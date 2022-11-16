U.S. markets open in 7 hours 53 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,003.00
    +3.50 (+0.09%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,652.00
    +47.00 (+0.14%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,912.25
    +8.00 (+0.07%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,896.40
    +3.00 (+0.16%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.21
    -0.71 (-0.82%)
     

  • Gold

    1,776.50
    -0.30 (-0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    21.66
    +0.14 (+0.64%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0380
    +0.0031 (+0.30%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7990
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    24.54
    +0.81 (+3.41%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1874
    +0.0011 (+0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    139.8700
    +0.5920 (+0.43%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,828.28
    +109.04 (+0.65%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    395.39
    +0.69 (+0.17%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,369.44
    -15.73 (-0.21%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,028.30
    +38.13 (+0.14%)
     

Foodservice Market to grow by USD 10.13 Billion by 2026, Rising demand for fast food and packaged food service to Boost the Market Growth - Technavio

·15 min read

NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The foodservice market is expected to grow by USD 10.13 billion during 2021-2026 according to the latest market research report by Technavio. 43% of the growth will originate from APAC. As per Technavio, the new product launches will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth over 2021-2026. Request a Free Sample Report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Foodservice Market 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Foodservice Market 2022-2026

Foodservice Market: Regional Analysis

APAC will account for 43% of the market's growth throughout the forecasted timeframe. The major markets for food services in APAC are China, Japan, and India. The market in this region will increase more quickly than the market in other regions. With an increase in the number of busy and time-pressed customers, the requirement for convenience is increasing, which is impacting the demand for easy food options, which will further assist market expansion in APAC throughout the forecast period. Download a Free Sample Report.

Foodservice Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the food service market by Geography ( (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth by the conventional segment will be significant during the forecast period. Customers are guaranteed that the food is freshly prepared and tailored to their preferences when the traditional food service method is used. Schools, colleges, restaurants, and cafeterias are the main focus area for this type of meal service. The conventional technique allows food to be made and served directly to lunch counters or dining rooms. Customers can choose from a variety of menu items that are freshly made. These advantages are likely to drive the growth of the conventional segment of the global market during the forecast period. Get a free sample report

Market Drivers

The growing demand for packaged food services and fast food is one of the main drivers behind the growth of the global foodservice business. Trailers, food trucks, carts, and food booths can all be used for mobile food service. Mobile foodservice outlets have a better success rate than traditional restaurants because they may be established with far less money than traditional restaurants. The popularity of street food among urban youth and the minimum initial capital inputs are two primary reasons for the proliferation of mobile foodservice businesses. Due to food trucks' rising popularity, many brick-and-mortar restaurant chains are introducing them. Major food service organizations, including Starbucks, Chick-Fil-A Inc., and White Castle Management Co., are testing out food trucks to expand their consumer base. As a result, during the projected period, market growth is anticipated to be supported by the rise of the mobile market. Buy a Sample Report.

Market Challenges

The lack of workers for food delivery in the foodservice sector is one of the major obstacles to the growth of the global foodservice industry. In July 2018, Taco Bell, a Yum! Brands subsidiary, conducted hiring parties with free food to attract job applicants due to an increase in the need for labor. There are currently labor shortages in the foodservice industry as fewer people are willing to work in fast-food restaurants and restaurants. There is a severe labor shortage in the restaurant industry in nations like the United States and Japan. Fewer teenagers working and low unemployment rates are the main causes of the decline in the labor pool's availability. Such factors may limit the market growth in the coming years.

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights! Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000.

Related Reports

Specialty Coffee Shops Market Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region and Segment Forecast 2022-2026: The report extensively covers specialty coffee shops market segmentation by type (independent coffee shops and chain coffee shops) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Quick Service Restaurants Market by Service and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The report extensively covers the quick service restaurants market segmentation by service (eat-in service, takeaway service, drive-thru service, and home delivery service) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

Foodservice Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 28.15%

Market growth 2022-2026

$10.13 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

27.98

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

APAC at 43%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Japan, India, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Abela and Co. LLC, Aramark, Chick fil A Inc., Compass Group Plc, Dominos Pizza Inc., FOOD and LIFE COMPANIES Ltd., Inspire Brands Inc., Jack in the Box Inc., Jollibee Foods Corp., Little Caesar Enterprises Inc., McDonald Corp., MOS Food Services Inc., Papa Johns International Inc., Performance Food Group Co., Restaurant Brands International Inc., Sodexo SA, Starbucks Co., Sysco Corp., The Wendys Co., and YUM Brands Inc.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Foodservice System

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Foodservice System

  • 5.3 Conventional - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Centralized - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Ready-prepared - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Assembly-serve - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.7 Market opportunity by Foodservice System

6 Market Segmentation by Sector

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Sector

  • 6.3 Commercial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.4 Non-Commercial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.5 Market opportunity by Sector

7 Customer Landscape

  • 7.1 Customer landscape overview

8 Geographic Landscape

  • 8.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 8.2 Geographic comparison

  • 8.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.12 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.13 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 9.1 Market drivers

  • 9.2 Market challenges

  • 9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

  • 10.1 Overview

  • 10.2 Vendor landscape

  • 10.3 Landscape disruption

  • 10.4 Industry risks

11 Vendor Analysis

  • 11.1 Vendors covered

  • 11.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 11.3 Aramark

  • 11.4 Compass Group Plc

  • 11.5 Dominos Pizza Inc.

  • 11.6 Inspire Brands Inc.

  • 11.7 McDonald Corp.

  • 11.8 Performance Food Group Co.

  • 11.9 Restaurant Brands International Inc.

  • 11.10 Sodexo SA

  • 11.11 Starbucks Co.

  • 11.12 YUM Brands Inc.

12 Appendix

  • 12.1 Scope of the report

  • 12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 12.4 Research methodology

  • 12.5 List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Foodservice Market 2022-2026
Global Foodservice Market 2022-2026
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/foodservice-market-to-grow-by-usd-10-13-billion-by-2026--rising-demand-for-fast-food-and-packaged-food-service-to-boost-the-market-growth---technavio-301678762.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Court told Musk's $56 billion pay wasn't for punching a clock

    A Tesla Inc director and a former executive took the stand on Monday and defended Elon Musk's $56 billion pay package against a shareholder's claims that the entrepreneur dictated terms of the deal to finance his dream of traveling to Mars. Tesla shareholder Richard Tornetta hopes to prove that Musk used his dominance over the electric vehicle maker's board to craft the 2018 package and then duped investors into approving it. The first day of a week-long trial in Wilmington, Delaware, featured testimony from Ira Ehrenpreis, a Tesla director since 2007, who was pressed to explain why the board did not demand that Musk dedicate himself to the company full-time.

  • Biden-Xi Talks Boost U.S.-Listed Chinese Stocks

    U.S.-listed Chinese stocks rallied on Tuesday after President Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping [restored dialogue](https://www.wsj.com/articles/biden-xi-talks-mark-shift-in-u-s-china-ties-toward-managing-fierce-competition-11668534046?mod=panda_wsj_author_alert) ahead of a G-20 summit in Indonesia. The Nasdaq Golden Dragon China Index, which tracks dozens of Chinese stocks listed on American exchanges, jumped more than 6%. The American depository receipts of e-commerce giants Alibaba and Pind

  • Fallen FTX Reveals Top Creditors on Friday

    Insolvent cryptocurrency exchange FTX could have as many as one million investors who are seeking to recoup their losses. The Bahamian-based brokerage filed for bankruptcy after facing massive liquidity issues when its acquirer, Binance, backed out of a merger. The bankruptcy attorneys for FTX, Landis Rath & Cobb and Sullivan and Cromwell, said on Nov. 15 that the number of creditors could exceed one million, according to a filing with the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

  • Oil Majors Are Betting Big On Suriname

    The Guyana-Suriname Basin is quickly becoming one of the most exciting oil regions on the planet, and energy majors are making big bets on its future

  • Intel hit with $949 million U.S. verdict in VLSI computer chip patent trial

    (Reuters) -A federal jury in Texas on Tuesday said Intel Corp must pay VLSI Technology LLC $948.8 million for infringing a VLSI patent for computer chips. VLSI, a patent-holding company affiliated with the SoftBank Group Corp-owned private equity firm Fortress Investment Group, argued during the six-day trial that Intel's Cascade Lake and Skylake microprocessors violated its patent covering improvements to data processing. An Intel spokesperson said the company "strongly disagrees" with the verdict and plans to appeal, and that the case is "one example of many that shows the U.S. patent system is in urgent need of reform."

  • Wells Fargo Faces Huge Fine After Latest Scandal

    Most recently, the bank came under fire from Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) for its use of the fast-cash bank-to-bank transfer service known as Zelle. The service was created in a partnership between several major banks, including Wells Fargo, Bank of America , JP Morgan Chase , and more to offer a transfer option similar to that of PayPal . Not long before that, Wells Fargo was called out for discriminatory practices after closing long-time accounts without warning.

  • Morgan Stanley expects the S&P 500 to plunge another 15%-25% within the next four months — use these 3 top recession-resistant stocks for protection

    It's time to be extra picky.

  • Portable Generators Recalled Due to Serious Injury Hazard

    These portable generators are being recalled for a second time as regulators warn of devastating injuries.

  • Amazon to lay off 10,000 workers as soon as this week: New York Times

    Amazon is expected to lay off some 10,000 employees, according to The New York Times.

  • More than 2,300 of Meta's 11,000 job cuts are in the Bay Area

    More than 21% of the 11,000 jobs Meta Platforms Inc. is cutting are based in the Bay Area and nearly 23% total are based in California, according to documents the tech giant filed with state officials. The tech giant is making most of its local cuts in its home city of Menlo Park. The company plans to lay off 1,642 workers there between Jan. 13 and Feb. 10, Lori Goler, its vice president of people, said in a letter Friday to the state Employment Development Department and local officials.

  • Apple prepares to source chips from Arizona plant - Bloomberg News

    The company may also expand its supply of chips from plants in Europe, the report said, attributing it to remarks by Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook at an internal meeting in Germany with local engineering and retail employees. Apple declined to comment when contacted by Reuters. According to the report, Cook was likely referring to an Arizona factory that will be run by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, the world's largest contract chipmaker and a major supplier to Apple.

  • Are layoff packages offered by Meta, Twitter, Stripe and others generous — or stingy?

    There is a rationale for being generous: Given the boom-and-bust cycles of tech, they may want these employees back someday.

  • Sable Offshore Corp. to buy shuttered Exxon assets in California, aims to restart production

    A group of Houston energy industry veterans agreed to buy shuttered oil and gas assets in California from Exxon Mobil Corp. (NYSE: XOM) with the goal of bringing production back online. Sable Offshore Corp.

  • Is Amazon's AWS Creating a Once-in-a-Decade Buying Opportunity for the Stock?

    Of all the tech titan stocks that have been clobbered this year, Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) is arguably one of the more surprising losers. Shares of the e-commerce and cloud computing giant have fallen over 40% so far in 2022.

  • Seagate is laying off 84 workers in Fremont

    The cuts follow the hard drive maker's announcement last month it planned to cut 7.5% of its global workforce.

  • China's Tencent starts new round of layoffs -sources

    SHENZHEN, China/HONG KONG (Reuters) -Chinese tech giant Tencent Holdings has begun a new round of job cuts targeted at its video streaming, gaming and cloud businesses, four sources close to the matter said. The sources said the layoffs affect three out of Tencent's six business divisions - platform and content (PCG), which comprises of its video and news platforms, its gaming-focused interactive entertainment department (IEG) and cloud and smart industries group (CSIG). Two of the sources said some staff in IEG were informed last week they were being laid off.

  • Heating New England’s Homes Will Be Expensive This Winter

    A surge in heating-oil prices is hitting the Northeast as it braces for colder weather, putting the squeeze on household budgets and potentially accelerating the region’s shift toward other fuels. An average household that burns heating oil could spend 45% more for it this winter, according to a base-case forecast by the U.S. Energy Information Administration, translating to hundreds more dollars apiece. People who burn the fuel to heat their homes should expect a bigger financial hit than those who use natural gas or propane.

  • ‘I’m going to die in this factory’: Tesla Texas gigafactory construction workers are suing over wage theft and dangerous conditions

    Workers claimed the company committed wage theft, and that subcontractors falsified credentials for health and safety training.

  • GM's North American battery supply chain is key to EV profits

    General Motors Co plans to add more links to its North American battery supply chain, adding to roughly 20 deals so far, in a key strategy to help the Detroit automaker narrow the gap with Tesla Inc in electric vehicle profitability. GM Chief Executive Mary Barra and other executives are scheduled to brief investors Thursday on the automaker's progress toward scaling up production capacity to deliver 1 million electric vehicles a year in North America by 2025.

  • Adventus Mining and Salazar Announce Additional Drilling Results for El Domo Underground - Including 5.50 metres of 7.58% Copper Equivalent

    Adventus Mining Corporation ("Adventus Mining") (TSXV: ADZN) (OTCQX: ADVZF) and Salazar Resources Limited ("Salazar") (TSXV: SRL) (OTCQB: SRLZF) (collectively the "Participants") are pleased to announce the additional infill drilling results from the underground portion of the El Domo volcanogenic massive sulphide deposit ("El Domo") located within the 21,537-hectare Curipamba project in central Ecuador. The infill drilling program for the underground portion of the Mineral Resource at El Domo,