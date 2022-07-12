U.S. markets close in 3 hours 13 minutes

Food Vacuum Machine Market: Market Segments: By Machinery Type ; By End-User ; By Packaging type By Application and Region – Global Analysis of Market Size, Share & Trends for 2014 – 2020 and Forecasts to 2030

ReportLinker
·3 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Product Overview Vacuum packaging machines are devices popularly used in the packaging of food and non-food products and are generally used by supermarkets, shops, hypermarkets, etc.

New York, July 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Food Vacuum Machine Market: Market Segments: By Machinery Type ; By End-User ; By Packaging type By Application and Region – Global Analysis of Market Size, Share & Trends for 2014 – 2020 and Forecasts to 2030"
A pouch or bag is placed in the machine’s vacuum nozzle, is pressed and locked by the sealing-jaw and then air is pulled out on instructions. After the completion of the procedure, the pouch is sealed completely. Market Highlights
Global Food Vacuum Machine Market is expected to project a notable CAGR of 5.74% in 2030.
Global Food Vacuum Machine Market to exceed USD 21.35 billion by 2030 from USD 12.22 billion in 2020 at a CAGR of 5.74% in the coming years, i.e., 2020-30. Increasing demand for shelf-stable products and ready-to-eat meals due to the hectic and busy lifestyles of the populace is propelling the growth of the global market. Mounting inclination towards convenient and easy-to-handle packaging is also contributing towards the overall market growth.Recent Highlights
In November 2019, Ulma Packaging invested approximately EUR 5 million to complete the expansion of its tray sealing plant in Onati, Spain, following its recent expansion. This new plant will help the company increase its production capacity.

In September 2019, Multivac (Germany) launched new tray sealing and chamber belt machines for automated vacuum packaging of food products in film containers. This will help the company to strengthen its product portfolio

Global Food Vacuum Machine Market: Segments
Meat & Sea-Food segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2020-30
Global Food Vacuum Machine Market is divided by application into Meat & Sea-Food, Fruits & Vegetables, Dairy Products, and Others. The meat & Sea-Food segment held the largest market share of XX.X% in the year 2019 and will continue to dominate the market in the coming years as meat occupies most of the shelf space at the supermarkets/hypermarkets which are further anticipated to proliferate the demand for the food vacuum machines to preserve them for a longer duration of time.Market Dynamics
Drivers
Rising demand for ready-to-eat food
Consumer preferences have observed a major shift towards ready-to-eat products due to a busy lifestyle which has propelled the growth of the food vacuum machine market. Over the past few years, the demand for easy-to-handle and convenient packaging products has increased which is a key driving factor for the growth of the global food vacuum machine market.Restraint
High installation cost
Higher costs involved in the deployment of vacuum machines are the key factor restraining the growth of the global market. Food vacuum packaging machines also entail frequent maintenance, overall leading to higher prices for installation and further maintenance of the machinery.

Global Food Vacuum Machine Market: Key Players
Ulma Packaging

Company Overview, Business Strategy, Key Product Offerings, Financial Performance, Key Performance Indicators, Risk Analysis, Recent Development, Regional Presence, SWOT Analysis

Astrapac
Electrolux Professional
Henkelman
Henkovac International
Proseal (UK),
Multivac (Germany),
Electrolux Professional
Promarks
Proseal
Other Prominent Players

Global Food Vacuum Machine Market: Regions
Global Food Vacuum Machine Market is segmented based on regional analysis into five major regions. These include North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Global Food Vacuum Machine Market in the Asia Pacific held the largest market share of XX.X% in the year 2019. The Asia Pacific will continue to dominate the Global Food Vacuum Machine Market owing to the increasing disposable income of the populace, rising awareness of hygienic packaging solutions. Emerging local brands are also propelling the growth of the market in the region
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06191623/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.






