Food Safety Testing Market to Grow by USD 8.11 bn | Technavio

·6 min read

NEW YORK, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The food safety testing market size is expected to grow by USD 8.11 bn from 2021 to 2026. The growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.69% during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Food Safety Testing Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Find additional highlights related to the market. View Our Free Sample Report Now

Market Dynamics

The increase in the involvement of government agencies is driving the growth of the food safety testing market. However, factors such as lack of infrastructure and underutilization of resources in developing countries challenge the market growth.

For more information about the drivers, challenges, and trends impacting the market, View Our Free Sample Report Now

Company Profiles

Some of the companies covered in this report are ADPEN Laboratories Inc., Agilent Technologies Inc., ALS Ltd., AsureQuality Ltd., Bio Rad Laboratories Inc., bioMerieux SA, Bureau Veritas SA, Campden BRI, Cotecna Inspection SA, DNV Group AS, Element Materials Technology Group Ltd., EMSL Analytical Inc., Eurofins Scientific SE, Food Hygiene and Health Laboratory, FoodChain ID Group Inc., IDEXX Laboratories Inc., Intertek Group Plc, Merieux NutriSciences Corp., Microbac Laboratories Inc., Neogen Corp., PerkinElmer Inc., QIAGEN NV, RJ Hill Laboratories Ltd., Romer Labs Division Holding GmbH, SGS SA, Symbio Laboratories, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., TUV NORD AG, and TUV SUD etc. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:

  • ALS Ltd. - The company offers solutions for food safety testing that helps to complement and enhance food safety and quality programs, under the brand name of ALS.

  • AsureQuality Ltd. - The company offers solutions for food safety testing, which includes food and beverages, pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, plant, seed, environmental contaminants, and more, under the brand name of AsureQuality.

  • Bio Rad Laboratories Inc. - The company offers solutions for food safety testing that help food science laboratories improve food safety and risk management by minimizing the time and cost of microbiological and molecular food testing and ensuring reproducible results, under the brand name of Bio Rad.

  • Bureau Veritas SA - The company offers solutions for food safety testing, which include quality and quantity inspection, soil and seed testing, pesticide analysis, and certification of responsible practice, each designed to help support crop yields, demonstrate sustainability, and gain access to international markets, under the brand name of Bureau Veritas.

  • Eurofins Scientific SE - The company offers solutions for food safety testing, which includes services such as allergen testing, food irradiation and grain testing, under the brand name of Eurofins.

Competitive Analysis

The report includes the competitive analysis, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Market Segmentation

  • By application, the market is classified into meat and poultry, fruits and vegetables, processed foods, dairy, and others. The meat and poultry segments contribute the largest share of the market. This is because meat and poultry manufacturers are required to guarantee the safety of their products at every stage to comply with the stricter safety requirements.

  • By geography, the market is classified as North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW). North America will have the largest share of the market.

Find out the contribution of each segment of the market. View Our Free Sample Report Now

Related Reports

Escherichia Coli Testing Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Microbiological Testing of Water Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Food Safety Testing Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.69%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 8.11 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

7.2

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)

Performing market contribution

North America at 40%

Key consumer countries

US, Canada, Germany, UK, and China

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

ADPEN Laboratories Inc., Agilent Technologies Inc., ALS Ltd., AsureQuality Ltd., Bio Rad Laboratories Inc., bioMerieux SA, Bureau Veritas SA, Campden BRI, Cotecna Inspection SA, DNV Group AS, Element Materials Technology Group Ltd., EMSL Analytical Inc., Eurofins Scientific SE, Food Hygiene and Health Laboratory, FoodChain ID Group Inc., IDEXX Laboratories Inc., Intertek Group Plc, Merieux NutriSciences Corp., Microbac Laboratories Inc., Neogen Corp., PerkinElmer Inc., QIAGEN NV, RJ Hill Laboratories Ltd., Romer Labs Division Holding GmbH, SGS SA, Symbio Laboratories, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., TUV NORD AG, and TUV SUD

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

  • Market overview

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2021

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Application

  • Meat and poultry - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Fruits and vegetables - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Processed foods - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Dairy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Market opportunity by Application

Customer Landscape

  • Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Market opportunity by geography

Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Impact of drivers and challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview

  • Vendor landscape

  • Landscape disruption

  • Industry risks

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • ALS Ltd.

  • AsureQuality Ltd.

  • Bio Rad Laboratories Inc.

  • Bureau Veritas SA

  • Eurofins Scientific SE

  • Intertek Group Plc

  • Neogen Corp.

  • QIAGEN NV

  • SGS SA

  • Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/food-safety-testing-market-to-grow-by-usd-8-11-bn--technavio-301490804.html

SOURCE Technavio

