New food, shopping and more coming to University Park Mall in Mishawaka

The removal of holiday decorations at University Park Mall marks the annual retail shift into Valentine’s Day, Easter and warmer weather to come with most stores already offering discounts on winter attire, even though the area was expected to get its first real winter blast this weekend.

But as merchandise is shifting for the season, mall personnel have been busy working to bring in new tenants to the regional shopping destination.

Miniso, a Chinese-based retailer that describes itself as “a value retailer offering a variety of trendy lifestyle products,” should be opening soon at the far end of the mall’s Food Court, across from Forever 21.

The chain opened its 100th store in the United States last year and operates more than 6,000 worldwide. The local store, which will occupy 4,285 square feet, is expected to open before the end of the month.

Meanwhile, Lovesac plans to move into a permanent 1,500-square-foot storefront adjacent to Vo’s Coffees after operating a kiosk at the mall the past couple of years. Christian Carlson, the mall’s director of marketing and business development, says the store should be ready to open in March.

Lovesac designs, manufactures and sells furniture that’s designed to evolve with the lives of its customers. The space at UP Mall apparently has been one of the company’s top performing kiosks since it opened.

The Suit Co. also plans to open in UP Mall next to Lovesac in space that is currently occupied by Next Level clothing. Next Level, which is a locally based retailer, is reportedly considering other space in the mall.

The Suit Co. is a family-owned business that currently has locations in the Chicago suburb of Orland Park, Merrillville and another scheduled to open in Dearborn, Mich., in the spring.

And when it comes to food and dining options, KPot Korean BBQ and Hot Pot restaurant could open in the next few weeks in space that was previously occupied by Bar Louie until it relocated three years ago to the Grandview development northeast of the mall.

Remodeling work is complete, and the restaurant is working on final permits and inspections.

“We’re excited to get the restaurant space filled in the The Village,” Carlson says, referring to the 110,000-square-foot lifestyle center that opened on the east side of the mall in 2008. “We thought we also had the Granite City space filled, but they decided to pull out.”

That deal was so far along that the restaurant operator actually had design drawings for the space, which has been vacant since Granite City abruptly closed the location along with some others in Indiana and Illinois.

“We lost some time on that one, so we’re back to square one looking for suitors,” he says. “We would love to find a local or regional brand to takeover this nearly turnkey location at the mall.”

Though the Granite City space is still available, Tropicana Ice Cream Shop, a family-owned business with locations in Goshen and Elkhart as well as an ice cream truck, plans to open in a storefront that was being used most recently as a tutoring center by Paramount Schools of Excellence across from the children’s play area just down from the Barnes and Noble entrance.

Founded in 2019, Tropicana hopes to open before June with construction getting underway in February, co-owner Andy Garcia says. Besides mostly handmade ice cream and sorbets, Tropicana also offers fresh juices and a variety of other treats and snacks.

Sweet Treats Candy relocated on the other side of the play area last year. Good luck, parents.

Besides the changes coming to UP Mall, the Puma store at Lighthouse Place Premium Outlets in Michigan City recently relocated into a new store that’s 50% larger than its previous location, and Ben’s Pretzels, which closed at the end of the year, will be replaced by a Cinnabon/Auntie Anne’s at the same location.

In addition, the Finish Line store at Lighthouse Place will be converted into a JD Sports store, which is a slightly different concept offered by the same company, says Carlson.

Have you heard …

With winter finally upon us, the UP Mall is reminding walkers that it opens a half hour early ― 9:30 a.m. Mondays through Saturdays for those interested in getting their steps in without concern for snow and ice.

