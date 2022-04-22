Food Recall Warning - Various poppy seeds recalled due to Salmonella
Summary
Brand(s): None, Wahu,
Product: Various poppy seeds
Companies: Dutch House Farms, Oak Manor Farms, Wahu Foods Inc., Penny's Pantry, St. Ambrose Honey, The Granary Inc., Sugar Ridge Inc., Natural Food Pantry
Issue: Food – Microbial contamination – Salmonella
Category: Nuts, grains and seeds
What to do: Do not consume, use, sell, serve, or distribute the recalled products
Audience: General public
Recall class: Class 2
Affected products
Brand
Product
Size
UPC
Codes
Distribution
None
Poppy
Various
Starting with 0204077
AU.10.21
Sold at:
Dutch House
670 Talbot
None
Poppy
300g
628384904327
None
Sold at:
Oak Manor
756907 Oxford
Wahu
Bagel
70 g
628011424532
All
Sold at:
- Simply for
Wahu
Bagel
70 g
628011424075
All
Sold at:
- Simply for
Wahu
Bagel
70 g
628011424174
All
Sold at:
- Simply for
Wahu
Poppy
150 g
628011424068
Best Before
Sold online at
None
Poppy
Various
None
All
Sold at:
None
Poppy
Various
None
Sold in
Sold at: St
None
Poppy
Various
None
Sold from
Sold from The
None
Poppy
Various
None
Sold from
March
Sold from Herb
None
Organic
250 g
Starting with 2000134
Sold from
Sold from
Natural Food
2269 Riverside
Issue
Industry is recalling various poppy seeds from the marketplace due to possible Salmonella contamination.
The recalled products have been sold as indicated in the table.
What you should do
If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor
Check to see if you have the recalled products in your home
Do not consume the recalled products
Do not serve, use, sell, or distribute the recalled products
Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased
Food contaminated with Salmonella may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Young children, pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems may contract serious and sometimes deadly infections. Healthy people may experience short-term symptoms such as fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, abdominal cramps and diarrhea. Long-term complications may include severe arthritis.
Background
This recall was triggered by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency's inspection activities.
There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of these products.
What is being done
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated food recall warnings.
The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace.
