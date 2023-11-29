A food truck park planned in Maricopa could hold 7 to 15 trucks

A plan in Maricopa is proposed for food truck operators to have a place to park and serve their dishes.

After seeing food truck parks in California, Jose Meza wanted to take the concept back to his home city of Maricopa, where food truck operators had seen some difficulty finding places where they could stop and operate their business.

“I saw there was an opportunity, I had seen that land a while back, but at the time it wasn’t available,” Meza said.

A friend of his, who is a street minister, sometimes set up his stand at the site near Honeycutt Road and Plainview Street, so Meza was familiar with the area.

After returning from California at the end of the summer, Meza saw the site was available and contacted the owner, Scott Bartle, to lease the land and build his food truck park, called Maricopa Eats.

Meza, who is very strong in his Christian faith, said he thanks God for the opportunity to start the business.

Meza’s uncle in California owns a food truck and had made a small food truck parking area for his own truck. Meza had spent some time helping his uncle in the business but has not operated his own food truck.

Meza had heard that food trucks in Maricopa were having a hard time finding places to operate. According to a September article from InMaricopa, many food trucks had been using a Fry’s Marketplace parking lot but were told to leave after the property owner raised issues with the city about trash.

The new park, which will be called Maricopa Eats, is planned to accommodate about seven to 15 food trucks at a time. The park also will have picnic areas and seating for customers to eat their food. Meza plans to include some entertainment pieces into the park as well, such as a cornhole game.

He wants to keep the park open daily, so food trucks can operate and people know where to find their favorites.

“For a lot of the guys who own food trucks, this is their livelihood,” he said. “I want to give them the opportunity to work every day.”

Meza has submitted his pre-application to the city for the Maricopa Eats park and said he has calls and meetings next week with the city to determine the next steps and what he needs for the park.

Story continues

Seasonal eats: Order Christmas tamales from these mom-and-pop restaurants in metro Phoenix

Reach the reporter at cvanek@arizonarepublic.com. Follow her on X, formerly Twitter: @CorinaVanek.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Food truck park planned in Maricopa