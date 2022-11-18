U.S. markets open in 2 hours 28 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,980.50
    +25.25 (+0.64%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,733.00
    +152.00 (+0.45%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,804.25
    +93.75 (+0.80%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,854.10
    +11.50 (+0.62%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.28
    -0.36 (-0.44%)
     

  • Gold

    1,763.50
    +0.50 (+0.03%)
     

  • Silver

    21.17
    +0.19 (+0.93%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0372
    +0.0006 (+0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7750
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.73
    -0.38 (-1.58%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1910
    +0.0044 (+0.37%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    139.8770
    -0.3690 (-0.26%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,748.69
    +155.96 (+0.94%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    390.78
    +4.36 (+1.13%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,405.46
    +58.92 (+0.80%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,899.77
    -30.80 (-0.11%)
     

Food Safety Testing Global Market to Reach $31.1 Billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 8.1%

·4 min read

DUBLIN, Nov. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Food Safety Testing Market by Target Tested, Technology (Traditional and Rapid), Food Tested (Meat, Poultry, Seafood, Dairy, Processed Foods, Fruits & Vegetables, and Cereals & Grains) and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The market for Food safety testing is estimated at USD 21.1 Billion in 2022; it is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.1% to reach USD 31.1 Billion by 2027. The market for food safety testing is stridden with the increasing domestic demand/consumption of food products that would need food safety certification to meet regulatory compliances and with the increasing food trade across the globe has increased the demand for food safety testing globally to reduce the risk of foodborne outbreak and illness and prevent food fraud.

Food safety testing is a scientifically based method to determine food safety based on its microbiological, physical, or chemical composition. Food safety testing needs to be accurate, and definite. Food safety testing helps to address the world's growing demand for safer food and the sustainability of the food supply. Every year, food safety issues cause economic losses in countries all across the world. It has been estimated that low to middle-income countries suffers at least USD 100 billion in losses per year due to foodborne illnesses. There is a need for access to a clean, safe, and sustainable food supply for human consumption.

The Fruit and vegetable segment by food tested is projected to observe the second-highest CAGR in the food safety testing market throughout the forecasted period

Fruits & vegetables naturally carry non-pathogenic microorganisms. However, during their growth, harvesting, transportation, further processing, and handling, they can be contaminated by pathogens, pesticides, and GMOs. The main reason for the contamination is the pesticide residue on fruits and vegetables. Hence, their market is estimated to observe growth in pesticide residue testing in the near future.

The GMOS segment by target tested is projected to account for the highest CAGR in the global food safety testing market

The market for GM food safety testing has been driven by the emergence of GM crops and the usage of GMO ingredients by multinational companies with extensive reach. Genetically modified crops are increasingly gaining acceptance and their adoption has brought huge economic and environmental benefits. In the past 17 years, these achievements have been primarily supported by two simple traits of herbicide tolerant and insect resistant crops.

The PCR-based testing, by Rapid technology, is projected to attain the fastest market growth in the food safety testing market throughout the forecasted period

Today, a range of pathogens can be analyzed with rapid PCR systems, depending on the individual system. These include Salmonella spp., Listeria spp., Listeria monocytogenes, Campylobacter jejuni, Cryptosporidium parvum, E. coli O157 and E. coli O157:H7. Additionally, PCR tests can detect spoilage organisms in beer and can qualitatively and quantitatively detect genetically modified organisms (GMOs) in soy and maize, as well as used for general GMO screening of other food types. Hence, it has gained a wide acceptance across the food industry and therefore supported the growth of food safety testing market.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

  • Cross-Contamination of Food Products due to Complex Processes

  • Stringent Food Safety Regulations

  • Availability of Advanced Rapid Technology

  • Increase in Demand for Convenience and Packaged Food Products

  • Rising Food Recalls due to Non-Compliant Food Products

  • Rise in Consumer Awareness About Food Safety

Restraints

  • Lack of Coordination Between Market Stakeholders and Improper Enforcement of Regulatory Laws and Supporting Infrastructure

  • Complexity in Testing Techniques

  • Difficulties in Detection of Unknown Adulterants by Chemical Tests

  • Varying Test Results with Test Methods

Opportunities

  • Technological Advancements in Testing Industry

  • Spike in Food Safety Concerns After COVID-19

Challenges

  • Lack of Harmonization of Food Safety Standards

  • High Cost Associated with Procurement of Food Safety Testing Equipment

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Industry Trends

7 Regulations for Food Safety Testing Market

8 Food Safety Testing Market, by Target Tested

9 Food Safety Testing Market, by Food Tested

10 Food Safety Testing Market, by Technology

11 Food Safety Testing Market, by Region

12 Competitive Landscape

13 Company Profiles

14 Adjacent and Related Markets

15 Appendix

Companies Mentioned

  • AGQ Labs Usa

  • Agrolab GmbH

  • ALS Limited

  • Asurequality

  • Bureau Veritas

  • Campden Bri

  • Certified Laboratories

  • Cotecna Inspection Sa

  • Daane Labs

  • Element Materials Technology

  • Eurofins Scientific

  • Foodchain Id

  • IFP Institut Fur Produktqualitat GmbH

  • Intertek Group plc

  • Microbac Laboratories, Inc.

  • Mitra Sk Private Limited

  • Merieux Nutrisciences Corporation

  • Neogen Corporation

  • Nova Biologicals

  • R J Hill Laboratories Limited

  • Romer Labs

  • SGS SA

  • Symbio Laboratories

  • Tuv Nord Group

  • Tuv Sud

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ivlz9t

Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com 
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/food-safety-testing-global-market-to-reach-31-1-billion-by-2027-at-a-cagr-of-8-1-301682601.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Lab-grown meat cleared for human consumption by U.S. regulator

    The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the first time cleared a meat product grown from animal cells for human consumption, the agency announced on Wednesday. UPSIDE Foods, a company that makes cell-cultured chicken by harvesting cells from live animals and using the cells to grow meat in stainless-steel tanks, will be able to bring its products to market once it has been inspected by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), said a release from the FDA. "The world is experiencing a food revolution and the (FDA) is committed to supporting innovation in the food supply," said FDA Commissioner Robert M. Califf and Susan Mayne, director of the FDA's Center for Food Safety and Applied Nutrition in a statement.

  • Tyson recalls 93,000 pounds of beef contaminated with a ‘mirror-like material’

    Multiple consumers found this 'mirror-like material' in their meat after purchasing it from Texas grocery stores

  • FDA says lab-grown meat made by Upside Foods is safe to eat, in a first for the US

    The FDA announced its first pre-market consultation for lab-grown meat – accepting Upside Foods' conclusion that its cultivated chicken is safe to eat

  • New Omicron Variants And Changing Symptoms — What To Know

    This winter holiday season may see a COVID-19 surge fueled by a slate of emerging variants. Here's what experts know so far about the new strains and their symptoms.

  • Lab-grown meat takes one step closer to hitting supermarket shelves

    The US food regulator has approved a ‘lab-grown’ meat product from a California start-up

  • As contaminated beef is recalled, a reminder to clean out refrigerators to keep the family safe

    A Nov. 16 recall of nearly 94,000 lbs. of Tyson Fresh Meat is a reminder to check for recalled food items and clean out the refrigerator — to keep family and friends safe.

  • COVID pandemic led to surge in superbug infections, EU agency says

    Infections from some antibiotic-resistant pathogens known as superbugs have more than doubled in health care facilities in Europe, an EU agency said on Thursday, providing further evidence of the wider impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control report said reported cases of two highly drug-resistant pathogens increased in 2020, the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic, then sharply jumped in 2021. The surge stemmed from outbreaks in intensive care units of hospitals and in European Union countries where antimicrobial-resistant infections were already widespread, ECDC official Dominique Monnet told a news conference.

  • Tyson Foods ends COVID-19 vaccine mandate for employees

    Tyson Foods Inc confirmed on Wednesday it eliminated a requirement that employees receive COVID-19 vaccinations, a step the company said improved meatpacking operations after plants closed in 2020 due to outbreaks among workers early in the pandemic. The biggest U.S. meat company by sales lifted the mandate on Oct. 31, one year after imposing it, according to a report Tyson filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday. The requirement "generally improved our ability to operate our business effectively in fiscal 2022," the report said.

  • Masks Aren’t to Blame for the Surge in RSV and Flu Right Now

    This year’s flu season is shaping up to be especially bad, with the current weekly number of cases at extraordinarily high levels. Meanwhile, doctors are seeing a surge in respiratory syncytial virus, more commonly known as RSV, which generally causes mild, cold-like symptoms in adults, but can be especially dangerous for very young children and the elderly. This RSV surge has already led to an unusually high number of hospitalizations, mostly in young children. These surges in flu and RSV infec

  • California lab-grown meat start-up gets first green light

    A California-based lab-grown meat start-up received the first green light for such products from the US food safety agency on Wednesday, although the product still has more hurdles to clear before being sold to consumers.

  • Recalled ground beef may be contaminated with ‘mirror-like’ material

    More than 90,000 pounds of raw ground beef is being recalled because it may be contaminated with a reflective mirror-like material.

  • Dengue fever case in Arizona may have been locally acquired, officials say

    Arizona may be just the second state so far this year to have a case that stemmed from a locally acquired infection.

  • UNC Hospital opens surge unit for children, as brutal flu and RSV season drags on

    “We’re not seeing a drop-off in need,” a hospital administrator said. “I’ve never seen (this) number of transfer denials.”

  • First Mover Asia: Bitcoin Sinks Amid Crypto's Latest Debacle

    The widening fallout from FTX, now includes Genesis Global Capital's decision to pause withdrawals. Could TradFi be swept up next in the crisis?

  • Shoe Carnival Registers 4% Top-Line Decline In Q3 Amid Challenging Inflationary Environment

    Shoe Carnival Inc (NASDAQ: SCVL) reported a third-quarter FY22 sales decline of 4.1% year-on-year to $341.66 million, missing the consensus of $342.72 million. Net sales grew 24.4% compared to Q3 FY19, with both store banners contributing to the growth. EPS of $1.18 beat the consensus of $1.14. Gross profit fell 9.2% Y/Y to $130.8 million, with the margin contracting 210 basis points to 38.3%. Selling, general and administrative expenses rose 6.9% Y/Y to $87.3 million. The operating margin compr

  • 'Big Short' Michael Burry Suggests He Bet on a Company's Downfall

    Michael Burry is a savvy investor. He is one of the legends of Wall Street, which makes him one of those financiers whose every word is followed closely by millions of investors. Investors watch his strategies and the business choices he makes.

  • Children's Place Slashes FY22 Expectations Reflecting Macro Issues, Supply Chain Cost Pressure

    Children's Place Inc (NASDAQ: PLCE) reported a third-quarter FY22 sales decline of 8.8% year-on-year to $509.12 million, beating the consensus of $499.44 million. Comparable retail sales decreased 10% for the quarter. The decrease in sales was primarily due to permanent store closures and a slowdown in consumer demand resulting from the unprecedented inflation impacting its customers. The gross profit decreased 27.7% Y/Y to $176.9 million, with the margin contracting 910 basis points to 34.7%. T

  • Target Earnings Miss, Holiday-Quarter Guidance Weak; TGT Stock Dives

    Target earnings tumbled far worse than expected in Q3, with the retailer giving weak guidance for the holiday Q4. TGT stock plunged.

  • ETFs to Tap Walmart's Q3 Blowout Earnings

    Walmart (WMT) spread optimism into the broad sector and the stock market following the upbeat third-quarter fiscal 2023 results.

  • 4 of the Best Franklin Templeton Funds (BEN)

    Discover four of the best-performing mutual funds managed and administered by Franklin Templeton Investments that invest in equities and fixed income securities.