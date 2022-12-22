Food recall warning - Venetian Meats brand Finocchiona Salami Sweet Fennel recalled due to Salmonella

Product photos are available

Summary

Brand(s)

Venetian Meats

Product

Finocchiona Salami Sweet Fennel

Issue

Food - Microbial Contamination - Salmonella

What to do

Do not consume, use, sell, serve, or distribute recalled products.

Affected products

Brand Product Size UPC Codes Venetian Meats Finocchiona Salami Sweet Fennel 2 kg None All Best Before Dates bearing Lot 242

Issue

The affected product is being recalled from the marketplace due to possible Salmonella contamination.

The recalled product has been sold in British Columbia, Alberta, Manitoba and Ontario.

What you should do

If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, contact your healthcare provider

Check to see if you have recalled products

Do not consume, serve, use, sell, or distribute recalled products

Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased

Food contaminated with Salmonella may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Young children, pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems may contract serious and sometimes deadly infections. Healthy people may experience short-term symptoms such as fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, abdominal cramps and diarrhea. Long-term complications may include severe arthritis.

Learn more:

Additional information

Previous recalls or alerts

Venetian Meats brand Finocchiona Salami Sweet Fennel recalled due to Salmonella

Background

This recall was triggered by test results.

There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of this product.

What is being done

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing recalled products from the marketplace.

Category

Food - Meat and poultry - Processed

Companies

Venetian Meat & Salami Co. Ltd.

Audience

General public

Recall class

Class 2

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

