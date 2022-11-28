Foodetective Raises $5.5M To Become the Online Infrastructure & Intelligence of the Merchant Industry

Foodetective announces its Seed Round. Following the opening of its API, Foodetective is now building its most sought-after feature, "Intelligence", which will push intelligent notifications & actions allowing merchants to seamlessly manage their business based on their tech stack, goals & growth plans.

GENEVA, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / November 28, 2022 / Foodetective , is the scale-up building the all-in-one platform and unified API to help merchants manage, aggregate & automate their entire tech stack & operations from a single interface with third-party integrations. Today it announced that it has raised a $5.5 million seed round led by Prediction Capital with the participation of 4SeeVentures & Angels including Reckitt CIO Filippo Catalano, Serge Schoen former Louis Dreyfus CEO, Luigi Matrone & Eugenio Cassiano.

Pictured: Maxence Lovato (CPO), Edouard Thimon (COO), Andrea Tassistro (CEO), Antoine Schaller (CTO), Verónica Stacey (CMO)

Launched in 2019, Foodetective co-founders Andrea Tassistro and Edouard Thimon , who have been lifelong friends since secondary school, noticed the increasing demand for digital tools leading merchants to use an average of 18 apps & software to manage their business. These tools are all independent, leaving managers with the challenge of decentralized operations and fragmented data across their systems. The solution was to build a single operating system and unified API .

" By opening our API we provide any software, platform, or marketplace with a fully integrated, automated, and now intelligent infrastructure. Fulfilling our mission to empower restaurants & merchants with a single tool & interface to manage their entire tech stack, operations & marketing seamlessly ." - Andrea Tassistro, Founder & CEO.

Foodetective, Monday, November 28, 2022, Press release picture

Merchants must first connect their systems and tools through a click-and-connect Integration Hub, where over +250 integrations are now available. This data, centralized and presented on an analytics dashboard, equips them with precise insights to seamlessly manage their entire operations from reviews to orders, reservations, suppliers, stocks, marketing, and much more. Intelligence, through actionable insights and notifications, offers a new way of making informed decisions, decreasing admin time, and increasing revenues. Businesses that use analytics can boost their profits by 8% to 10%. Still, only 12% of companies leverage the power of data, with Intelligence merchants are now able to do so.

Foodetective, Monday, November 21, 2022, Press release picture

Features and benefits of Intelligence include:

Personalized data-based notifications.

Direct access to partner integrations and promotional offers.

Competitive analysis of the market.

Accessible and centralized suggestions for future reference.

Updates on regulations and policies related to world events.

On-the-go solutions through actionable insights.

The funding received will enable the company to further develop its technology and IT team, and to start the implementation of machine learning algorithms to provide merchants with intelligent push notifications & actions to reduce inefficiencies and improve their processes. This development goes in line with the company's Open API announcement and grants further value to the adjacent business app. Foodetective will soon turn 5 years and is now on the road to becoming the online Infrastructure & Intelligence of the merchant industry.

You can find information on Foodetective's features and recent news such as their participation in Google For Start-ups and SAP.io Accelerator Programs here .

Foodetective, Monday, November 28, 2022, Press release picture

About Foodetective

Foodetective is the Unified Commerce Infrastructure for Restaurants & Merchants. The platform enables merchants to integrate their entire tech stack to manage and automate their entire operations from a single Operating System. Merchants - from the most ambitious entrepreneurs to the world's largest enterprises - use the Foodetective interface & API to grow their online revenues, simplify their admin and accelerate new business opportunities. Headquartered in Geneva, Paris & Madrid, the company aims to "Make Merchants' Lives Much Easier."

For more information, visit business.foodetective.co .

Media contact: Alicia Martinez alicia@foodetective.co

SOURCE: Foodetective





