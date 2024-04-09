Food Stamps: These 4 States Face SNAP Restrictions in 2024 — How Would Benefit Paychecks Be Affected?

Adene Sanchez / iStock/Getty Images

Several states could see reduced Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits as lawmakers consider restricting access or changing eligibility requirements. According to Newsweek, SNAP laws could change in these four states: Kentucky, Maryland, Nebraska and West Virginia.

Although the U.S. Department of Agriculture funds SNAP, state agencies are responsible for general administration and ensuring program integrity, according to the USDA Food and Nutrition Service. State agencies determine eligibility, based on a household’s income and assets, for SNAP benefits and issue monthly allotments. According to the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, states also have the option to relax asset limits and have broad authority to extend or temporarily waive work requirements for SNAP households.

Here are the states where recipients could see more SNAP restrictions.

Kentucky

In February, Kentucky’s House of Representatives voted to approve House Bill 367, Newsweek reported. This would implement a financial asset test and make income requirements stricter for SNAP recipients. The limit for gross income, which in income earned before taxes and deductions, would drop from 200% to 130%.

Maryland

SNAP can be used to purchase most foods for the household, including snack foods and non-alcoholic beverages, according to the USDA. However, Republican Representative Andy Harris put together a bill that would limit the foods SNAP recipients can buy using their EBT cards. The bill focuses on eliminating unhealthy foods and sweetened beverages from the types of products that can be bought with an EBT card, Newsweek reported.

Nebraska

Senator Ben Hansen in Nebraska proposed legislation that would require able-bodied SNAP claimants who are not currently employed to enroll in a work and training program. According to Newsweek, the SNAP Next Step Program is in place in the state, but it’s not mandatory.

West Virginia

West Virginia lawmakers are also reviewing a bill that would see “all individuals who are over the age of 17 and under the age of 60 to an employment and training program,” Newsweek reported.

Republican Senator Rollan Roberts, the lead sponsor of Senate Bill 562, said the bill would “gradually wean” able-bodied adults without dependents off of SNAP, according to Ballotpedia.

