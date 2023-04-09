Food Waste Costs the Economy Around $36.6 Billion Each Year, Waste Sense Explains Australia Can Tackle the Problem

Tackling food waste is not only important for reducing the economic impact but it also has significant environmental and social benefits.

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / April 9, 2023 / Food waste is a significant issue that has a profound impact on the Australian economy. The Australian government estimates that food waste costs the economy around $36.6 billion each year. According to Waste Sense, leading provider of waste management services Melbourne-wide, this issue is not unique to Australia. It is a global problem that affects many countries around the world.

Food waste occurs at every stage of the food supply chain from production and processing to distribution and consumption. It is estimated that around 7.3 million tonnes of food are wasted in Australia every year. Waste Sense points out this is equivalent to throwing away one in every five bags of groceries.

When food is wasted, it contributes to greenhouse gas emissions as well as using resources such as water and land unnecessarily. Additionally, it is estimated that 2 million Australians rely on food relief every year, making food waste a significant issue of social concern.

The Australian government has taken a number of steps to reduce food waste across the supply chain. In 2017, the National Food Waste Strategy was launched, which aims to halve Australia's food waste by 2030. Waste Sense explains that the strategy focuses on four key areas: improving the supply chain, engaging with consumers, supporting innovation and research and driving behaviour change.

One initiative under the National Food Waste Strategy is the Love Food Hate Waste campaign, which aims to raise awareness about the issue of food waste and provides practical tips and advice for consumers to reduce food waste at home.

The Food Donation Tax Incentive was introduced in 2020 and allows businesses to claim a tax deduction for donating food to registered charities and food relief organisations.

Waste Sense points out there are a number of actions that individuals and businesses can take to reduce food waste. Businesses can improve inventory management and implement better supply chain practices, while individuals can plan meals and buy only what they need.

Food waste is a significant issue that has a profound impact on the Australian economy, environment and society. By taking a comprehensive and collaborative approach, Australia can reduce food waste across the supply chain and make a positive impact. To learn more about better waste management Melbourne-wide, contact Waste Sense.

