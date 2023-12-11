Food Stamps: Why Some States Are Advocating for a $100 Minimum SNAP Benefit

jetcityimage / Getty Images

New York lawmakers have introduced new legislation to increase the SNAP minimum amount to $100 per household. The current minimum benefit for eligible households with one or two members is $23 in fiscal year 2024 for the 48 contiguous states and the District of Columbia.

On Dec. 7, Sen. Rachel May announced the new bill to increase the minimum to $100 per household in New York. If households qualify for the minimum based on federal guidelines, the state will supplement the benefit to reach the $100 minimum, CNYCentral reported.

Dozens of state lawmakers signed a letter encouraging Gov. Kathy Hochul to support a SNAP increase. CNYCentral noted that Central New York families benefited from emergency SNAP assistance during the pandemic, and households lost an average of $151 per month when benefits lapsed earlier this year.

A minimum monthly benefit would help prevent greater food security in New York, especially in Central New York, which has the highest percentage of SNAP participation in the country, according to CNYCentral.

This is a vital program that much of our population depends upon, and we must strengthen it,” said May. “I urge Governor Hochul and my colleagues to support raising the SNAP minimum benefit in the upcoming budget season, which will greatly reduce the food insecurity found in too many of our communities.”

New Jersey was the first state to guarantee a SNAP minimum benefit. Earlier this year, Public Square Amplified reported that Gov. Phil Murphy signed legislation that increased the state’s minimum benefit to $95 to help with the rising cost of groceries.

State legislators in West Virginia and California have also introduced bills that would increase the monthly SNAP benefit for some households.

According to Axios, one bill in West Virginia calls for an increase in monthly SNAP benefits to “at least equal” federal emergency allotments for pregnant people and households with children. Sen. Caroline Menjivar (D-Calif.) also introduced a bill to raise the state’s minimum monthly SNAP payment to $50 by Jan. 2025.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Food Stamps: Why Some States Are Advocating for a $100 Minimum SNAP Benefit