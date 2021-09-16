U.S. markets open in 9 hours 14 minutes

Food Storage Container Market in US 2021-2025 Progresses at a CAGR of 3.29% during 2021-2025 | COVID-19 Impacts|Technavio

·3 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Food Storage Container Market in US by End-user and Shape - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025 report is now available at Technavio

The food storage container market in the US is poised to grow by USD 2.12 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 3.29% during the forecast period. The food storage container market in the US report offers a comprehensive analysis of the strategies adopted by vendors and the trends, drivers, and challenges affecting the market size.

Discover Metal & Glass Containers industry potential and make informed business decisions based on qualitative and quantitative evidence highlighted in Technavio reports.

Request a Free Sample Report!

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing preference for durable and lightweight containers.

The food storage container market in US analysis includes End-user segment and Geographic landscape. This study identifies the as one of the prime reasons driving the food storage container market in US growth during the next few years. This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The food storage container market in US covers the following areas:

Food Storage Container Market In US Sizing
Food Storage Container Market In US Forecast
Food Storage Container Market In US Analysis

Companies Mentioned

  • Addis Housewares Ltd.

  • AJ Stuart and Co. Ltd.

  • ARAVEN SL

  • Berry Global Group Inc.

  • Cambro Manufacturing Co.

  • Carlisle Companies Inc.

  • Newell Brands Inc.

  • Silgan Holdings Inc.

  • The Oneida Group Inc.

  • The Vollrath Co. LLC

Related Reports:

Household Food Storage Containers Market by Material, Shape, and Distribution Channel - Forecast and Analysis

Paper Cups and Containers Market by Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by End-user

  • Restaurants - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Catering - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Hotels - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Bars - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by End-user

Market Segmentation by Shape

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Shape

  • Round - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Square - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Rectangle - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Shape

Customer landscape

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview

  • Vendor landscape

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Addis Housewares Ltd.

  • AJ Stuart and Co. Ltd.

  • ARAVEN SL

  • Berry Global Group Inc.

  • Cambro Manufacturing Co.

  • Carlisle Companies Inc.

  • Newell Brands Inc.

  • Silgan Holdings Inc.

  • The Oneida Group Inc.

  • The Vollrath Co. LLC

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/food-storage-container-market-in-us-2021-2025-progresses-at-a-cagr-of-3-29-during-2021-2025--covid-19-impactstechnavio-301377247.html

SOURCE Technavio

