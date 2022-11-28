U.S. markets open in 5 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,999.75
    -32.75 (-0.81%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,140.00
    -216.00 (-0.63%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,705.50
    -77.25 (-0.66%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,857.00
    -13.20 (-0.71%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.41
    -1.87 (-2.45%)
     

  • Gold

    1,750.60
    -3.40 (-0.19%)
     

  • Silver

    21.45
    +0.02 (+0.09%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0441
    +0.0036 (+0.34%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6980
    +0.0070 (+0.19%)
     

  • Vix

    22.19
    +1.77 (+8.67%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2046
    -0.0044 (-0.37%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.6100
    -0.4900 (-0.35%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,184.76
    -371.15 (-2.24%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    379.42
    -3.23 (-0.84%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,453.22
    -33.45 (-0.45%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,162.83
    -120.20 (-0.42%)
     

Foodetective Raises $5.5M To Become the Online Infrastructure & Intelligence of the Merchant Industry

Foodetective
·3 min read

Foodetective announces its Seed Round. Following the opening of its API, Foodetective is now building its most sought-after feature, "Intelligence", which will push intelligent notifications & actions allowing merchants to seamlessly manage their business based on their tech stack, goals & growth plans.

GENEVA, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / November 28, 2022 / Foodetective, is the scale-up building the all-in-one platform and unified API to help merchants manage, aggregate & automate their entire tech stack & operations from a single interface with third-party integrations. Today it announced that it has raised a $5.5 million seed round led by Prediction Capital with the participation of 4SeeVentures & Angels including Reckitt CIO Filippo Catalano, Serge Schoen former Louis Dreyfus CEO, Luigi Matrone & Eugenio Cassiano.

Foodetective, Monday, November 21, 2022, Press release picture
Pictured: Maxence Lovato (CPO), Edouard Thimon (COO), Andrea Tassistro (CEO), Antoine Schaller (CTO), Verónica Stacey (CMO)

Launched in 2019, Foodetective co-founders Andrea Tassistro and Edouard Thimon, who have been lifelong friends since secondary school, noticed the increasing demand for digital tools leading merchants to use an average of 18 apps & software to manage their business. These tools are all independent, leaving managers with the challenge of decentralized operations and fragmented data across their systems. The solution was to build a single operating system and unified API.

" By opening our API we provide any software, platform, or marketplace with a fully integrated, automated, and now intelligent infrastructure. Fulfilling our mission to empower restaurants & merchants with a single tool & interface to manage their entire tech stack, operations & marketing seamlessly ." - Andrea Tassistro, Founder & CEO.

Foodetective, Monday, November 28, 2022, Press release picture
Foodetective, Monday, November 28, 2022, Press release picture

Merchants must first connect their systems and tools through a click-and-connect Integration Hub, where over +250 integrations are now available. This data, centralized and presented on an analytics dashboard, equips them with precise insights to seamlessly manage their entire operations from reviews to orders, reservations, suppliers, stocks, marketing, and much more. Intelligence, through actionable insights and notifications, offers a new way of making informed decisions, decreasing admin time, and increasing revenues. Businesses that use analytics can boost their profits by 8% to 10%. Still, only 12% of companies leverage the power of data, with Intelligence merchants are now able to do so.

Foodetective, Monday, November 21, 2022, Press release picture
Foodetective, Monday, November 21, 2022, Press release picture

Features and benefits of Intelligence include:

  • Personalized data-based notifications.

  • Direct access to partner integrations and promotional offers.

  • Competitive analysis of the market.

  • Accessible and centralized suggestions for future reference.

  • Updates on regulations and policies related to world events.

  • On-the-go solutions through actionable insights.

The funding received will enable the company to further develop its technology and IT team, and to start the implementation of machine learning algorithms to provide merchants with intelligent push notifications & actions to reduce inefficiencies and improve their processes. This development goes in line with the company's Open API announcement and grants further value to the adjacent business app. Foodetective will soon turn 5 years and is now on the road to becoming the online Infrastructure & Intelligence of the merchant industry.

You can find information on Foodetective's features and recent news such as their participation in Google For Start-ups and SAP.io Accelerator Programs here.

Foodetective, Monday, November 28, 2022, Press release picture
Foodetective, Monday, November 28, 2022, Press release picture

About Foodetective

Foodetective is the Unified Commerce Infrastructure for Restaurants & Merchants. The platform enables merchants to integrate their entire tech stack to manage and automate their entire operations from a single Operating System. Merchants - from the most ambitious entrepreneurs to the world's largest enterprises - use the Foodetective interface & API to grow their online revenues, simplify their admin and accelerate new business opportunities. Headquartered in Geneva, Paris & Madrid, the company aims to "Make Merchants' Lives Much Easier."

For more information, visit business.foodetective.co.

Media contact: Alicia Martinez alicia@foodetective.co

SOURCE: Foodetective



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/727534/Foodetective-Raises-55M-To-Become-the-Online-Infrastructure-Intelligence-of-the-Merchant-Industry

Recommended Stories

  • Copper’s Biggest Mystery Is Finally Cracking

    (Bloomberg) -- The warnings keep getting louder: the world is hurtling toward a desperate shortage of copper. Humans are more dependent than ever on a metal we’ve used for 10,000 years; new deposits are drying up, and the type of breakthrough technologies that transformed other commodities have failed to materialize for copper.Most Read from BloombergNext Covid-19 Strain May be More Dangerous, Lab Study ShowsUkraine’s Victories May Become a Problem for the USKey Trump 2024 Rivals Silent After Hi

  • BlackBerry Expands Work with AWS to Elevate BlackBerry QNX Foundational Software to the Cloud, Accelerating Time to Market for Mission-Critical Embedded Systems

    Today, at AWS re:Invent 2022, BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) announced an extension of its use of Amazon Web Services (AWS) that will make BlackBerry® QNX® technology available to mission-critical embedded systems developers for the first time ever in the cloud, significantly reducing time to market for their products.

  • Amazon shutting down wholesale distribution in third business exit in India

    Amazon is shutting down its wholesale distribution business in India, the latest in a series of retreats for the retailer in the key overseas market where it has deployed over $7 billion in the past decade. The American e-commerce giant said Monday that it is discontinuing Amazon Distribution, its wholesale e-commerce website available to small neighborhood stores in Bengaluru, Mysore and Hubli. Amazon Distribution was designed to help kiranas, the neighborhood stores in India, pharmacies and department stores secure inventory from the e-commerce giant.

  • Doge surges over speculation of Elon Musk and Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin working together

    Dogecoin surged over 27% in the past week amidst speculation that Elon Musk and Ethereum's Vitalik Buterin are working on an upgrade for the dog-faced memecoin.

  • Retirement Stock Portfolio: 11 Safe Dividend Stocks to Consider

    In this article, we discuss the 11 safe dividend stocks for a retirement stock portfolio. If you want to read about some more dividend stocks, go directly to Retirement Stock Portfolio: 5 Safe Dividend Stocks to Consider. Across the world, investors have been scrambling to find ways to strengthen their portfolios and reduce risk as […]

  • Elon Musk Threatens Apple

    Elon Musk is preparing for an almost inevitable showdown with Apple and Alphabet , the parent company of Google. The billionaire CEO of Tesla , who completed the acquisition of Twitter on October 27 at a hefty price of $44 billion, was quick to reshape the platform in his image. To achieve this, the Techno King, who describes himself as a "free speech absolutist", has opted for a lenient content moderation policy.

  • Is the Worst Finally Over for Disney Stock?

    Top executives as well as frontline workers cheered the move as the reorganization under former CEO Bob Chapek seemed to leave creative talent in the dark. After the stock's poor performance and complaints from executives, a consensus formed that Chapek wasn't right for the job, and Iger was brought back in. Disney+ is set to launch its ad-based tier on Dec. 8 in the U.S., but the company is taking a different approach from most of its streaming peers.

  • Oil Stocks Are Showing A Peculiar Disconnect From Crude Prices

    Crude prices have fallen back on a flurry of bearish news, but energy stocks remain resilient as oil firms continue to hand out cash to shareholders

  • Musk’s Twitter Slides Say ‘We’re Recruiting’ Following Job Cuts

    (Bloomberg) -- Twitter Inc. is hiring, according to slides from a company talk tweeted by owner Elon Musk, following sweeping job reductions in a cost-cutting drive since the billionaire took over the social network.Most Read from BloombergNext Covid-19 Strain May be More Dangerous, Lab Study ShowsKey Trump 2024 Rivals Silent After His White Supremacist MeetingThe first slide had the words “We’re recruiting” with no further details. Musk, who didn’t say when he gave the talk, has undertaken a dr

  • Who's next? Chinese EVs drive Stellantis' Jeep off the road

    The bankruptcy of Stellantis' Jeep joint venture in China could spell trouble for other global automakers whose output has plunged over the last five years in the world's largest car market, as domestic players rapidly overtake. The first joint venture failure by a foreign brand in the electric vehicle (EV) era, the Oct. 31 bankruptcy filing marks a turning point in that Chinese carmakers are beginning to surpass the long-dominant international brands in giving consumers what they want. "I do not expect Stellantis to be an isolated case," said Marco Santino, a partner at management consultants Oliver Wyman.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Watch: Big Tech Expands AI Products, Services

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • Apple to Lose 6 Million iPhone Pros From Tumult at China Plant

    (Bloomberg) -- Turmoil at Apple Inc.’s key manufacturing hub of Zhengzhou is likely to result in a production shortfall of close to 6 million iPhone Pro units this year, according to a person familiar with assembly operations. The shares slumped in early US trading.Most Read from BloombergNext Covid-19 Strain May be More Dangerous, Lab Study ShowsKey Trump 2024 Rivals Silent After His White Supremacist MeetingThe situation remains fluid at the plant and the estimate of lost production could chan

  • What to Know About RMDs and Retirement Planning

    People planning for retirement need a game plan for required minimum distributions. Do it right, and they’ll keep more savings in their pockets—and less in the government’s.

  • 5G Stocks To Buy And Watch As Cloud Computing Plays Bigger Role

    The best 5G stocks to invest in will change as smartphone apps, enterprise services and the metaverse develop over time.

  • How to Invest Your Way Into Retiring by 55

    A plan to retire at age 55 and live off the income from stock dividends will let an early retiree refrain from tapping the principal in his or her investment portfolio while also avoiding the need to earn income by … Continue reading → The post How to Retire at 55 and Live Off Your Dividends appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Retirement Stock Portfolio: 11 Safe Tech Stocks to Consider

    In this article, we discuss the 11 safe tech stocks for a retirement stock portfolio. If you want to read about some more tech stocks, go directly to Retirement Stock Portfolio: 5 Safe Tech Stocks to Consider. There is broad-based consensus among finance professionals that the traditional definitions of growth and value stocks do hold-up […]

  • Great Wall of porn obscures China protest news on Twitter

    Search any major Chinese city on Twitter, and you will see a cascade of spam tweets showing porn, escort services, and gambling content that are published every few seconds, making it impossible to get any legitimate results. There has been a "significant uptick" in these tweets over the last three days, according to a China-focused data analyst. The surge in such bot content coincides with an unprecedented wave of protests that have swept across major Chinese cities and universities over the weekend.

  • Fire Awards: AppHarvest has created 700 Kentucky jobs. Here's what comes next

    AppHarvest is the Blazer winner in the Job Creators category for KY Inno's inaugural Fire Awards. AppHarvest (Nasdaq: APPH) has grown tremendously and we’re not just talking about produce. The Morehead, Kentucky-based agritech company, founded in 2017 and publicly listed in 2021, is operating three controlled environment agriculture (CEA) facilities, designed to grow produce using sunshine, rainwater and up to 90% less water than open-field growing.

  • Macy's is bucking the trend of retail's woes: Morning Brief

    Believe it not, Macy's has had a pretty good year even as rivals have sucked wind. More on that, and what else to watch in markets on Monday, November 28, 2022.

  • The Diesel Crisis Is Going Global

    Diesel inventories across the globe have fallen to multi-decade lows, and as the Northern Hemisphere cold season begins, different regions in the world will contest each other for supply