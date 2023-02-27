Food Waste Disposable Units Global Market Report 2023

NEW YORK, Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Major players in the food waste disposable units market are Anaheim Manufacturing, Emerson Electric, Franke Management, Haier, Hobart, Whirlpool, InSinkErator, Soocen Technology, Apollo Kitchen Equipment, and WasteCare Corporation.

The global food waste disposable units market will grow from $2.12 billion in 2022 to $2.31 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.2%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services effecting many markets across the globe. The food waste disposable units market is expected to grow to $3 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 6.7%.

The food waste disposal units market consists of sales of dry-type disposers, shattered-type disposers, grinding-type disposers, and other food waste disposal units.Values in this market are 'factory gate' values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers.

The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.

Food waste disposable units are defined as electrically powered device that disposes of organic kitchen waste through the sinkhole to the sewer system used by householders or commercial kitchens.

The main types of food waste disposal units market are shattered type disposers, dry type disposers, and grinding type disposers.Grinding-type disposers are waste disposal devices that include a garbage-receiving chamber having at or adjacent to its bottom a rotatable disk provided with blade-like impeller members.

It is applied in various commercial and residential applications.

Population growth, rapid urbanization and increasing consumption due to rising disposable income will further increase the demand for food waste disposal units. According to the World Bank, by 2025, the waste volume generated per person per day is estimated to reach 1.42 kg. The International Solid Waste Association has forecasted that globally solid waste volumes will rise by a factor of 2.37 by 2050.

The focus on environmental issues from many governments and industries remained limited.Governments, especially in developing countries, were more focused on infrastructural development and industrialization.

This lack of focus had a restraining effect on the food disposable units market. For instance, the Kyoto Protocol that was aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions worldwide did not result in significant reductions in greenhouse gas emissions as many countries did not agree or stick to targets mentioned in the agreement.

The food waste disposal unit manufacturing companies are focusing on innovating advanced environment-friendly solutions such as waste-to-energy solutions.The disposers convert the waste into fine particles, which further leads to the formation of biogas.

The generated biogas in the form of biofuel can be used to generate electricity.

The regions covered in the food waste disposable units market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

The countries covered in the food waste disposable units market are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.

