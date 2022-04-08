U.S. markets close in 3 hours 7 minutes

UPDATE - FoodBoss Announces Several New Delivery and Restaurant Partnerships

FoodBoss
2 min read

The Company Has Added Sbarro, Chowbus and Primanti Brothers to its Growing Team of Partners

CHICAGO, April 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FoodBoss, the world’s largest online food ordering search engine that aggregates multiple food delivery services in one place, announced today it has signed agreements with some of the most popular names in food delivery including Chowbus and new Restaurant Direct partners Sbarro and Primanti Brothers.

FoodBoss compromises food delivery data such as fees and estimated delivery times. Then, it displays this data to users, allowing them to make fast and cost-effective choices. Users pick the ideal delivery partner and food vendor combination and then complete the order through that partner’s app, mobile, or desktop-based site. It’s a seamless and free process that takes a few seconds and enables customers to save money on fees and/or reduce their delivery waiting times.

Chowbus is a food delivery platform providing high-quality authentic Asian food, empowering local independent restaurants and stores through the technology. What makes Chowbus different is the dish-centric ordering experience so consumers can easily explore authentic ethnic food.

FoodBoss provides its prominent Restaurant Direct partners - Sbarro and Primanti Brothers - with more visibility and enhanced brand awareness to a large pool of customers. In addition, the Restaurant Direct platform continues to provide diners flexibility in their delivery preferences while also will providing restaurants valuable marketing exposure.

The search-engine model is a proven success story for several markets, including insurance, travel, event tickets, etc. With the partnership agreements in place and its robust technology, FoodBoss is capitalizing on the pressing need for a comprehensive aggregator provider in the food delivery space.

“We are excited to partner with some of the most popular and inventive food delivery disruptors in the market,” said Michael DiBenedetto, co-founder, and CEO of FoodBoss. “We offer strong value propositions for our partners by delivering steady streams of qualified customers.”

According to Research and Markets, the global online food delivery services market is expected to reach $200 billion by 2025. Yet, the Independent Restaurant Coalition states that 42% of independent restaurants that didn’t receive government relief are in danger of filing for bankruptcy. Even among those that did, 20% are in danger of going bankrupt. FoodBoss can deliver highly qualified searchers so restaurants can significantly lower their marketing costs to reach more diners.

“At FoodBoss, we’re focused on making sure we’re helping third parties and [restaurants] have a lower overall marketing cost,” DiBenedetto continued. “Everybody wants to be profitable on delivery.”

For more information about FoodBoss, visit www.foodboss.com.

About FoodBoss
FoodBoss (foodboss.com) is a venture-funded food ordering search engine that allows consumers to search, compare, and select the best food delivery options. The company partners with vendors including Uber Eats, Caviar, Postmates, and others to offer consumers instant delivery time and cost data. FoodBoss enables users to see all restaurants that offer online ordering - not only restaurants that use third-party ordering platforms.

CONTACT: Media Contact Tony Keller tkeller@outvox.com


