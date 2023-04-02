Food Stamps 2023: When SNAP Benefits Will Hit Accounts in All 50 States

SDI Productions / iStock.com

The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), commonly known as food stamps, is the nation’s most important anti-hunger program. SNAP supplements the food budget of low-income households by sending monthly payments to Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) cards.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture pays for SNAP and splits the cost of administering the program with each state and territory. The date your SNAP payments arrive depends on your state or territory.

To find out when you’ll receive your April 2023 payment, the USDA provides information on monthly payment schedules for all states and territories. Most states follow a staggered payment schedule based on SNAP case numbers, last names or Social Security numbers. The payment schedule is usually the same every month, except in some cases like New York City.

Here is the April 2023 SNAP schedule for all 50 states, plus the District of Columbia:

Alabama (April 4th-23rd)

Alaska (April 1st)

Arizona (April 1st-13th)

Arkansas (April 4th-13th)

California (April 1st-10th)

Colorado (April 1st-10th)

Connecticut (April 1st-3rd)

Delaware (April 2nd-23rd)

The District of Columbia (April 1st-10th)

Florida (April 1st-28th)

Georgia (April 5th-23rd)

Hawaii (April 3rd-5th)

Idaho (April 1st-10th)

Illinois (April 1st-10th, and older cases April 1st-20th)

Indiana (April 5th-23rd)

Iowa (April 1st-10th)

Kansas (April 1st-10th)

Kentucky (April 1st-19th)

Louisiana (April st-23rd)

Maine (April 10th-14th)

Maryland (April 4th-23rd)

Massachusetts (April 1st-14th)

Michigan (April 3rd-21st)

Minnesota (April 4th-13th)

Mississippi (April 4th-21st)

Missouri (April 1st-22nd)

Montana (April 2nd-6th)

Nebraska (April 1st-5th)

Nevada (April 1st-10th)

New Hampshire (April 5th)

New Jersey (April 1st-5th)

New Mexico (April 1st-20th)

New York (April 1st-9th)

North Carolina (April 3rd-21st)

North Dakota (April 1st)

Ohio (April 2nd-20th)

Oklahoma (April 1st-10th)

Oregon (April 1st-9th)

Pennsylvania (April 3rd-14th)

Rhode Island (April 1st)

South Carolina (April 1st-10th)

South Dakota (April 10th)

Tennessee (April 1st-20th)

Texas ( April 1st-28th)

Utah (April 5th, 11th and 15th)

Vermont (April 1st)

Virginia (April 1st-7th)

Washington (April 1st-20th)

West Virginia (April 1st-9th)

Wisconsin (April 1st-15th)

Wyoming (April 1st-4th)

Each state has a different SNAP application form and process, so a member of your household must contact your state’s SNAP agency to apply. Eligibility for assistance depends on your household’s income, assets and other requirements depending on your state. Check with your state’s agency for more information.

Once approved for benefits, you will receive an EBT card by mail, but your state may call it something different.

SNAP benefits are loaded onto the card each month and how much you get depends on household income and size. EBT cards work just like debit cards and can be used at most grocery stores, retailers and farmers’ markets. SNAP is also accepted online. Visit the USDA page to see which retailers accept online EBT payments.

