salmonella contamination.

The recalled products have been sold as indicated in the table.

What you should do

  • If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor

  • Check to see if you have the recalled products in your home

  • Do not consume the recalled products

  • Do not serve, use, sell, or distribute the recalled products

  • Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased

Food contaminated with Salmonella may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Young children, pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems may contract serious and sometimes deadly infections. Healthy people may experience short-term symptoms such as fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, abdominal cramps and diarrhea. Long-term complications may include severe arthritis.

Learn more:

Background

This recall was triggered by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency's inspection activities.

There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of these products.

What is being done

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated food recall warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace.

Également disponible en français

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2022/20/c4259.html

