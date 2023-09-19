This food truck in Topeka features mini doughnuts with fun flavors

One mini bite at a time, this food truck is serving Topeka.

Mama's Mini Doughnuts offers a variety of uniquely made mini doughnuts along with iced coffees. Owner Kelly Finstrom said her love for mini doughnuts comes from being a Minnesota native.

"Any event you went to had mini doughnuts at it," Finstrom said. "So, it was just something that I always looked forward to. I always got mini doughnuts. They were my favorite food growing up."

Finstrom moved to Topeka in 2015 with her husband, Brian, and three daughters Raina, Lucy and Ibby.

Mama's Mini Doughnuts owners Kelly and Brian Finstrom stand outside their food truck as, from left, daughters Ibby, 8, Raina, 12, and Lucy, 10, stand inside Saturday morning at the Great Overland Station during Fall Fest.

Mama's Mini Doughnuts comes from a mother's love

When arriving to Topeka, Finstrom realized there weren't any options for mini doughnuts. She said she and her husband decided it would be a great business opportunity to teach their daughters about money management and hard work.

"Our main goal is to teach our girls how to work, how to work with a good attitude when they don't feel like it, just to do their very best," she said. "Teaching them money management. When we first pitched this idea to them, we wanted them involved in a lot of the decisions for the business.

"And my oldest actually came up with the name for it, and the minis part of Mama's is referring to our three girls, not necessarily the mini doughnuts, but it goes hand in hand."

Mama's Mini Doughnuts made its first appearance in the capital city last year at the farmers market.

While 8-year-old Ibby Finstrom, right, makes sure the mini doughnuts flip correctly, Kelly Finstrom, middle, owner of Mama's Mini Doughnuts, helps 12-year-old Raina Finstrom finish a customer's order Saturday during Fall Fest at the Great Overland Station.

"Since it was small and growing, it wasn't really the most successful, productive use of our time," Finstrom said, "but it was a great opportunity to learn how to use our equipment and all that."

Now, with a year of experience under their belts, Mama's Mini Doughnuts can be seen at various events around town.

Topeka food truck community helpful in growth of business

While only being involved in the food truck industry for a short period of time, Finstrom said she's thankful for the Topeka food truck community.

"Everybody is so friendly, and I have learned that food truck food is my preference now," she said. "There's a lot of trading that goes on at the event, so it gives us the opportunity to try different things."

Finstrom said her family hasn't met a food truck owner in the capital city who hasn't been willing to teach and give good advice on running a truck.

"I'm asking a lot of questions and getting their advice, and they're just so helpful," she said. "There's a lot of sharing of events. If one person gets approached about an event and they're not able to do it, they post it for other people to reach out."

What can be found on the Mama's Mini Doughnut menu?

Mama's Mini menu includes such unique doughnut toppings as strawberries and cream, dirt dessert made with Oreo pieces and gummy worms, s'mores and more.

Mini bags, with a dozen doughnuts inside are priced at $6; mini trays with two dozen sell for $9 or $10.

Three varieties of mini doughnuts for sale at Mama's Mini Doughnuts are shown for customers at Fall Fest. From left are drizzle, dirt and worms, and s'mores.

Drizzle flavors include caramel apple pie, cream cheese and caramel.

