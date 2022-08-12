U.S. markets open in 4 hours 23 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,232.00
    +22.25 (+0.53%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,462.00
    +158.00 (+0.47%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,387.25
    +76.00 (+0.57%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,989.40
    +13.10 (+0.66%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    94.02
    -0.32 (-0.34%)
     

  • Gold

    1,802.40
    -4.80 (-0.27%)
     

  • Silver

    20.28
    -0.07 (-0.34%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0299
    -0.0027 (-0.26%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8880
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.04
    +0.30 (+1.52%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2163
    -0.0039 (-0.32%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.2920
    +0.2930 (+0.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,947.29
    -573.60 (-2.34%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    569.00
    -5.74 (-1.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,508.29
    +42.38 (+0.57%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,546.98
    +727.65 (+2.62%)
     

Food Stabilizers Market to Reach US$ 4.7 Bn by 2032 Amid Extensive Application of in Food and Beverage Industry | Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
·6 min read
Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.

Increasing production and consumption of packaged food products and growing demand for preserving foods for longer durations are driving growth in the food stabilizers market. Growing Popularity of Sustainable Food Stabilizers Augmenting Growth in Germany Market. Leading food stabilizer manufacturers like Tate & Lyle Plc, National Stabilizers Inc., and Plasgaard

NEWARK, Del, Aug. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global food stabilizers market is set to witness growth at a CAGR of 5.5% between 2022 and 2032, totaling a valuation of US$ 4.7 Bn by 2032. Rising applications in food and beverage industry is pushing the demand for food stabilizers in the market.

Food stabilizers are used as a stabilizing or emulsifying or thickening agent to preserve the structure of foods as well as to gel the foods into the required consistency or viscosity. Most thickening and stabilizing agents available in market are a kind of carbohydrate, named as polysaccharides, which are gums, starches, or proteins like gelatin.

Food stabilizers, such as gum and starch are frequently used in frozen desserts, salad dressings, confectioneries, beverages, snack foods, pudding mixes, cereal products, jellies, and jams. When processing natural food products, starches and gums are isolated from plants or seaweeds to form into commercially viable and concentrated additives.

Other seaweed extracts, such as carrageenan, agar, alginates, and pectin, work as gelling agents in icings, pie fillings, and glazed foods.

Another stabilizer, sodium pyrophosphate, is used in canned fish or instant pudding, which helps to prevent the build-up of sludge-like items at the bottom of the food product container.

Download Report Sample @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-15444

Key Takeaways from Market Study

  • By product type, pectin segment is likely to account for the largest revenue share in the global food stabilizers market.

  • Based on application, dairy and dessert segment is expected to grow at a healthy pace during the forecast period.

  • The U.S. will continue to remain the most lucrative market for food stabilizers through 2032.

  • Sales of food stabilizers to grow at a significant pace across Germany over the next ten years.

  • Food stabilizers market in the U.K. to expand at a steady pace during the assessment period.

“Both manufactured and extracted from natural substances, food stabilizers are approved and direct additives, which work at a particle level to intentionally alter or maintain a product’s structure, stability viscosity, and other qualities like maintaining product color. As a result, the product is in huge demand in food industry from both manufacturers and consumers, driving growth of the item,” says a Future Market Insights analyst.

Ask Our Analyst More About Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-15444

Competitive Landscape

Key food stabilizers brands are conducting several researches and looking for new strategic partnerships, while key business brands are focusing on developing the applications in food industry to generate high quality food and beverage solutions. The top players are focusing on new formulations and product innovations to gain market share and attract more customers towards the product. For instance,

  • In June 2019, Long Life Dairy and Tate & Lyle announced collaboration to improve consumer access to dairy products. Long Life Dairy, which is a subsidiary of Unique Dairy, has worked on food stabilizers with Tate & Lyle, leading provider of food and beverage ingredients, to create a range of long shelf life and low-cost products to give access to refrigeration to enable more families benefit from dairy industry in South Africa.

Explore More Valuable Insights

Future Market Insights, in its new report, offers an impartial analysis of the global food stabilizers market, presenting historical data (2017-2021) and estimation statistics for the forecast period of 2022-2032.

The study offers compelling insights based on product type (pectin, agar, gelatin, xanthan gum, carrageenan, guar gum, and others), source (seaweed, plant, microbial, synthetic, animal, and others), function (stability, moisture retention, texture, and others), application (bakery products, dairy and desserts, confectionery items, sauces and dressings, meat and poultry products, convenience foods, beverages, and others), and sales channel (B2B / HoReCa and B2C), across seven major regions of the world.

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

  1.1. Global Market Outlook

  1.2. Demand-side Trends

  1.3. Supply-side Trends

  1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

  1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

  2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

  2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Background

  3.1. Market Dynamics

      3.1.1. Drivers

      3.1.2. Restraints

      3.1.3. Opportunity

      3.1.4. Trends

  3.2. Scenario Forecast

Request Complete TOC Of this Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/toc/rep-gb-15444

Explore FMI’s Extensive ongoing Coverage on Food and Beverage Domain

Beverage Stabilizer Market Growth: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2022-2032

Better for You Snacks Market Sales: The global better for you snacks market is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 37 Bn by 2022, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.5% during 2022-2032.

Absinthe Market Size: The absinthe market is anticipated to reach a forecasted market value of US$ 56.3 Billion by 2032, while it expands its space in the global market at an average CAGR of 4.5% (2022-2032).

Confectionery Ingredients Market Share: Valued at US$ 83,276 Million in 2022, the market for confectionery ingredients is expected to showcase substantial growth.

Alternative Protein Market Forecast: The global alternative protein market garnered a market value of US$ 73.44 Billion in 2022 and is expected to accumulate a market value of US$ 496.56 Billion by registering a CAGR of 21% in the forecast period.

Dry Mixes Market Trends: The global dry mixes market is anticipated to be valued at US$ 8,700.0 Million in 2022, forecast to grow at a CAGR of 5.9% to be valued at US$ 15,434.0 Million from 2022 to 2032.

Catalase Market Volume: The global catalase market is anticipated to be valued at US$ 387.4 Million in 2022, forecast to grow at a CAGR of 2.9% to be valued at US$ 516.6 Million from 2022 to 2032

Squash Market Analysis: The global squash market is forecasted to be valued at US$ 1,510.6 Mn by 2032, up from US$ 1,027.6 Mn in 2022, advancing at a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period.

Cassia Seed Extract Market Demand: Global cassia seed extract demand is anticipated to be valued at US$ 395.7 Million in 2022, forecast to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% to be valued at US$ 641.0 Million from 2022 to 2032.

Industrial Alcohol Market Outlook: The global industrial alcohol market size is set to be valued at US$ 110.3 Bn in 2022 and it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.6% from 2022 to 2032. The market is projected to reach US$ 194.7 Bn by 2032.

Download complimentary copy of Future Market Insights White Paper in collaboration with PBFIA, on the Plant Based Market that throws light on potential opportunities and investments made in the Global plant based market

About Us

Future Market Insights (ESOMAR certified market research organization and a member of Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) provides in-depth insights into governing factors elevating the demand in the market. It discloses opportunities that will favor the market growth in various segments on the basis of Source, Application, Sales Channel and End Use over the next 10-years.

Contact:

Future Market Insights Inc.  
Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive, 
Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA  
T: +1-845-579-5705  
Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/food-stabilizers-market
For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com  
Browse Other Reports: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports  
LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs


Recommended Stories

  • Rivian earnings: Investors wrote the stock off after early ‘horror show,’ analyst says

    Wedbush Managing Director and Senior Equity Analyst Dan Ives joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Rivian earnings, the opportunity for EV makers like Tesla, and whether the Elon Musk-Twitter deal goes through.

  • Powell Needs to Speak Up to Stop Ill-Fated Market Rally, Strategist Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Principal Global Investors’ Seema Shah is no stock market bull but says the rally that erupted Wednesday may continue until the head of the Federal Reserve steps up and stops it.Most Read from BloombergStriking Drop in Stress Hormone Predicts Long Covid in StudyThe Fed’s Damage to the Housing Market May Last YearsGarland Seeks to Unseal Trump Warrant, Says He Approved SearchChina Has Painted Itself Into a Semiconductor CornerRuto, Odinga Shy of Victory in Latest Vote Counts: Kenya

  • Elon Musk Says Lithium Demand Will Continue to Boom — Here Are 2 Stocks That Could Benefit

    Let’s talk about electric vehicles (EVs) and their batteries. The high price of gasoline – still up about $2 since President Biden took office – has boosted interest in EVs. Greater customer curiosity will lead naturally to higher demand, and now we get to batteries, and lithium. Lithium is a metallic element essential in the construction of high-voltage battery systems, and every EV built needs an average of 8 kilos of the metal. Industry experts are saying that lithium demand will far outstrip

  • SEC launches investigation into claims of Melvin Capital misleading investors on meme stocks

    Yahoo Finance reporter Alexandra Semenova details a new report that the SEC is investigating Melvin Capital for potentially misleading investors.

  • Illumina (ILMN) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Lag Estimates

    Illumina (ILMN) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -9.52% and 4.73%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Have stocks bottomed? Not until this ‘gorilla’ in equity markets budges, warns BofA

    The big-money investor in U.S. stocks is households, not hedge funds or major corporations. Until households start selling, stocks haven't hit their lows, warns BofA Global.

  • Investors are Shorting These 10 Chinese Stocks

    In this article, we discuss 10 Chinese stocks investors are shorting. If you want to skip our discussion about the turmoil in the Chinese economy, go directly to Investors are Shorting These 5 Chinese Stocks. NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO), KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE), and TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) are some of the stocks that investors are […]

  • Tesla Announces 3-For-1 Stock Split Date: Is Now The Time To Buy?

    Tesla, Amazon, Google-parent Alphabet, GameStop and Shopify have announced or carried out stock splits in 2022. So what is a stock split and how does it affect your investment?

  • Stock market bulls eye technical signal for further gains

    Some stock market bulls are watching a technical indicator for clues on whether a summer rebound in U.S. equities will roll on. The S&P 500 is up 15% from its mid-June low, a rally that gained even more momentum after Wednesday's U.S. inflation data showed consumer prices unchanged for July. The stock surge, which has delivered the S&P's best eight-week period in more than a year, has brought the index within sight of a 50% retracement of its bear market loss.

  • Meta’s Susan Li will join a growing group of Fortune 500 CFOs under 40

    The average age of a Fortune 500 CFO is 53, but a group of leaders became finance chiefs before their 40th birthday.

  • Rivian’s Losses Nearly Triple to $1.7 Billion

    The electric-vehicle maker said its operating loss is expected to grow to $5.45 billion, from its previous projection of $4.75 billion for the full year, further pressuring the startup to conserve cash and move quickly to fill customer orders.

  • Four REITS That Pay Monthly Dividends

    One of the big advantages of owning certain real estate investment trusts (REITs) over common stock is this: Some pay dividends monthly. Stocks pay dividends quarterly, which is nice, but monthly sounds better to more than a few investors. With that in mind, here are five REITs paying the monthly dividends. 1. Agree Realty Corp. (NYSE: ADC) pays a 3.61% annualized dividend and trades on the New York Stock Exchange with an average daily volume of 815,000 shares. The monthly dividend payment is $0

  • Don’t Trust This Stock Rally. Strategists See More Trouble Ahead for S&P 500.

    Bank of America strategists are remaining cautious. U.S. households represent $38 trillion in assets, or about 52% of the U.S. equity market, and these folks have not yet begun to sell, they say.

  • Ryan Reynolds spent nearly $3 million before consulting his wife Blake Lively: ‘We’re still working through that one’

    Financial planners share how much spouses should be able to comfortably spend from joint income.

  • Geron (GERN) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Geron earnings second quarter 2022 conference call. Aron Feingold, vice president of investor relations and corporate communications, you may now begin your conference.

  • China’s SMIC Warns of ‘Rapid Freeze’ as Smartphone Demand Skids

    (Bloomberg) -- Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp. warned that clients in sectors such as smartphones were freezing orders, underscoring how a downturn in consumer electronics demand is hurting the chip sector.Most Read from BloombergStriking Drop in Stress Hormone Predicts Long Covid in StudyThe Fed’s Damage to the Housing Market May Last YearsGarland Seeks to Unseal Trump Warrant, Says He Approved SearchChina Has Painted Itself Into a Semiconductor CornerRuto, Odinga Shy of Victory

  • Grocery prices in July had largest price increase since 1979 — with one food staple rising by 38% on the year

    The rise in the cost of living cooled in July, but not for grocery prices. The price of consumer goods and services was steady in July from the previous month, as the Labor Department said Wednesday. In July, the inflation rate compared to a year ago was 8.5%, lower than 9.1% in June, a 41-year record, helped by lower prices in energy.

  • Hapag-Lloyd more than trebles H1 net profit, sees economic uncertainty

    FRANKFURT (Reuters) -German container shipper Hapag-Lloyd on Thursday posted a net profit of 8.7 billion euros ($8.94 billion) for the first half of 2022, more than three times as much as a year earlier, but said war in Ukraine and the coronavirus crisis somewhat clouded its prospects. The company, the world's fifth-biggest container line, upheld forecasts made on July 28 for full year 2022 earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation to range between 18.2 billion and 20.1 billion euros, and for earnings before interest and tax to come in between 16.3 billion and 18.2 billion euros. But the forecast remained subject to uncertainties about the war, the COVID-19 pandemic and signs that spot freight rates were beginning to ease, the company said.

  • 6 Stocks to Play the Push for Renewable Energy

    Renewable energy is hitting its stride in both the Europe and the U.S. Here are six stocks for the long haul.

  • Masayoshi Son Is Now Down $4 Billion on His SoftBank Side Deals

    (Bloomberg) -- Masayoshi Son has now lost more than $4 billion on a series of side deals he set up at SoftBank Group Corp. to boost his compensation, a painful blow triggered by the broad downturn in the technology market. Most Read from BloombergStriking Drop in Stress Hormone Predicts Long Covid in StudyThe Fed’s Damage to the Housing Market May Last YearsGarland Seeks to Unseal Trump Warrant, Says He Approved SearchChina Has Painted Itself Into a Semiconductor CornerRuto, Odinga Shy of Victor