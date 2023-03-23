U.S. markets close in 5 hours 43 minutes

Food Sterilization Equipment Market to See Paced Revenue Growth with Incessant Sales of Convenience Foods

Fairfield Consultancy Services OPC Pvt Ltd
·4 min read
Fairfield Consultancy Services OPC Pvt Ltd
Fairfield Consultancy Services OPC Pvt Ltd

Fairfield Market Research Links Prevalence of Foodborne Illnesses as a Growth Catalyst

London, March 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In recent years, there has been a steady increase in the adoption of hectic lifestyles, whether by choice or circumstance. Essentially, a time is money’ type of mindset. This change in lifestyles has brought about an exponential increase in the demand for convenience foods that are ready to consume. To ensure that these products are safe for consumption within their relevant best-before dates, food sterilization equipment is extensively used by various manufacturers. Sterilization allows for consumable products to be free of microbial life and thus extends their respective shelf life.

While the consumption of convenience has been the norm in many developed countries for several years, this trend is slowing gaining traction in various emerging nations around the world. Moreover, the increasing prevalence of foodborne illnesses globally has led to the implementation of stringent regulations concerning the manufacture and distribution of consumable products. As such, there is a greater demand for innovative processes and techniques to ensure the integrity of a consumable product. These factors are expected to have an exponential impact on the growth trajectory of the global food sterilization equipment market in the coming years.

Get Sample Copy/TOC of Food Sterilization Equipment Market at   https://www.fairfieldmarketresearch.com/report/food-sterilization-equipment-market/request-toc

Insights into Segmental Analysis

The food sterilization equipment market has been segmented as follows – By Application, Technology, Process, and Region. Based on the ‘Process’ market segmentation, the ‘Batch Sterilization’ sub-segment is expected to account for the majority share of this market owing to cheaper equipment costs, decreased risk of contamination, and simple manual control. With respect to the ‘Technology’ segmentation of this market, the ‘Steam Sterilization’ sub-segment is projected to account for the majority share of this market in the coming years. This can be attributed to the simple-to-use, adaptability, cost-effectiveness, and environmentally friendly nature of this technology.

Insights into Regional Analysis

North America, and Europe are expected to account for a substantial share of the global food sterilization equipment market owing to the presence of industry players as well as the existing consumption rate of processed or canned products by individuals in this region. However, the Asia Pacific is expected to be the majority shareholder of the global food sterilization equipment market over the forecast period. This can be chalked up to elements such as rising consumer expenditures on ready-to-eat products, growing awareness concerning the consumption of healthier products, as well as the significant presence of a target audience spread across various nations in this region.

Key Players in the Food Sterilization Equipment Market

Apart from JBT Corporation (US), Buhler (Switzerland), Cosmed Group (US), Ventilex (Netherlands), and Surdry (Spain), this report will also cover other prominent players in the food sterilization equipment market, particularly detailing their respective key strategic developments that lend a competitive edge. Some of these other major profiled companies include Steriflow (France), Allpax (US), Hisaka (Japan), Systec (Germany), De Lama (Italy), Raphanel (Spain), Sun Sterifaab (India), and International Sonomecanics (US).

Do You Have Any Query or Specific Requirement? Request for Custom Research: https://www.fairfieldmarketresearch.com/report/food-sterilization-equipment-market/request-customization

Global Food Sterilization Equipment Market is Segmented as Below:

By Application

  • Spices, seasonings, and herbs

  • Cereals & pulses

  • Meat, poultry & seafood

  • Dairy products

  • Fruits & vegetables

  • Dried fruits & nuts

  • Beverages

  • Others (edible seed, gums, starch, jelly, & other ingredients)

By Technology

  • Heat

  • Steam

  • Radiation

  • Chemical

  • Filtration

  • Others (HPP and ultrasound technologies)

By Process

  • Batch sterilization

  • Continuous sterilization

By Region

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia Pacific

  • LAMEA

Key Elements Included In The Study: Global Food Sterilization Equipment Market

  • Food Sterilization Equipment Market by Product/Technology/Grade, Application/End-user, and Region

  • Executive Summary (Opportunity Analysis and Key Trends)

  • Historical Market Size and Estimates, Value, 2018 - 2021

  • Market Value at Regional and Country Level, 2022 - 2029

  • Market Dynamics and Economic Overview

  • Market Size in Value, Growth Rates, and Forecast Figures, 2022 - 2029

  • Competitive Intelligence with Financials, Key Developments, and Portfolio of Leading Companies

  • Regional and Product/Grade/Application/End-user Price Trends Analysis

  • Value Chain and Five Force’s Analysis

  • Regional/Sub-region/Country Market Size and Trend Analysis

  • Company Market Share Analysis and Key Player Profiles

Learn More About the Report Inclusions, and Research Methodology: https://www.fairfieldmarketresearch.com/report/food-sterilization-equipment-market/more-information

About Us

Fairfield Market Research is a UK-based market research provider. Fairfield offers a wide spectrum of services, ranging from customized reports to consulting solutions. With a strong European footprint, Fairfield operates globally and helps businesses navigate through business cycles, with quick responses and multi-pronged approaches. The company values an eye for insightful take on global matters, ably backed by a team of exceptionally experienced researchers. With a strong repository of syndicated market research reports that are continuously published & updated to ensure the ever-changing needs of customers are met with absolute promptness.

Contact

Fairfield Market Research
London, UK
UK +44 (0)20 30025888   
USA (Toll-free) +1 (844) 3829746 
Web: https://www.fairfieldmarketresearch.com/
Email: sales@fairfieldmarketresearch.com
Twitter: https://twitter.com/FairfieldMarket
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fairfield-market-research-uk


