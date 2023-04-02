U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,109.31
    +58.48 (+1.44%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,274.15
    +415.15 (+1.26%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,221.91
    +208.41 (+1.73%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,802.48
    +34.10 (+1.93%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.70
    +1.33 (+1.79%)
     

  • Gold

    1,987.00
    -10.70 (-0.54%)
     

  • Silver

    24.24
    +0.25 (+1.03%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0847
    -0.0062 (-0.56%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4940
    -0.0570 (-1.61%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2332
    -0.0058 (-0.47%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.7970
    +0.1080 (+0.08%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    28,176.83
    -181.62 (-0.64%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    621.79
    +7.58 (+1.23%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,631.74
    +11.31 (+0.15%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,041.48
    +258.58 (+0.93%)
     

Food Stamps 2023: When SNAP Benefits Will Hit Accounts in All 50 States

26
Josephine Nesbit
·3 min read
SDI Productions / iStock.com
SDI Productions / iStock.com

The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), commonly known as food stamps, is the nation’s most important anti-hunger program. SNAP supplements the food budget of low-income households by sending monthly payments to Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) cards.

Food Stamps: What Is the Maximum SNAP EBT Benefit for 2023?
Explore: If Your SNAP EBT Money Is Skimmed, Take These Steps To Reclaim Food Stamps

The U.S. Department of Agriculture pays for SNAP and splits the cost of administering the program with each state and territory. The date your SNAP payments arrive depends on your state or territory.

To find out when you’ll receive your April 2023 payment, the USDA provides information on monthly payment schedules for all states and territories. Most states follow a staggered payment schedule based on SNAP case numbers, last names or Social Security numbers. The payment schedule is usually the same every month, except in some cases like New York City.

Here is the April 2023 SNAP schedule for all 50 states, plus the District of Columbia:

  • Alabama (April 4th-23rd)

  • Alaska (April 1st)

  • Arizona (April 1st-13th)

  • Arkansas (April 4th-13th)

  • California (April 1st-10th)

  • Colorado (April 1st-10th)

  • Connecticut (April 1st-3rd)

  • Delaware (April 2nd-23rd)

  • The District of Columbia (April 1st-10th)

  • Florida (April 1st-28th)

  • Georgia (April 5th-23rd)

  • Hawaii (April 3rd-5th)

  • Idaho (April 1st-10th)

  • Illinois (April 1st-10th, and older cases April 1st-20th)

  • Indiana (April 5th-23rd)

  • Iowa (April 1st-10th)

  • Kansas (April 1st-10th)

  • Kentucky (April 1st-19th)

  • Louisiana (April st-23rd)

  • Maine (April 10th-14th)

  • Maryland (April 4th-23rd)

  • Massachusetts (April 1st-14th)

  • Michigan (April 3rd-21st)

  • Minnesota (April 4th-13th)

  • Mississippi (April 4th-21st)

  • Missouri (April 1st-22nd)

  • Montana (April 2nd-6th)

  • Nebraska (April 1st-5th)

  • Nevada (April 1st-10th)

  • New Hampshire (April 5th)

  • New Jersey (April 1st-5th)

  • New Mexico (April 1st-20th)

  • New York (April 1st-9th)

  • North Carolina (April 3rd-21st)

  • North Dakota (April 1st)

  • Ohio (April 2nd-20th)

  • Oklahoma (April 1st-10th)

  • Oregon (April 1st-9th)

  • Pennsylvania (April 3rd-14th)

  • Rhode Island (April 1st)

  • South Carolina (April 1st-10th)

  • South Dakota (April 10th)

  • Tennessee (April 1st-20th)

  • Texas (April 1st-28th)

  • Utah (April 5th, 11th and 15th)

  • Vermont (April 1st)

  • Virginia (April 1st-7th)

  • Washington (April 1st-20th)

  • West Virginia (April 1st-9th)

  • Wisconsin (April 1st-15th)

  • Wyoming (April 1st-4th)

Each state has a different SNAP application form and process, so a member of your household must contact your state’s SNAP agency to apply. Eligibility for assistance depends on your household’s income, assets and other requirements depending on your state. Check with your state’s agency for more information.

Once approved for benefits, you will receive an EBT card by mail, but your state may call it something different.

Food Stamps: How To Use Your SNAP EBT at Farmers’ Markets
Costco’s Best Deals: Employee Reveals 10 Standout Buys for Your Money

SNAP benefits are loaded onto the card each month and how much you get depends on household income and size. EBT cards work just like debit cards and can be used at most grocery stores, retailers and farmers’ markets. SNAP is also accepted online. Visit the USDA page to see which retailers accept online EBT payments.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Food Stamps 2023: When SNAP Benefits Will Hit Accounts in All 50 States

Recommended Stories

  • New EV Rules Mean Fewer Models Eligible for Tax Credit

    Issued by the Treasury Department Friday, the criteria aim to make the U.S. less reliant on batteries and critical minerals shipped from China.

  • Who Should Use Vanguard, Fidelity and Schwab?

    SmartAsset compares three of the largest investment companies based on usability, trade experience, offerings and cost. Learn more here.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Tesla Deliveries Fall Short; OPEC+ Surprises With Output Cut

    Tesla deliveries hit a new record but missed views again, How will TSLA stock react after breaking out Friday? How will oil prices react to Sunday's surprise OPEC+ output cut?

  • Texas woman uses 'cash stuffing' and stimulus check to pay off nearly $80,000 in debt

    Before she started cash stuffing, Jasmine Taylor said she was tired of being in financial distress. She turned that success into 'Baddies and Budgets'

  • How to Use Mega Backdoor Roths to Save on Taxes

    A mega backdoor Roth is designed for 401(k) savers who want to enjoy Roth account tax benefits. Learn how a mega backdoor Roth rollover works.

  • Republic First Is ‘NOT’ First Republic, But Try Telling Traders That

    (Bloomberg) -- A case of mistaken identity is sparking a selloff in Republic First Bancorp Inc., which had fallen by more than 40% this month because investors have it confused with embattled First Republic Bank.Most Read from BloombergOPEC+ Makes Surprise 1 Million-Barrel Cut in New Inflation RiskUBS to Slash Staff Up to 30%; Prosecutors Look at CS DealDubai’s Latest Boom Is Pricing Out the Expats It Once CovetedTrump Weighs Bid to Shift NY Criminal Case to Staten IslandVeteran Money Managers B

  • Japan Breaks With U.S. Allies, Buys Russian Oil at Prices Above Cap

    TOKYO—The U.S. has rallied its European allies behind a $60-a-barrel cap on purchases of Russian crude oil, but one of Washington’s closest allies in Asia is now buying oil at prices above the cap. Japan got the U.S. to agree to the exception, saying it needed it to ensure access to Russian energy. The concession shows Japan’s reliance on Russia for fossil fuels, which analysts said contributed to a hesitancy in Tokyo to back Ukraine more fully in its war with Russia.

  • Tesla sales break records after Elon Musk slashes price

    Tesla sold a record number of cars in the first three months of the year after Elon Musk slashed prices in the face of growing competition from rivals.

  • 8 Types of Americans Who Aren’t Eligible to Get Social Security

    Most retirees are eligible, but some fall through the cracks due to a spotty work history or for other reasons.

  • Bank Stocks Are Beaten Up. Is Now a Buying Opportunity?

    Bank stocks have been beaten down so much this year that they're now starting to look attractive.

  • Tesla Reports Uptick in Vehicle Deliveries After Price Cuts

    The company delivered around 36% more vehicles to customers in the first quarter than it did a year earlier.

  • Soaring Auto Loan Rates Are the Latest Roadblock for Car Sales

    (Bloomberg) -- Just when it seemed like things were getting back to normal at Rhett Ricart’s Columbus, Ohio, car dealerships — after pandemic-induced inventory shortages and runaway price inflation — a new obstacle emerged to keep buyers from closing the deal: soaring interest rates on auto loans.Most Read from BloombergOPEC+ Makes Surprise 1 Million-Barrel Cut in New Inflation RiskUBS to Slash Staff Up to 30%; Prosecutors Look at CS DealDubai’s Latest Boom Is Pricing Out the Expats It Once Cove

  • How to Buy Land and Build a House: 4 Steps

    Many people dream of owning a chunk of land and putting their dream house on it. Maybe you fantasize about pulling out all the stops and designing a home with every feature you've ever wanted. Well, to make that dream, … Continue reading → The post How to Buy Land and Build Your Dream House appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • OPEC+ Makes Surprise 1 Million-Barrel Cut in New Inflation Risk

    (Bloomberg) -- OPEC+ announced a surprise oil production cut of more than 1 million barrels a day, abandoning previous assurances that it would hold supply steady and posing a new risk for the global economy.Most Read from BloombergOPEC+ Makes Surprise 1 Million-Barrel Cut in New Inflation RiskUBS to Slash Staff Up to 30%; Prosecutors Look at CS DealDubai’s Latest Boom Is Pricing Out the Expats It Once CovetedTrump Weighs Bid to Shift NY Criminal Case to Staten IslandVeteran Money Managers Bail

  • ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

    In the latest trading session, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM) closed at $23.58, marking a -1.71% move from the previous day.

  • Investors Dumped Bank Stocks. Insiders at 2 Small Banks Bought Shares.

    Insiders at Peapack-Gladstone and Bankwell Financial scooped up shares in March as the banking sector tanked after SVB’s collapse.

  • Branson’s space dreams are crashing to Earth for the last time

    No one said extraterrestrial exploration was easy but some attempts are best quickly forgotten.

  • Bed Bath Begins Three-Week Countdown to Possible Bankruptcy

    (Bloomberg) -- It took Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. almost two months to raise $360 million in emergency financing from a hedge fund positioned to profit from the deal. It wasn’t enough. Most Read from BloombergOPEC+ Makes Surprise 1 Million-Barrel Cut in New Inflation RiskUBS to Slash Staff Up to 30%; Prosecutors Look at CS DealDubai’s Latest Boom Is Pricing Out the Expats It Once CovetedTrump Weighs Bid to Shift NY Criminal Case to Staten IslandVeteran Money Managers Bail on Stock Rally With Fed Haw

  • How Many Bank Accounts Should I Have?

    Knowing how to bank effectively is a big part of being financially responsible. Different banks can have advantages over others. Employing different banking techniques can improve how you budget your money. One of those techniques is having multiple bank accounts. So, … Continue reading → The post How Many Bank Accounts You Should Have appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Can I Actually Retire at 30 With $10 Million?

    The sum of $10 million might sound like a lot – and to the average person, it is. But what if you want to retire at just 30 years old and potentially live another 40, 50 or even 60 years … Continue reading → The post Is $10 million Enough to Retire at 30? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.