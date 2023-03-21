U.S. markets open in 4 hours 42 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,994.75
    +11.75 (+0.30%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,538.00
    +82.00 (+0.25%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,718.75
    +30.25 (+0.24%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,773.30
    +12.60 (+0.72%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.19
    +0.55 (+0.81%)
     

  • Gold

    1,971.30
    -11.50 (-0.58%)
     

  • Silver

    22.56
    -0.09 (-0.38%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0734
    +0.0008 (+0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4810
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.84
    -1.67 (-6.55%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2244
    -0.0029 (-0.24%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.1790
    +0.8840 (+0.67%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    27,678.53
    -622.48 (-2.20%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    599.99
    +0.32 (+0.05%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,491.51
    +87.66 (+1.18%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,945.67
    -388.12 (-1.42%)
     

Food Waste Management Industry Players Invest in ESG to Enhance Performance Goals - Astra ESG Solutions

PR Newswire
·5 min read

SAN FRANCISCO, March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) strategies have become paramount to steer positive change for the planet, people, communities and other stakeholders. Sustainability has garnered headlines with measures for waste reduction, carbon emissions and higher raw material costs. The global push to boost ESG performance has compelled brands to emphasize recycling and waste management.

Notably, the adoption of the Sustainable Development Goals suggests countries' commitment to helping halve per capita food waste at the consumer and retail levels and minimize food losses by 2030. Amidst efforts to bolster food accessibility, around 687 million people go hungry each day, according to a report cited by the World Bank. In essence, the organization notes that 1.3 billion tons of food are wasted by consumers and retailers or lost along the supply chain.

Investors, shareholders and other stakeholders are emphasizing the reduction of environmental footprint. Government agencies and organizations are responding to demands for ESG reporting. The emergence and implementation of policies have made a profound difference in the industry. In August 2022, U.S. President Joe Biden inked an Inflation Reduction Act, alluding to the injection of USD 369 billion into energy and climate projects in the next 10 years. Several provisions of the Act aim to minimize greenhouse gas emissions by a billion metric tons by 2030.

Discover more regarding the practices and strategies being implemented by industry participants in the Food Waste Management Industry ESG Thematic Report, 2023, published by Astra ESG Solutions

Environmental Perspective

Food waste management companies have exhibited bullish traction for ESG as they augment greenhouse gas emission- and food waste- reduction targets. Boosting sustainable practices to motivate vendor partners, stakeholders and communities can solidify the company's position in the global ecosystem. To illustrate, Albertsons Companies mentioned in its report the commitment to zero food waste going to landfills by 2030.

The American grocery company is vying to propel the reusability, recyclability and compostability of Own Brands packaging by 2025. Furthermore, it is gearing to achieve net zero emissions in its operations by 2040 and 47% carbon reduction from its operation by 2030. Prominently, the company suggested it diverted over 215 million pounds of food from landfill with the help of anaerobic digestion. Industry partners and leaders are expected to be inclined towards creating a sustainable food system, eradicating hunger and undergirding food security.

Is your business one of participants to the Food Waste Management Industry? Contact us for focused consultation around ESG Investing, and help you build sustainable business practices

Social Perspective

Amidst the prevalence of food insecurity, an emphasis on customers' and employees' well-being has prompted industry leaders to bank on the social pillar. In doing so, stakeholders have upped their efforts on diversity, equity and inclusion to foster community engagement, augment the pool of diverse candidates, expand training and promote racial equity and social justice. For instance, in 2021, Kellogg's included Potential Severe Injury Fatality cases and rolled out EHS Insight Dashboards to offer better trends analysis of EHS data. The company claims to have no fatalities in 2021, with a global total Kellogg total reportable incident rate of 0.42.

The food company has furthered its efforts on diversity globally. For instance, as of December 2022, 25% of the 3,000 employees in Kellogg India are women. Women of Kellogg + (WOK+) has become pivotal in empowering women and advocating gender equity in the workplace. The American food manufacturing company is committed to Human Rights Campaigns Best Place to Work for LGBTQ Equality and Diversity Best Practices Index, among others. Companies are expected to embrace the commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion to deliver upsides to the communities, people and the environment.

Governance Perspective

Food waste management companies are counting on corporate governance, transparency, board diversity, corporate behavior and ethics to stay ahead of the curve. Diversity of experience, skills, backgrounds, qualifications, expertise and age will hold the key to selecting board members. Notably, in Veolia, seven out of ten directors on the Board of Directors of Environment are independent. The BoD is responsible for drafting the agenda of the annual shareholders meeting and appointing the chairman and the financial statements. The company has four committees: Research, Innovation and Sustainable Development Committee, accounts and audit committee, nominations committee and compensation committee.

Brands, such as Veolia, have made a giant stride in gender diversity to bolster their position in ESG performance. Prominently, the company has 33% women on the Executive committee and is gearing up for 25% women among Group executives by 2023. With gender diversity and professional equity gaining ground, companies are poised to create meaningful change through investments in governance.

Get more insights about how key industry participants like Veolia, Suez, Waste Management, Inc., Republic Services, Inc., Covanta Ltd., Stericycle, Inc. are identifying, analyzing and mitigating ESG risks and ensuring compliance

The competitive landscape alludes to an emphasis on organic and inorganic strategies to tap into the global landscape. To put things in perspective, commitment to environmentally friendly food practices using state-of-the-art technologies may become pronounced in the ensuing period. The use of machine learning and AI could become the next big thing to reduce waste and propel sales through inventory management. Amazon asserts the Amazon Forecast has helped its customers in Greater China minimize product waste by 37%, leading to 22% cost savings across three merchandise categories and 168 stores.

Browse more ESG Thematic Reports from the Technology Sector, published by Astra - ESG Solutions

About Astra – ESG Solutions by Grand View Research

Astra is the Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) arm of Grand View Research Inc. - a global market research publishing & management consulting firm.

Astra offers comprehensive ESG thematic assessment & scores across diverse impact & socially responsible investment topics, including both public and private companies along with intuitive dashboards. Our ESG solutions are powered by robust fundamental & alternative information. Astra specializes in consulting services that equip corporates and the investment community with the in-depth ESG research and actionable insight they need to support their bottom lines and their values. We have supported our clients across diverse ESG consulting projects & advisory services, including climate strategies & assessment, ESG benchmarking, stakeholder engagement programs, active ownership, developing ESG investment strategies, ESG data services, build corporate sustainability reports. Astra team includes a pool of industry experts and ESG enthusiasts who possess extensive end-end ESG research and consulting experience at a global level.

For more ESG Thematic reports, please visit Astra ESG Solutions, powered by Grand View Research

Need expert consultation around identifying, analyzing and creating a plan to mitigate ESG risks related to your business? Share your concerns and queries, we can help!

Contact: 
Michelle Thoras 
Sales Specialist, USA 
Astra ESG Solutions - Powered by Grand View Research, Inc. 
Phone: 1-415-349-0058 
Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519 
Web: https://astra.grandviewresearch.com/ 
Email: astra.esg@grandviewesearch.com 
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/astra-esg-solutions/

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/food-waste-management-industry-players-invest-in-esg-to-enhance-performance-goals---astra-esg-solutions-301776154.html

SOURCE Astra ESG Solutions

Recommended Stories

  • Chick-fil-A Follows Starbucks In Making a Move Customers Will Hate

    While Chick-fil-A creates numerous political controversies, its customer base really loves its chicken. In the most recent version of the survey, for example, Chick-fil-A scored an 83, putting it well-above second-place finished Jimmy John's at 79. In a broad sense, on a local store-based level, Chick-fil-A has built its business around customer service.

  • Finance YouTubers who promoted FTX have now been handed a $1billion lawsuit

    The suit follows similar action against celebrity endorsers of FTX like Tom Brady and Madonna.

  • How a 44-year-old built up enough ‘f–k you money’ to retire early: ‘It’s not just avoid avocado toast’

    Charmagne Chi joined the FIRE movement two years ago to pursue her passions. Her advice: Question every financial decision.

  • Vanguard Says Retirees Can Add at Least $100k to Retirement Savings By Doing This

    Approximately 80% of all Americans aged 60 and older are homeowners, and housing wealth accounts for about 48% of the median wealth of that group. As retirees near large cities, and strong housing markets, start retiring, they realize they can … Continue reading → The post Vanguard Says Retirees Can Add at Least $100k to Retirement Savings By Doing This appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Russia seizes Volkswagen factory in legal battle with Deripaska’s car maker

    Volkswagen has lost control of a vast car plant in Russia as part of a legal battle with a car maker controlled by sanctioned oligarch Oleg Deripaska.

  • Is My IRA Protected in a Bankruptcy?

    Learn which types of IRA accounts are protected from creditors in a bankruptcy, and to what dollar value each type of IRA is protected.

  • New Amazon layoffs are the latest correction to years of over-hiring in the tech industry

    Amazon will lay off 9,000 white-collar employees by the end of April, CEO Andy Jassy announced on Monday (March 20), on top of the 18,000 jobs the online retailers has cut since November.

  • California’s Newsom Scores Win in Bid to Curb Oil Profits

    (Bloomberg) -- Governor Gavin Newsom struck a deal Monday with legislative leaders on a proposal to limit how much profit oil companies can make in California and establish a watchdog to monitor gasoline prices.Most Read from BloombergUBS to Buy Credit Suisse in $3.3 Billion Deal to End CrisisMorgan Stanley Strategist Says Bank Stress Signals Bear Market EndCredit Suisse’s Fate Was Sealed by Regulators Days Before UBS DealThe One Big Winner and Many Losers of UBS’s Credit Suisse RescueUS Studies

  • Amazon to Cut 9,000 More Jobs, Deepening Biggest Pullback Ever

    (Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc. is laying off an additional 9,000 employees, adding to cuts that were already the largest round of firings in the company’s history.Most Read from BloombergUBS to Buy Credit Suisse in $3.3 Billion Deal to End CrisisMorgan Stanley Strategist Says Bank Stress Signals Bear Market EndCredit Suisse’s Fate Was Sealed by Regulators Days Before UBS DealThe One Big Winner and Many Losers of UBS’s Credit Suisse RescueUS Studies Ways to Guarantee All Bank Deposits If Crisis E

  • Amazon to lay off another 9,000 employees

    Amazon.com Inc. (Nasdaq: AMZN) will eliminate about 9,000 more roles, affecting teams in its highly profitable cloud division, CEO Andy Jassy told employees Monday in a publicly posted message. The cuts, he said, are across the Amazon Web Services, Twitch, advertising and human resources teams. "Some may ask why we didn’t announce these role reductions with the ones we announced a couple months ago," Jassy said.

  • Growth Stock Nears Breakout As Sales Surge; Rides Google, Microsoft Tailwinds

    Growth stock software-as-a-service provider Smartsheet rose in heavy volume after earnings surprise.

  • 10 Biggest Banks in the World

    With Industrial and Commercial Bank Of China in the top spot these are the 10 biggest banks by 12-month trailing revenue.

  • Exclusive-Thermo Fisher, Celltrion vie for Baxter's biopharma unit -sources

    (Reuters) -U.S. scientific instruments maker Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc and South Korea's Celltrion Inc are among those competing to acquire the biopharma solutions business of medical device maker Baxter International Inc, according to people familiar with the matter. The divestment, which the sources said could fetch more than $4 billion, would help Baxter pay down debt following its $10.5 billion acquisition of medical device maker Hill-Rom Holdings in 2021. Private equity firms, including KKR & Co and Carlyle Group, have also expressed interest in the Baxter business, the sources said.

  • AI Stocks To Watch As Big Tech Improves Products With Artificial Intelligence

    When looking for the best AI stocks to buy amid buzz over GPT-4 chatbot technology, identify companies aiming to gain a strategic edge.

  • Putin warns Russia could drop grain deal after 60 days

    Russian President Vladimir Putin reaffirmed on Monday that Moscow has agreed to extend a deal allowing the exports of Ukrainian grain to global markets only for 60 days and could drop it altogether if its conditions aren't met. Speaking at a parliamentary meeting in Moscow attended by lawmakers from African countries, Putin emphasized that Russia expects the facilitation of exports of its own agricultural products as part of a package agreement.

  • Russia Jumps Above Saudi Arabia as China’s Biggest Oil Supplier

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia surpassed Saudi Arabia as China’s biggest oil supplier with refiners taking advantage of cheap barrels to feed rebounding demand in Asia’s biggest economy following the end of Covid Zero.Most Read from BloombergUBS to Buy Credit Suisse in $3.3 Billion Deal to End CrisisMorgan Stanley Strategist Says Bank Stress Signals Bear Market EndCredit Suisse’s Fate Was Sealed by Regulators Days Before UBS DealThe One Big Winner and Many Losers of UBS’s Credit Suisse RescueUS Studies W

  • Volkswagen's Scout unit wins $1.3 billion in incentives for South Carolina factory

    South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster on Monday signed legislation approving $1.29 billion in state incentives for Volkswagen's off-road brand Scout Motors to build a $2 billion manufacturing plant for trucks and SUVs. The project could also receive up to $180 million in job development tax credits based on hiring, said South Carolina Commerce Secretary Harry Lightsey. In May, VW said it would reintroduce the Scout off-road brand in the United States, offering new electric pickup and sport-utility vehicles.

  • Microsoft's EU remedies target only cloud streaming rivals, sources says

    Microsoft Corp's remedies to address European Union antitrust concerns over its $69 billion acquisition of Activision focus only on cloud gaming services, with no mention of rival Sony, people familiar with the matter said on Monday. The U.S. software giant has been trying to allay the Commission's concerns that the deal may reduce competition for console and personal computers, PC operating systems and cloud game streaming services.

  • IndiGo CEO says delayed jet deliveries limiting growth

    NEW DELHI (Reuters) -Delays in getting airplane deliveries from Airbus due to supply chain disruptions are limiting IndiGo's ability to grow as quickly as it would like in some markets, the airline's Chief Executive Officer Pieter Elbers said on Monday. With global demand for planes rising, Boeing and Airbus are scrambling to meet the overflowing order book amid supply chain issues. "There's an opportunity in the markets where we would like to serve our customers and we cannot do it yet to the extent we would like to," Elbers told Reuters in an interview, asked about pressure from the shortage of aircraft supply.

  • FTX sues liquidators of its Bahamian affiliate over crypto exchange ownership

    (Reuters) -Bankrupt crypto exchange FTX has sued the liquidators overseeing the wind-down of its Bahamian affiliate FTX Digital Markets, accusing them of wrongly claiming ownership of the exchange's assets. had no ownership interest in FTX.com’s cryptocurrency, intellectual property, and customer relationships. The Bahamian affiliate was a "corporate shell" and the "centerpiece" of founder Sam Bankman-Fried's effort "to funnel FTX Trading customer deposits and other valuable property and rights to the Bahamas, out of the reach of American regulators and courts," according to the lawsuit.