Food Recall Warning - Verstegen brand "Mix Voor Nasi & Bami Goreng" recalled due to Salmonella

·2 min read

Product photos are available: https://recalls-rappels.canada.ca/en/alert-recall/food-recall-warning-verstegen-brand-mix-voor-nasi-bami-goreng-recalled-due-salmonella

OTTAWA, ON, April 8, 2022 /CNW/ -

Summary

  • Brand(s): Verstegen

  • Product: "Mix Voor Nasi & Bami Goreng"

  • Companies: Global Reach Confections & More Inc.

  • Issue: Food – Microbial contamination – Salmonella

  • Category: Herbs and spices

  • What to do: Do not consume the recalled product

  • Audience: General public

  • Hazard classification: Class 2

Affected products

Brand

Product

Size

UPC

Codes

Verstegen

"Mix Voor Nasi &
Bami Goreng"

30 g

8 712200 982148

31-12-2024

1005943233

Issue

Global Reach Confections & More Inc. is recalling Verstegen brand "Mix Voor Nasi & Bami Goreng" from the marketplace due to possible Salmonella contamination.

The recalled product was sold from Co-op Food Store, 4705 49 St., Barrhead, AB.

What you should do

  • If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor

  • Check to see if you have the recalled product in your home

  • Do not consume the recalled product

  • Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased

Food contaminated with Salmonella may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Young children, pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems may contract serious and sometimes deadly infections. Healthy people may experience short-term symptoms such as fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, abdominal cramps and diarrhea. Long-term complications may include severe arthritis.

Learn more:

Background

This recall was triggered by a recall in another country.

There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of this product.

What is being done

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated food recall warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled product from the marketplace.

Également disponible en français

