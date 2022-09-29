Food Wrapping Paper Market size to grow by USD 887.99 Mn, Market Research Insights highlight the growing demand for sustainable food packaging as Key Driver - Technavio
NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the research report, the Food Wrapping Paper Market will witness a YOY growth of 3.17% in 2022 at a CAGR of 3.87% during the forecast period. The report is segmented by type (kraft paper, greaseproof paper, and coated paper) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, the Middle East and Africa, and South America).
Food Wrapping Paper Market Segmentation
Type
Geography
The kraft paper segment's market share rise in food wrapping paper would be strong. Because of its great tear resistance and suppleness, kraft paper is a good choice for packing goods that need to be strong and long-lasting. Additionally, during the projection period, the demand for food wrapping paper will be fueled by the broad range of applications for kraft paper. Buy Sample Report.
Vendor Insights
The Global Food Wrapping Paper Market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.
The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.
The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:
Advanced Coated Products Ltd.
Alpha Carbonless Paper Mfg. Co. Pvt. Ltd.
Amcor Plc
Anchor Packaging LLC
Bees Wrap LLC
Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH
delfortgroup AG
Hanrun Paper Industrial Co. Ltd.
Huhtamaki Oyj
KRPA Holding CZ AS
Mondi plc
Geographical Market Analysis
North America will account for 33% of market growth. In North America, the US is the primary market for food packaging paper. The market in this region will expand more slowly than markets in other regions. The expansion of the food wrapping paper market in North America throughout the forecast period would be facilitated by consumer lifestyle changes, as well as rising fast food and packaged food consumption.
Food Wrapping Paper Market Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period
Detailed information on factors that will assist food wrapping paper market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the food wrapping paper market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the food wrapping paper market
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of food wrapping paper market vendors
Food Wrapping Paper Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.87%
Market growth 2022-2026
$887.99 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
3.17
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America
Performing market contribution
North America at 33%
Key consumer countries
US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, Competitive Strategies, Consumer engagement scope
Key companies profiled
Advanced Coated Products Ltd., Alpha Carbonless Paper Mfg. Co. Pvt. Ltd., Amcor Plc, Anchor Packaging LLC, Bees Wrap LLC, Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH, delfortgroup AG, Hanrun Paper Industrial Co. Ltd., Huhtamaki Oyj, KRPA Holding CZ AS, Mondi plc, Nordic Paper AS, Oji Holdings Corp., Pudumjee Paper Products Ltd., Reynolds Group Products Inc., Sappi Ltd., Seaman Paper Co., The Clorox Co., Twin Rivers Paper Co. Inc., and WestRock Co.
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
