Food recall warning - Venetian Meats brand Finocchiona Salami Sweet Fennel recalled due to Salmonella
OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 22, 2022 /CNW/ -
Summary
Brand(s)
Venetian Meats
Product
Finocchiona Salami Sweet Fennel
Issue
Food - Microbial Contamination - Salmonella
What to do
Do not consume, use, sell, serve, or distribute recalled products.
Affected products
Brand
Product
Size
UPC
Codes
Venetian Meats
Finocchiona Salami Sweet Fennel
2 kg
None
All Best Before Dates bearing Lot 242
Issue
The affected product is being recalled from the marketplace due to possible Salmonella contamination.
The recalled product has been sold in British Columbia, Alberta, Manitoba and Ontario.
What you should do
If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, contact your healthcare provider
Check to see if you have recalled products
Do not consume, serve, use, sell, or distribute recalled products
Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased
Food contaminated with Salmonella may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Young children, pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems may contract serious and sometimes deadly infections. Healthy people may experience short-term symptoms such as fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, abdominal cramps and diarrhea. Long-term complications may include severe arthritis.
Learn more:
Sign up for recall notifications by email and follow us on social media
View our detailed explanation of the food safety investigation and recall process
Additional information
Previous recalls or alerts
Venetian Meats brand Finocchiona Salami Sweet Fennel recalled due to Salmonella
Background
This recall was triggered by test results.
There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of this product.
What is being done
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products.
The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing recalled products from the marketplace.
Category
Food - Meat and poultry - Processed
Companies
Venetian Meat & Salami Co. Ltd.
Audience
General public
Recall class
Class 2
SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)
View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/December2022/22/c5592.html