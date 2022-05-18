U.S. markets open in 44 minutes

Food Truck Market Size Worth USD 5.78 Billion | Globally, By 2028 at 6.6% CAGR – Food Truck Industry Report by Vantage Market Research

Vantage Market Research
·9 min read
Vantage Market Research, The North Star for the Working World
Vantage Market Research, The North Star for the Working World

WASHINGTON, May 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vantage Market Research’s recent analysis of the Global Food Truck Market finds that the increasing shift of consumers towards gourmet offerings along with unique food concepts is expediting market growth. Primarily driven by requirement of minimal capital, the total Global Food Truck Market is estimated to reach USD 5.78 Billion by the year 2028.

The Global Market revenue stood at a value USD 3.94 Billion in the year 2021 and the Market is forecasted to grow exhibiting a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.6%.

Furthermore, the increasing working women population is also anticipated to augment the growth of the Global Food Truck Market, states Vantage Market Research, in a report, titled “Food Truck Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Type (Expandable, Boxes, Buses & Vans, Customized Trucks), by Size (Small, Medium, Large), by Food Type (Barbecue & Snacks, Fast Food, Desserts & Confectionary, Bakery), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)”.

Please Check Out Our Free Sample Reports and Make a More Informed Decision:

Get Access to a Free Copy of Our Latest Sample Report @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/food-truck-market-1562/request-sample

(Sample reports are a great way to test our in-depth reports or study before you make a purchase)

  • The newly updated, 140+ page reports provide an in-depth analysis of the COVID-19 virus and pandemic.

  • Using industry data and interview with experts, you can learn about topics such as regional impact analysis, global forecast, competitive landscape analysis, size & share of regional markets.

  • We offer these reports in PDF format so you can read them on your computer and print them out.

  • Free sample includes, Industry Operating Conditions, Industry Market Size, Profitability Analysis, SWOT Analysis, Industry Major Players, Historical and Forecast, Growth Porter's 5 Forces Analysis, Revenue Forecasts, Industry Trends, Industry Financial Ratios.

  • The report also presents the country-wise and region-wise analysis of the Vantage Market Research and includes a detailed analysis of the key factors affecting the growth of the market.

  • Sample Report further sheds light on the Major Market Players with their Sales Volume, Business Strategy and Revenue Analysis, to offer the readers an advantage over others.

Market Dynamics:

Increasing Shift of Consumers towards Gourmet Offerings to Stimulate Market Growth

The increasing shift of consumers towards gourmet offerings along with unique food concepts are anticipated to augment the growth of the Food Truck Market in the years to come. More than 60% of millennials prefer food trucks presenting real and distinctive meal selections over brick-and-mortar restaurants, according to a survey by The Restaurant Times U.S. on the most popular food trucks. Curry Up Now, U.S., for example, grew in popularity among Californians after introducing a hybrid of Indian and Mexican burritos in 2018. Furthermore, according to the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization, about 2.5 billion people buy food from mobile food outlets and street kiosks every day. In Asia and Latin America, where street food is a culinary staple in nations like Brazil, Thailand, and Indonesia, demand for mobile food services is considerable. According to Food Truck Nation, the US mobile food services industry has roughly 5,500 entities (single-location businesses and branches of multi-location businesses) with combined yearly revenue of about $3 billion.

Key Insights & Findings from the Report:

  • According to our primary respondents’ research, the Food Truck market is predicted to grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.6% during the forecast period.

  • The Food Truck market was estimated to be worth roughly USD 3.94 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 5.78 Billion by 2028; based on primary research.

  • On the basis of region, Asia Pacific is projected to dominate the worldwide Food Truck market.

Purchase This Premium Report Now @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/buy-now/food-truck-market-1562/0

Benefits of Purchasing Food Truck Market Reports:

  • Customer Satisfaction: Our team of experts assists you with all your research needs and optimizes your reports.

  • Analyst Support: Before or after purchasing the report, ask a professional analyst to address your questions.

  • Assured Quality: Focuses on accuracy and quality of reports.

  • Incomparable Skills: Analysts provide in-depth insights into reports.

Segmentation of the Global Food Truck Market:

  • Type

    • Expandable

    • Boxes

    • Buses & Vans

    • Customized Trucks

    • Others

  • Size

    • Small

    • Medium

    • Large

  • Food Type

    • Barbecue & Snacks

    • Fast Food

    • Desserts & Confectionary

    • Bakery

    • Vegan & Meat Plant

    • Others

  • Region

    • North America

    • Europe

    • Asia Pacific

    • Latin America

    • Middle East & Africa

Read Full Research Report @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/food-truck-market-1562

Need of Minimal Capital to Drive the Market Growth

The requirement of minimal capital is anticipated to augment the growth of the Food Truck Market within the estimated period. A food truck is substantially less expensive to launch than a traditional restaurant. According to a survey conducted by Food Truck Operator, Inc., the average cost of launching a food truck business is between USD 0.05 million and USD 0.06 million, with an average income stream of USD 0.29 million. This is ten times less expensive than opening a normal restaurant. Further, it also revealed that obtaining appropriate food truck permits in the United States can take up to 37 days, while restaurants can take up to three months. Thus, one of the primary elements contributing to an increase in demand for food trucks is the low start-up cost combined with the simplicity of obtaining company licences.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The COVID-19 outbreak has affected various industries worldwide. Governments across the world implemented strict lockdown measures and social distancing norms in order to restrict the swift spread of the pandemic. Manufacturing facilities around the world were shut down during the initial stages of the pandemic. Moreover, the economic crisis after the pandemic might lead to a significant delay in the commercial roll-out of the food & beverage industry. Small and medium-scale companies are the backbone of technology providers and are witnessing a steep drop in revenue since the emergence of the pandemic in 2020. Hence, market players faced numerous challenges as disruptions in the supply chain were observed. However, things will improve in the second half of 2022 as more supplies will come online. The impact of COVID-19 on the market demand is considered while estimating the current and forecast market size and growth trends of the market for all the regions and countries based on the following data points:

  1. Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

    1. North America

    2. Europe

    3. Asia Pacific

    4. Latin America

    5. Middle East & Africa

  2. Quarterly Market Revenue Forecast by Asia Pacific 2020 & 2021

  3. Key Strategies Undertaken by Companies to Tackle COVID-19

  4. Long Term Dynamics

  5. Short Term Dynamics

Do You Have Any Query or Specific Requirement? Ask to Our Industry Expert@ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/food-truck-market-1562/inquiry-before-buying

(You may enquire a report quote OR available discount offers to our sales team before purchase.)

The report on Food Truck Market highlights:

  • Assessment of the market

  • Premium Insights

  • Competitive Landscape

  • COVID Impact Analysis

  • Historic Data, Estimates and Forecast

  • Company Profiles

  • Global and Regional Dynamics

Regional Analysis:

Europe Dominated the Global Food Truck Market

Europe held the largest market share in 2021. This is attributable to the increasing consumer shift towards international cuisine, food festivals and street food in the region. Furthermore, changing consumer’s tastes and preferences is also likely to support the regional growth of the market. Additionally, the growing availability of unique food options is also expected to support the growth of the market in near future.

List of Prominent Players in Food Truck Market:

  • Prestige Food Trucks

  • United Food Trucks United LLC

  • M&R Trailers

  • VS Veicoli Speciali

  • MRA

  • Futuristo Trailers

  • MSM Catering Trucks Manufacturing

  • The Fud Trailer Company

  • Food Truck Company B.V.

  • Bostonian Body Inc.

Browse market data Tables and Figures spread through 141 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Food Truck Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Type (Expandable, Boxes, Buses & Vans, Customized Trucks), by Size (Small, Medium, Large), by Food Type (Barbecue & Snacks, Fast Food, Desserts & Confectionary, Bakery), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)" View detailed Research Report here – https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/press-release/food-truck-market-514627

Key questions answered in the report:

  • Which regional market will show the highest and rapid growth?

  • Which are the top five players of the Food Truck Market?

  • How will the Food Truck Market change in the upcoming six years?

  • Which application and product will take a lion’s share of the Food Truck Market?

  • What is the Food Truck market drivers and restrictions?

  • What will be the CAGR and size of the Food Truck Market throughout the forecast period?

This market titled “Food Truck Market” will cover exclusive information in terms of Regional Analysis, Forecast, and Quantitative Data – Units, Key Market Trends, and various others as mentioned below:

Parameter

Details

Market Size Provided for Years

2016-2028

Base Year

2021

Historic Years

2016-2020

Forecast Years

2022-2028

Segments Covered

• Type

• Expandable

• Boxes

• Buses & Vans

• Customized Trucks

• Others

• Size

• Small

• Medium

• Large

• Food Type

• Barbecue & Snacks

• Fast Food

• Desserts & Confectionary

• Bakery

• Vegan & Meat Plant

• Others

• Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

Region & Counties Covered

• North America

• U.S.

• Canada

• Mexico

• Europe

• U.K.

• France

• Germany

• Italy

• Spain

• Rest Of Europe

• Asia Pacific

• China

• Japan

• India

• South Korea

• South East Asia

• Rest Of Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Brazil

• Argentina

• Rest Of Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

• GCC Countries

• South Africa

• Rest Of Middle East & Africa

Companies Covered

• Prestige Food Trucks

• United Food Trucks United LLC

• M&R Trailers

• VS Veicoli Speciali

• MRA

• Futuristo Trailers

• MSM Catering Trucks Manufacturing

• The Fud Trailer Company

• Food Truck Company B.V.

• Bostonian Body Inc.

Report Coverage

Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, technology landscape, patent analysis, market attractiveness analysis by segments and North America, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis


Customization of the Report:

The report can be customized as per client needs or requirements. For any queries, you can contact us on sales@vantagemarketresearch.com or +1 (202) 380-9727. Our sales executives will be happy to understand your needs and provide you with the most suitable reports.

Download Free Sample Report Now @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/food-truck-market-1562/request-sample

Browse More Related Report:

About Vantage Market Research:

We, at Vantage Market Research, provide quantified B2B high quality research on more than 20,000 emerging markets, in turn, helping our clients map out constellation of opportunities for their businesses. We, as a competitive intelligence market research and consulting firm provide end to end solutions to our client enterprises to meet their crucial business objectives. Our clientele base spans across 70% of Global Fortune 500 companies. The company provides high quality data and market research services. The company serves various enterprises and clients in a wide variety of industries. The company offers detailed reports on multiple industries including Chemical Materials and Energy, Food and Beverages, Healthcare Technology, etc. The company’s experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and numerous statistical tools and techniques to gather and analyse information.

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/vantage-market-research/

Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/vantagemarketr

Contact us

Eric Kunz

6218 Georgia Avenue NW Ste 1 - 564

Washington DC 20011-5125

United States Tel: +1 202 380 9727

Email: sales@vantagemarketresearch.com

Website: https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/

Latest Vantage Market Research Press Releases @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/insight/press-releases

Latest Vantage Market Research Blog @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/insight/blogs

Blog:


