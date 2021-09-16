Food Storage Container Market in US 2021-2025 Progresses at a CAGR of 3.29% during 2021-2025 | COVID-19 Impacts|Technavio
The food storage container market in the US is poised to grow by USD 2.12 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 3.29% during the forecast period. The food storage container market in the US report offers a comprehensive analysis of the strategies adopted by vendors and the trends, drivers, and challenges affecting the market size.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing preference for durable and lightweight containers.
The food storage container market in US analysis includes End-user segment and Geographic landscape. This study identifies the as one of the prime reasons driving the food storage container market in US growth during the next few years. This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The food storage container market in US covers the following areas:
Food Storage Container Market In US Sizing
Food Storage Container Market In US Forecast
Food Storage Container Market In US Analysis
Companies Mentioned
Addis Housewares Ltd.
AJ Stuart and Co. Ltd.
ARAVEN SL
Berry Global Group Inc.
Cambro Manufacturing Co.
Carlisle Companies Inc.
Newell Brands Inc.
Silgan Holdings Inc.
The Oneida Group Inc.
The Vollrath Co. LLC
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
