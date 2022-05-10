U.S. markets open in 59 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,026.25
    +38.75 (+0.97%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,412.00
    +251.00 (+0.78%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,393.75
    +200.00 (+1.64%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,778.50
    +18.10 (+1.03%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    102.37
    -0.72 (-0.70%)
     

  • Gold

    1,858.10
    -0.50 (-0.03%)
     

  • Silver

    21.81
    -0.01 (-0.05%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0559
    -0.0002 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0790
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    33.25
    +3.06 (+10.14%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2327
    -0.0004 (-0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.1100
    -0.2530 (-0.19%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    31,761.72
    -1,276.34 (-3.86%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    742.47
    -37.90 (-4.86%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,262.56
    +45.98 (+0.64%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,167.10
    -152.24 (-0.58%)
     

FoodSaver® Introduces New Reusable Vacuum Zipper Bags to Reduce Food Waste and Save Money in the Kitchen

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • NWL

A leader in food preservation, the newest FoodSaver innovation will be widely available at retailers starting in mid-May

ATLANTA, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FoodSaver® fans can now reduce food waste while cutting down on single-use plastic without losing the FoodSaver quality they know and trust with the launch of the brand's first-ever Reusable Vacuum Zipper Bags. The bags are now available on FoodSaver.com and at retailers including Amazon, Meijer, Target, Bed Bath & Beyond and Kohl's.

FoodSaver Reusable Vacuum Zipper Bags are durable, easy to hand-wash and safe to use in the microwave, for sous vide cooking, and for freezer storage.
FoodSaver Reusable Vacuum Zipper Bags are durable, easy to hand-wash and safe to use in the microwave, for sous vide cooking, and for freezer storage.

FoodSaver Reusable Vacuum Zipper Bags
The new BPA-free reusable bags are perfect for sous vide cooking, microwave cooking, saving leftovers and freezer storage. The included highly functional zipper-clip tool creates an airtight seal to preserve food longer. Equipped with a specially designed valve with leakproof capability, these bags are also durable and easy to hand wash for multiple uses. The reusable bags are compatible with the FoodSaver Multi-Use Handheld Vacuum Sealer and all FoodSaver machines with a handheld attachment. The bags are available in 8 count 1-Gallon ($14.99) and 10 count 1-Quart ($14.99) packs.

"As the leader in food preservation, we're constantly developing new ways to provide consumers with solutions in the kitchen that reduce food waste and save money," said Amber Holm, Vice President, Brands, Food Business Unit at Newell Brands. "The new FoodSaver Reusable Vacuum Zipper Bags do just that. Because the bags are reusable, consumers can save money and cut back on single-use plastic waste. The bags keep food fresher, longer in the freezer, fridge or pantry with our airtight seal that preserves ultimate freshness."

FoodSaver's latest innovation of Reusable Vacuum Zipper Bags is yet another way the brand is making vacuum sealing approachable and attainable for all experience levels in the kitchen.

The average American family throws away thousands of dollars worth of food a year. In the age of rising produce inflation, this latest innovation from FoodSaver is a proven way to save money by reducing food waste.

For more information visit www.foodsaver.com, and follow FoodSaver on Instagram, Pinterest, and TikTok for food storage tips and recipe inspirations.

About FoodSaver®
When it comes to vacuum sealing, food storage, and food preservation, the FoodSaver® brand is committed to bringing a level of quality and expertise that cannot be replicated. The FoodSaver® Vacuum Sealing system works by removing air from food storage bags and food containers prior to storing, freezing, sous vide cooking, or marinating, to ensure that flavor and freshness of food is preserved longer. This helps to reduce food waste, which in turn allows you to save money on food and groceries. Visit www.foodsaver.com for more information.

About Newell Brands
Newell Brands (NASDAQ: NWL) is a leading global consumer goods company with a strong portfolio of well-known brands, including Rubbermaid, FoodSaver, Calphalon, Sistema, Sharpie, Paper Mate, Dymo, EXPO, Elmer's, Yankee Candle, Graco, NUK, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Spontex, Coleman, Campingaz, Contigo, Oster, Sunbeam and Mr. Coffee. Newell Brands' beloved, planet friendly brands enhance and brighten consumers lives at home and outside by creating moments of joy, building confidence and providing peace of mind.

This press release and additional information about Newell Brands are available on the company's website, https://www.newellbrands.com/.

CONTACT:
Amanda Ellis
404-304-5717
Amanda.Ellis@newellco.com

CONTACT:
Marissa Raimonde
312-608-1884
Marissa.Raimonde@zenogroup.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/foodsaver-introduces-new-reusable-vacuum-zipper-bags-to-reduce-food-waste-and-save-money-in-the-kitchen-301543659.html

SOURCE Newell Brands

Recommended Stories

  • ADA in a Bear Market, Founder Charles Hoskinson Says

    ADA’s recent pain comes as the broader cryptocurrency market is being battered amid an unfavorable macro backdrop.

  • What's Going On With Chorus Aviation Shares Today

    Chorus Aviation Inc (TSX: CHR) (OTC: CHRRF) price target was raised to C$5 from C$4.75 by RBC Capital analyst Walter Spracklin. The analyst maintained the Outperform rating on the shares. Spracklin says, while Q1 was mixed, management provided solid new guidance on the back of the Falko acquisition. The analyst adds that the acquisition created the "world's largest lessor focusing on regional aviation," reaffirming a favorable view on the market opportunity and Chorus Aviation's underlying valua

  • Rivian Doesn’t Need Cash Like Many Other EV Start-Ups. Why the Stock Is Tanking.

    Trading in shares of electric vehicle start-up Rivian Automotive is starting to make no sense. Early investors might be selling, and the market hasn’t been kind to start-ups in general lately. Shares of a dozen EV start-ups that Barron’s tracks are trading at or near 52-week lows.

  • Bitcoin Falls Below $35,000 as Tron Continues Its Rally

    Over the last two weeks, Bitcoin’s freefall has triggered market-wide sell-offs as most coins’ prices took a downturn, but Tron presented a peculiar rally.

  • Johnson Outdoors misses profit and sales expectations, as supply chain troubles hurt fishing sales

    Johnson Outdoors Inc. reported Monday fiscal second-quarter profit and sales that fell below expectations, as supply chain disruptions led to weak fishing sales, offsetting strength in camping, watercraft and diving. The outdoor recreation products company's stock was still inactive in the premarket. Net income dropped to $9.9 million, or 97 cents a share, from $27.8 million, or $2.74 a share, in the year-ago period. The FactSet consensus for earnings per share was $1.85. Sales fell 8.0% to $189

  • Bearish Bets: 3 Slumping Stocks You Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings,,, we zero in on three names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Tempur Sealy International Inc. recently was downgraded to Hold with a C+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • Dr. Doom’s Crypto Embrace? We’re All Just Figuring Things Out

    Bitcoin skeptic Nouriel Roubini’s surprising initiative to develop a digital currency underscores why the industry is still developing.

  • Equities Rally May Be a Challenge: Philippine Bourse CEO

    Philippine Stock Exchange President and CEO Ramon Monzon discusses the Philippine presidential election, and how a victory by Ferdinand Marcos Jr. could impact the stock markets. He speaks on "Bloomberg Markets: Asia."

  • Crypto turmoil worsens as Bitcoin plummets below $30,000 and Terra’s stablecoin loses peg and falls to 66 cents

    For crypto, it's beware the ides of May. Again.

  • The Australian Fashion Council Launches Australian Fashion Trademark

    Launched on day one of Australian Fashion Week's Resort 2023 collections showcase, the new industry certification program and campaign aims to showcase the best of Australia’s fashion talent to the world.

  • Palantir Q2 revenue forecast below estimates; expects Ukraine war to boost growth

    Palantir Technologies Inc forecast second-quarter revenue below Wall Street expectations on Monday, indicating slowing sales growth, as the data analytics software firm ramps up its salesforce to sign more deals amid rising competition. However, the company, known for its work with the U.S. Army and the Central Intelligence Agency, said it sees a "wide range" of potential upside to its forecast driven by opportunities arising from "developing geopolitical events", with the Ukraine war likely to boost defense spending by governments. But slowing revenue growth at the software maker's government business, which rose 16% in the first quarter, also raised concerns.

  • GoodRx stock tanks after company says it’s unlikely to achieve 2022 outlook amid issue with grocery chain

    Shares of GoodRx Holdings Inc. were sinking in after-hours trading Monday after the company, which offers tools that help consumers compare drug prices, exceeded expectations with its March-quarter results but disclosed that it is unlikely to achieve its full-year outlook due to recent actions taken by a grocery chain.

  • Jared Kushner’s New Fund Plans to Invest Saudi Money in Israel

    Saudi Arabia’s sovereign-wealth fund committed $2 billion to Jared Kushner’s Affinity Partners, agreeing to allow investment in Israeli firms for the first time.

  • How Leverage Works in the Forex Market

    Investors use leverage to significantly increase the returns that can be provided on an investment and companies use leverage to finance their assets.

  • Bank of Israel still unsure on digital shekel but garners public support

    Israel's central bank said on Monday it had received public support for its plans to possibly issue a digital shekel on grounds it would help the economy by supporting innovation in the payments system, reducing the amount of cash and bolstering the fintech sector. The Bank of Israel last November stepped up its research and preparation for the possible issuance of a digital shekel to create a more efficient payments system after first considering issuing a central bank digital currency in late 2017. In March, it said a digital shekel was unlikely to significantly erode the banking system's business results.

  • Palantir Earnings, Revenue Guidance Miss Amid Slowing Government Growth

    Palantir reported March-quarter earnings that missed views while revenue guidance came in below expectations. PLTR stock tumbled.

  • Crypto Markets Shed Over $280Bn in Five Days, Bitcoin Hits Lowest Since July 2021

    Cryptocurrency markets are down $280 billion in just five days and bitcoin is at its lowest since last July.

  • Germany prepares crisis plan for abrupt end to Russian gas - sources

    BERLIN (Reuters) -German officials are quietly preparing for any sudden halt in Russian gas supplies with an emergency package that could include taking control of critical firms, three people familiar with the matter told Reuters. The preparations being led by the Ministry for Economic Affairs show the heightened state of alert about supplies of the gas that powers Europe's biggest economy and is critical for the production of steel, plastics and cars. Russian gas accounted for 55% of Germany's imports last year and Berlin has come under pressure to unwind a business relationship that critics says is helping to fund Russia's war in Ukraine.

  • Ford Picks Tough Moment to Pare Rivian Stake

    Ford picked a tough time to pare its stake in Rivian. It is in this context that the Dearborn, Mich., auto giant decided to sell 8 million of its 102 million Rivian shares. In addition to Ford, JPMorgan Chase also plans to sell 13 million to 15 million Rivian shares at the same price on behalf of an unidentified seller.

  • Analysis: Markets must face up to tightening financial conditions

    Already sitting on double-digit losses this year, stock market investors must brace for more, as the realisation sinks in that the U.S. Federal Reserve intends to tighten financial conditions to get on top of red-hot inflation. Essentially, financial conditions measure how easily households and businesses can access credit, so are critical in showing how monetary policy transmits to the economy. Fed boss Jerome Powell repeated on Wednesday he will be keeping a close eye on them.