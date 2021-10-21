Food Recall Warning - Whole raw onions (red, yellow, and white) exported by Prosource Produce LLC, produce of the state of Chihuahua, Mexico recalled due to Salmonella
OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 21, 2021 /CNW/ - Industry is recalling whole raw onions (red, yellow, and white) exported by Prosource Produce LLC of Hailey, Idaho, produce of the state of Chihuahua, Mexico from the marketplace due to possible Salmonella contamination. Consumers should not consume the recalled products described below or foods containing these raw onions. Retailers, distributors, manufacturers, and food service establishments such as hotels, restaurants, cafeterias, hospitals, and nursing homes should not serve, use, or sell the recalled products described below.
The following products have been sold in Ontario and Quebec and may have been distributed in other provinces and territories.
These products may also have been sold in bulk or in smaller packages with or without a label and may not bear the same brand or product names as described below. The CFIA will continue its investigation into other possible importers and additional recalls may follow.
Recalled products
Brand
Product
Size
UPC
Codes
Additional information
Mesh sacks:
50 lb
25 lb
10 lb
5 lb
3 lb
2 lb
Cartons:
50 lb
40 lb
25 lb
10 lb
5 lb
Variable
All products
Produce of the state of
What you should do
If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor.
Check to see if you have the recalled products in your home or establishment. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased. If you are unsure of the identity of the onions in your possession, check with your place of purchase.
Food contaminated with Salmonella may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Young children, pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems may contract serious and sometimes deadly infections. Healthy people may experience short-term symptoms such as fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, abdominal cramps and diarrhea. Long-term complications may include severe arthritis.
Background
This recall was triggered by a recall in another country. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.
The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace.
Illnesses
There have been no reported illnesses in Canada associated with the consumption of these products.
SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)
View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2021/21/c4577.html