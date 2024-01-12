Food Stamps: 4 Ways To Eat Healthy Using SNAP Benefits

nortonrsx / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Food stamps, now called SNAP, help low-income families access healthy foods. According to SNAP to Health, a project to improve SNAP nutrition, SNAP promotes food purchases without any nutritional requirements, but this has led to changes in how the program emphasizes nutrition.

SNAP provides monthly benefits to eligible households via an electronic benefit transfer (EBT) card that allows them to buy groceries using SNAP benefits. SNAP to Health noted that some health advocates say the program could encourage bad eating habits, while others think SNAP doesn’t supply enough benefits for recipients to make healthy food choices.

However, SNAP participants can use their benefits in several ways to purchase healthier foods.

Take a SNAP-Ed Nutrition Class

Over 28,000 local partners work to deliver SNAP-Ed, a program aiming to help people stretch their SNAP dollars and teach them how to shop for and cook healthy meals. The program is federally funded and administered by state and local agencies, so SNAP-Ed looks different in every state.

SNAP-Ed typically holds classes and demos at local farmers’ markets, or you can browse the SNAP-Ed library for tools, success stories and other resources. There’s also MyPlate, a resource that supports SNAP-Ed nutrition education and is based on recommendations from the Dietary Guidelines for Americans.

Shop at a Farmers’ Market

Another way to buy healthier foods is by visiting a local farmers’ market. Not only do farmers’ markets often accept EBT cards, but you can also save money at the same time. Many markets offer incentives to make food more affordable, such as providing matching dollars in the form of paper tokens or paper coupons to SNAP customers for the purchase of fruits and vegetables.

Use the Shop Simple App

The MyPlate Shop Simple app can help you make healthy choices and stay within your budget. The app allows you to find savings in your area and offers tips to prepare budget-friendly meals. Once you open the app, enter your zip code to find rewards and stores that accept SNAP near you.

SNAP Healthy Incentives Programs

The Farm Bill authorizes funding for pilot projects to offer incentives to SNAP recipients to increase the purchase of fruits, vegetables and other healthy foods. Each year, FNS selects several states to receive funding and support the program, providing incentives in the form of coupons, discounts, gift cards, bonus food items or extra funds when you buy specific foods.

“USDA is committed to ensuring every American family has access to affordable, nutritious foods,” said Stacy Dean, USDA deputy under secretary for Food, Nutrition, and Consumer Services. “That’s why we continue investing in evidence-based programs that make a difference.”

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Food Stamps: 4 Ways To Eat Healthy Using SNAP Benefits