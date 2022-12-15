U.S. markets close in 2 hours 39 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,881.20
    -114.12 (-2.86%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,027.22
    -939.13 (-2.76%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,789.55
    -381.34 (-3.41%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,776.79
    -43.66 (-2.40%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.01
    -0.27 (-0.35%)
     

  • Gold

    1,787.30
    -31.40 (-1.73%)
     

  • Silver

    23.30
    -0.84 (-3.48%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0608
    -0.0075 (-0.70%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4370
    -0.0660 (-1.88%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2170
    -0.0260 (-2.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.9670
    +2.5520 (+1.88%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,427.05
    -743.23 (-4.09%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    406.06
    -6.71 (-1.63%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,426.17
    -69.76 (-0.93%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,051.70
    -104.51 (-0.37%)
     

Food Tech Market– Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2018-2028F

ReportLinker
·5 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Segmented By Technology Type (Mobile App, Website), By Service Type (Online Food Aggregators, Online Grocery Delivery, OTT & Convenience Services), By Region. The global food tech market is anticipated to register an impressive CAGR during the forecast period.

New York, Dec. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Food Tech Market– Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2018-2028F" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06373125/?utm_source=GNW
Food technology or online delivery platforms, as well as internet kitchens, are seeing prospects for expansion as a result of how local restaurant food is sourced and disseminated.

Due to this development in food technology or online delivery platforms, there are several prospects for restaurants in the online meal ordering sector. The global online food delivery market size was estimated at USD 189.70 billion in 2021.
Today’s consumers prefer placing their orders for their favorite meals through online platforms, which offer a limitless selection of eateries. Additionally, customers can choose, customize, and order food from restaurants based on ratings and reviews.
The food technology market is expanding more quickly because of the increased accessibility of online food delivery platforms. Due to the rise in smartphone and internet usage, food technology web platforms are becoming increasingly popular with consumers.
These platforms for food technology assist restaurants in expanding their consumer base, increasing revenue, and better utilizing their resources.The listing platform for food technology aids restaurants in spreading the word about their enterprise.

Due to their high standard of living and changing way of life, customers rely heavily on services that save them time while also providing convenience.
Food delivery trends have undergone a significant transformation, notably in the manner that many chains of restaurants and restaurants generate revenue. An emerging way to make money is to advertise food technology apps like those for online grocery shopping and online food ordering.
The food technology businesses provide restaurants with high consumer traffic in exchange for a transaction charge when customers use the restaurants’ applications to order meals online. This helps the food technology companies raise their revenue.
Increasing Internet Penetration Fuels the Market Growth
The market for food technology is expanding primarily because of the increased use of smartphones and internet penetration. Around 69% of the world’s population, or 4.9 billion people, are active on the internet as of 2022. Additionally, culinary technologies are employed as platforms for online meal delivery, which aid eateries in expanding their clientele and generating more revenue. This is one thing causing the food technology market to grow.
Focus on Food Safety Propels the Market Growth
Food safety is not a new trend, but there has been a growing emphasis on keeping up with its various aspects, such as labeling and traceability.The food business is experiencing a growing trend of rapid digitization, which has increased the importance of traceability and improved transparency throughout the supply chain.

The necessity for better change monitoring and speedy decision-making to address issues like health concerns has increased due to the supply chain network’s rapid expansion, which has sped up the adoption of blockchain technology. Additionally, food businesses must abide by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) new rules regarding meat usage restrictions, shelf-life labeling, and the definition of healthy or natural food.
Innovative Offerings Fuels Market Growth
Companies are focusing on new technologies to provide convenience to consumers when ordering. For instance, Domino’s Pizza, Inc. is an American pizza restaurant franchise with locations worldwide. In 2021, Domino’s Pizza earned around USD4.36 billion in revenue globally. Domino’s has incorporated cutting-edge delivery methods for its consumers over the years. The business uses advanced technologies, including voice automation, autonomous delivery, GPS driver tracking, and others. The company was able to position itself as a pioneer in the food technology sector due to advances in the technologies it employed. The corporation established a solid foothold in the industry owing to Domino’s tracker, text and Twitter ordering, wristwatch ordering, and these other methods. Also, Delivery Hero SE is a worldwide European online meal delivery service that is based in Germany and serves customers in over 40 nations throughout Europe, Asia, Latin America, and the Middle East. Delivery Hero has broadened the scope of its services to include speedy commerce services that can complete minor orders in under an hour. Also, Delivery Hero raises sales by 52% year over year and makes progress toward profitability in the first quarter of 2022. The business advertises delivery services on its website or mobile app to make it simple and convenient for clients to find their favorite cuisine wherever they are.
Market Segmentation
The global food tech market is segmented into technology type, service type, and region.Based on technology, the market is segmented into mobile apps and websites.

Based on service type, the market is segmented into online food aggregators, online grocery delivery, OTT & convenience services.
Company Profile
Foodpanda, Domino’s Pizza Inc., Doordash Inc., Grubhub Holdings Inc., Goodr, Inc., McDonald’s Corporation, Pizza Hut International, Zomato Limited, Delivery Hero Holding GmbH, Inc., Roofoods Ltd are the major market players in global food tech market.

Report Scope:

In this report, the Global Food Tech Market has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:
• Food Tech Market, By Technology Type:
o Mobile App
o Website
• Food Tech Market, By Service Type:
o Online Food Aggregators
o Online Grocery Delivery
o OTT & Convenience Services
• Food Tech Market, By Region:
• North America
The United States
Canada
Mexico
• Europe
Russia
France
The United Kingdom
Italy
Spain
• Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
Indonesia
Vietnam
• Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
Egypt
UAE
Turkey
• South America
Brazil
Argentina
Colombia

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in the global food tech market.

Available Customizations:

With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Company Information

• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06373125/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Tesla Could Make a Major Announcement in 2023!

    Tesla's (NASDAQ: TSLA) stock price is falling for several reasons, including rising competition. In response, Tesla could make this major announcement in 2023. If you're interested in Tesla stock, you don't want to miss this video.

  • As We Dissect the Retail Sales Data, We See Positives for Several Holdings

    The November numbers for food service and drinking establishments and for grocery stores were solid, which should benefit some of our stocks.

  • GE picks Kendall Square for HQ for energy business

    The company's energy businesses are expected to be split off into an independent company in early 2024, which will be headquartered in Cambridge. GE itself is still on the hunt for a new corporate office in Boston.

  • U.S. Oil Prices Under Pressure From Keystone Pipeline’s Largest-Ever Leak

    A weeklong shutdown has reduced flows of Canadian crude, adding to costs for Gulf Coast refiners and weighing on U.S. oil reserves.

  • 12 Countries That Produce The Most Lithium

    In this piece, we will take a look at the 12 countries that produce the most lithium. For more countries, head on over to 5 Countries That Produce The Most Lithium. Lithium is shaping up to be one of the most important materials for the modern day world. Alongside silicon, which is used in semiconductor […]

  • Netflix partners with Verizon to broaden service provider’s streaming output

    Yahoo Finance Live checks out shares of Netflix and Verizon after their partnership to expand the service provider's streaming footprint.

  • Electric vehicles confront the leap to the mass market

    The past year was sobering for investors who poured money into Tesla Inc and rival electric vehicle startups that hoped to emulate Tesla CEO Elon Musk's success. Rivian Automotive Inc, which had a higher market value than Ford Motor Co shortly after it went public in 2021, lost more than 70% of its value over the past year. Electric van maker Arrival warned it could run out of cash in less than a year.

  • Can I Retire With $2 Million?

    For years, financial experts have suggested a target retirement savings goal of $1 million. But when you consider things like inflation, the rising cost of healthcare and longer life expectancies, that amount of money may not go as far as … Continue reading → The post How to Retire With $2 Million appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • EIA reports a weekly decline in U.S. natural-gas supplies smaller than the 5-year average

    The U.S. Energy Information Administration reported on Thursday that domestic natural-gas supplies fell by 50 billion cubic feet for the week ended Dec. 9. Total working gas stocks in storage stand at 3.412 trillion cubic feet, down 18 billion cubic feet from a year ago and 15 billion cubic feet below the five-year average, the government said.

  • Binance, the World’s Largest Crypto Exchange, Faces a Test as Customers Withdraw Funds

    In the 24 hours through Tuesday, investors withdrew assets from the exchange at the fastest rate in months.

  • Comcast Doubles Down on a Shady Billing Practice (It Will Cost You)

    The cable and internet giant plans a price hike for many customers, but that's only part of why you should be mad.

  • AbbVie to leave leading U.S. drug industry trade group

    Politico, which first reported on AbbVie's exit, said the drugmaker was also leaving the industry group Biotechnology Innovation Organization as well as Business Roundtable, citing a person with knowledge of the matter. Reuters reported in August the pharmaceutical industry spent at least $142.6 million on lobbying Congress and federal agencies in the first half of 2022, more than any industry. President Joe Biden's signature Inflation Reduction Act will allow the government to choose 10 drugs to negotiate from among the 50 costliest ones for Medicare, the government healthcare program for people aged 65 and older or disabled, starting in 2026.

  • What's Next for AbbVie Now That It Reached Our Price Target?

    With all the commercials on TV it is hard not to remember that AbbVie ABBV is the manufacturer of Humira to treat rheumatoid arthritis and Crohn's disease. In this updated daily bar chart of ABBV, below, we can see a bullish golden cross of the 50-day and 200-day moving average lines in December. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator is in a bullish alignment above the zero line but the two moving averages are poised for a downward crossover and take profit sell signal.

  • Harley-Davidson takes preliminary step toward repurposing HQ campus

    Harley-Davidson Inc. took a preliminary step toward to-be-announced plans for repurposing the corporate headquarters campus on Milwaukee’s near west side.

  • My Company Said 401(k) Contributions Are Based on Straight Time Pay

    401(k) regulations allow the employer to determine, to a certain extent, what is defined as eligible pay for contributions to the plan.

  • Ford, China’s CATL Mull Workaround for New US Battery Plant With US-Chinese Tensions High

    (Bloomberg) -- Ford Motor Co. and China’s Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd. are considering building a battery manufacturing plant in Michigan in a complex arrangement designed to reap new tax benefits without running afoul of US-China political sensitivities.Most Read from BloombergIs Putin Finally Getting Smart About His Ukraine Disaster?Elon Musk’s Tesla Share Sales Approach the $40 Billion MarkPowell Says Fed Still Has a ‘Ways to Go’ After Half-Point HikeThis Is the World’s Biggest St

  • Delaying Retirement? Then You Need to Delay This, Too

    For many reasons, including rising costs of living and longevity, Americans are delaying their retirement. While workers in the past would try to hang it up at around 62, workers now are frequently planning on working into their 70s. If … Continue reading → The post If You Delay Retirement, You Should Also Delay This appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Chinese Companies Dodge Delisting Risk as U.S. Gains Full Audit Access

    The news lifts a cloud that has hovered over U.S.-listed Chinese stocks including Alibaba Group Holding, Yum China, and Pinduoduo.

  • Peloton ends North Bay presence with store closure

    Publicly traded exercise machine startup Peloton is closing its North Bay showroom in Corte Madera, according to a recent layoff notice. New York-based Peloton Interactive Inc. (NYSE: PTON) said it plans to close the location at 1614 Redwood Highway in the Village at Corte Madera shopping center and another in Pasadena. The company will still have a sizable Bay Area presence, though the retail operations will be more concentrated in the South Bay.

  • Exclusive-The global supply trail that leads to Russia’s killer drones

    The hundreds of Russian drones hovering ominously over the Ukrainian battlefield owe their existence to an elastic, sanctions-evading supply chain that often runs through a shabby office above a Hong Kong marketplace, and sometimes through a yellow stucco home in suburban Florida. The "Sea Eagle" Orlan 10 UAV is a deceptive, relatively low-tech and cheap killer that has directed many of the up to 20,000 artillery shells that Russia has fired daily on Ukrainian positions in 2022, killing up to 100 soldiers per day, according to Ukrainian commanders. An investigation by Reuters and iStories, a Russian media outlet, in collaboration with the Royal United Services Institute, a defence think tank in London, has uncovered a logistical trail that spans the globe and ends at the Orlan's production line, the Special Technology Centre in St. Petersburg, Russia.