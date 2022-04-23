Food Recall Warning - Various poppy seeds recalled due to Salmonella

OTTAWA, ON, April 23, 2022 /CNW/ -

Summary

Brand(s) : None

Product : Various poppy seeds

Companies: The Hope Eco-Farm Store

Issue : Food – Microbial contamination – Salmonella

Category: Nuts, grains and seeds

What to do : Do not consume, use, sell, serve, or distribute the recalled products

Audience : General public

Recall class: Class 2

Affected products

Brand Product Size UPC Codes Distribution None Poppy

Seeds

Organic Various None All packages

sold from

January 2020

to April 2022,

inclusively Sold at:

The Hope Eco-Farm Store

51681 College Line

Aylmer (Ontario)

Issue

Industry is recalling various poppy seeds from the marketplace due to possible Salmonella contamination.

The recalled products have been sold as indicated in the table.

What you should do

If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor

Check to see if you have the recalled products in your home

Do not consume the recalled products

Do not serve, use, sell, or distribute the recalled products

Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased

Food contaminated with Salmonella may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Young children, pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems may contract serious and sometimes deadly infections. Healthy people may experience short-term symptoms such as fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, abdominal cramps and diarrhea. Long-term complications may include severe arthritis.

Learn more:

Background

This recall was triggered by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency's inspection activities.

There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of these products.

What is being done

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated food recall warnings.

Story continues

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace.

Également disponible en français

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2022/23/c6588.html