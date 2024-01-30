Food Stamps: When Do You Need To Recertify for SNAP Benefits in Florida?

jetcityimage / iStock.com

When you receive food stamps, your benefits don’t last forever. To continue receiving SNAP benefits, recipients must complete the recertification process before the certification period ends. For most households in Florida, this period is six months.

Per federal guidelines, no household may participate in SNAP beyond the expiration of the certification period assigned without determining eligibility for a new period. Each state has its own requirements for recertification and procedures for notifying households of expiration dates. States must also provide application forms, schedule interviews and recertify eligible households before the expiration of the certification period.

In Florida, SNAP households must apply for recertification and go through the state’s interview and verification requirements.

This period is six months for most Florida households, according to the Florida Department of Children and Families, but there are different rules depending on your household. The first month of eligibility is considered the first month of the certification period.

There’s a 24-month certification period with an interim contract due by the end of 12 months for households that contain only elderly or disabled individuals with no earned income. For able-bodied adults without dependents (ABAWDs) or potential ABAWDs, there’s a four-month certification period.

You can also confirm the length of your certification period with your caseworker or on the notice you receive that says you must recertify to continue receiving benefits.

Florida will send you a letter two months before the renewal date of your coverage, Newsd reported. If you have a MyACCESS account, a reminder will be sent via email.

After receiving the notice, you have several ways to recertify your Florida SNAP benefits:

Online: Sign in to your Florida MyACCESS account and follow the steps for recertification.

By mail: Complete the paperwork that came with the notice and send it to local SNAP office.

In-person or over the phone: Visit or call your local office and complete the paperwork with your caseworker.

