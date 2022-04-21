U.S. markets close in 6 hours 24 minutes

FoodChain ID Acquires Promag

Foodchain ID
·2 min read

FoodChain ID

FoodChain ID
FoodChain ID

DEERFIELD, Ill., April 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FoodChain ID, a leading provider of technology-enabled food safety, quality, and sustainability solutions, has acquired Promag, a leading food and feed safety certification solutions provider in the Benelux region of the European Union.

With more than 35 years of experience, Promag has become a key player in the animal nutrition and farming sector in Belgium and France and is a perfect complement to FoodChain ID's operations in Benelux, France, and Germany.

"This acquisition is a strong strategic fit with FoodChain ID's technical services, testing, and food safety business. It broadens the range of solutions we can provide customers in the critical greater Benelux region that keep the food supply chain safe, compliant, and transparent," explains FoodChain ID CEO Brad Riemenapp.

Founded in 1977 by Noel Maes, Promag is the leader in certification for feed and agricultural products in the European Union. Promag has also partnered with public authorities, associations, producer groups, operators, and labs to provide invaluable food safety services and certifications to accredited standards.

About Promag

Founded in 1977 and headquartered in Belgium, Promag serves the food and animal nutrition industry by providing essential food safety audits and certification services and is the European leader in certification for feed and agricultural products.

About FoodChain ID

Founded in 1996 and headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois, FoodChain ID has a global presence and provides technology-enabled food safety, quality, and sustainability solutions that address challenges and opportunities in the rapidly evolving food industry. Serving over 30,000 customers in over 100 countries with a market-leading portfolio of testing, inspection, certification, and compliance solutions, FoodChain ID helps companies navigate the increasingly regulated global food economy with greater transparency, accountability, safety, and sustainability. The company's services include clean label, food safety and sustainability claims; food safety certifications; regulatory compliance solutions; and testing. Visit www.foodchainid.com for more information.

Contact:
Ann Willets
(908) 433-7821
prproann@gmail.com

