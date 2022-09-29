U.S. markets closed

Food Wrapping Paper Market size to grow by USD 887.99 Mn, Market Research Insights highlight the growing demand for sustainable food packaging as Key Driver - Technavio

·13 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the research report, the Food Wrapping Paper Market will witness a YOY growth of 3.17% in 2022 at a CAGR of 3.87% during the forecast period. The report is segmented by type (kraft paper, greaseproof paper, and coated paper) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, the Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Food Wrapping Paper Market 2022-2026

For more insights on YOY and CAGR, Read FREE Sample Report.

Food Wrapping Paper Market Segmentation

  • Type

  • Geography

The kraft paper segment's market share rise in food wrapping paper would be strong. Because of its great tear resistance and suppleness, kraft paper is a good choice for packing goods that need to be strong and long-lasting. Additionally, during the projection period, the demand for food wrapping paper will be fueled by the broad range of applications for kraft paper. Buy Sample Report.

Vendor Insights

The Global Food Wrapping Paper Market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

  • Advanced Coated Products Ltd.

  • Alpha Carbonless Paper Mfg. Co. Pvt. Ltd.

  • Amcor Plc

  • Anchor Packaging LLC

  • Bees Wrap LLC

  • Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH

  • delfortgroup AG

  • Hanrun Paper Industrial Co. Ltd.

  • Huhtamaki Oyj

  • KRPA Holding CZ AS

  • Mondi plc

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Download Free Sample Report.

Geographical Market Analysis

North America will account for 33% of market growth. In North America, the US is the primary market for food packaging paper. The market in this region will expand more slowly than markets in other regions. The expansion of the food wrapping paper market in North America throughout the forecast period would be facilitated by consumer lifestyle changes, as well as rising fast food and packaged food consumption.

Food Wrapping Paper Market Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist food wrapping paper market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the food wrapping paper market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the food wrapping paper market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of food wrapping paper market vendors

Related Reports:

Corrugated Box Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The corrugated box market is projected to grow by USD 17.53 billion with a CAGR of 4.94% during the forecast period 2021 to 2026.

Extended Text Labels Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The extended text labels market share is expected to increase by USD 1.46 billion from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 4.76%.

Food Wrapping Paper Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.87%

Market growth 2022-2026

$887.99 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

3.17

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Performing market contribution

North America at 33%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive Strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

Advanced Coated Products Ltd., Alpha Carbonless Paper Mfg. Co. Pvt. Ltd., Amcor Plc, Anchor Packaging LLC, Bees Wrap LLC, Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH, delfortgroup AG, Hanrun Paper Industrial Co. Ltd., Huhtamaki Oyj, KRPA Holding CZ AS, Mondi plc, Nordic Paper AS, Oji Holdings Corp., Pudumjee Paper Products Ltd., Reynolds Group Products Inc., Sappi Ltd., Seaman Paper Co., The Clorox Co., Twin Rivers Paper Co. Inc., and WestRock Co.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Type

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Type

  • 5.3 Kraft paper - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Greaseproof paper - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Coated paper - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Market opportunity by Type

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Alpha Carbonless Paper Mfg. Co. Pvt. Ltd.

  • 10.4 Amcor Plc

  • 10.5 Anchor Packaging LLC

  • 10.6 Bees Wrap LLC

  • 10.7 Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH

  • 10.8 delfortgroup AG

  • 10.9 Sappi Ltd.

  • 10.10 Seaman Paper Co.

  • 10.11 Twin Rivers Paper Co. Inc.

  • 10.12 WestRock Co.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us:

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research 
Jesse Maida 
Media & Marketing Executive 
US: +1 844 364 1100 
UK: +44 203 893 3200 
Email: media@technavio.com 
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Food Wrapping Paper Market 2022-2026
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/food-wrapping-paper-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-887-99-mn-market-research-insights-highlight-the-growing-demand-for-sustainable-food-packaging-as-key-driver---technavio-301635477.html

SOURCE Technavio

