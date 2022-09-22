U.S. markets open in 5 hours 27 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,812.75
    +6.50 (+0.17%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,379.00
    +97.00 (+0.32%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,718.50
    +8.50 (+0.07%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,773.00
    +4.90 (+0.28%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.75
    +0.81 (+0.98%)
     

  • Gold

    1,667.60
    -8.10 (-0.48%)
     

  • Silver

    19.46
    -0.02 (-0.10%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9849
    +0.0006 (+0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5100
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    27.70
    +0.54 (+1.99%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1274
    +0.0001 (+0.00%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    145.8130
    +1.7770 (+1.23%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    18,933.81
    -13.76 (-0.07%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    431.25
    -6.62 (-1.51%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,204.31
    -33.33 (-0.46%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,153.83
    -159.30 (-0.58%)
     

Foodservice Market to Register USD 10.13 Bn Growth, Segmentation by Food Service, Sector and Geography - Technavio

0
·14 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the research report, the Foodservice Market will witness a YOY growth of 27.98% in 2022 at a CAGR of 28.15% during the forecast period. The foodservice market report also offers information on several market vendors, including Abela and Co. LLC, Aramark, Chick-fil-A Inc., Compass Group Plc, Dominos Pizza Inc., FOOD and LIFE COMPANIES Ltd., Inspire Brands Inc., Jack in the Box Inc., Jollibee Foods Corp., McDonald Corp., MOS Food Services Inc., Papa Johns International Inc., Performance Food Group Co., and YUM Brands Inc. among others.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Foodservice Market 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Foodservice Market 2022-2026

For more insights on YOY and CAGR, Read FREE Sample Report.

Key Segment Analysis

  • Foodservice

  • Sector

  • Geography

APAC will account for 43% of market growth. The main markets in APAC for food services are China, Japan, and India. This region's market will grow more quickly than other regions' markets. With more time-crunched and busy consumers, there is a growing need for convenience, which in turn is impacting the demand for quick-to-prepare meal alternatives that will support the expansion of the food service market in APAC during the projection period.

The traditional sector will significantly increase its market share in the food service industry. The traditional food service system ensures that the food is produced freshly and is tailored to the preferences of the clients.

The traditional method of preparing food allows for direct service to dining areas or lunch counters. Customers can choose from a variety of menu items and freshly prepared cuisine in this system. During the projected period, these benefits are likely to fuel the rise of the traditional segment of the global food service market. Buy Sample Report.

Vendor Insights

Global Foodservice Market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

  • Abela and Co. LLC

  • Aramark

  • Chick fil A Inc.

  • Compass Group Plc

  • Dominos Pizza Inc.

  • FOOD and LIFE COMPANIES Ltd.

  • Inspire Brands Inc.

  • Jack in the Box Inc.

  • Jollibee Foods Corp.

  • Little Caesar Enterprises Inc.

  • McDonald Corp.

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Download Free Sample Report.

Related Reports:

Capsule Hotel Market Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region and Segment Forecast 2022-2026: The capsule hotel market share is expected to increase to USD 49.14 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 9.86%.

Mobile Food Services Market Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region and Segment Forecast 2022-2026: The predicted growth of the mobile food services market share from 2021 to 2026 is USD 7.24 billion at a progressing CAGR of 5.94%.

Foodservice Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 28.15%

Market growth 2022-2026

$ 10.13 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

27.98

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

APAC at 43%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Japan, India, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive Strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

Abela and Co. LLC, Aramark, Chick-fil-A Inc., Compass Group Plc, Dominos Pizza Inc., FOOD and LIFE COMPANIES Ltd., Inspire Brands Inc., Jack in the Box Inc., Jollibee Foods Corp., Little Caesar Enterprises Inc., McDonald Corp., MOS Food Services Inc., Papa Johns International Inc., Performance Food Group Co., Restaurant Brands International Inc., Sodexo SA, Starbucks Co., Sysco Corp., The Wendys Co., and YUM Brands Inc.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio "Consumer Discretionary" Research Reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market Overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Foodservice System

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Foodservice System

  • 5.3 Conventional - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Centralized - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Ready-prepared - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Assembly-serve - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.7 Market opportunity by Foodservice System

6 Market Segmentation by Sector

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Sector

  • 6.3 Commercial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.4 Non-Commercial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.5 Market opportunity by Sector

7 Customer Landscape

  • 7.1 Customer landscape overview

8 Geographic Landscape

  • 8.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 8.2 Geographic comparison

  • 8.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.12 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.13 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 9.1 Market drivers

  • 9.2 Market challenges

  • 9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

  • 10.1 Overview

  • 10.2 Vendor landscape

  • 10.3 Landscape disruption

  • 10.4 Industry risks

11 Vendor Analysis

  • 11.1 Vendors covered

  • 11.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 11.3 Aramark

  • 11.4 Compass Group Plc

  • 11.5 Dominos Pizza Inc.

  • 11.6 Inspire Brands Inc.

  • 11.7 McDonald Corp.

  • 11.8 Performance Food Group Co.

  • 11.9 Restaurant Brands International Inc.

  • 11.10 Sodexo SA

  • 11.11 Starbucks Co.

  • 11.12 YUM Brands Inc.

12 Appendix

  • 12.1 Scope of the report

  • 12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 12.4 Research methodology

  • 12.5 List of abbreviations

About Us:

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research 
Jesse Maida 
Media & Marketing Executive 
US: +1 844 364 1100 
UK: +44 203 893 3200 
Email: media@technavio.com 
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Foodservice Market 2022-2026
Global Foodservice Market 2022-2026
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/foodservice-market-to-register-usd-10-13-bn-growth-segmentation-by-food-service-sector-and-geography---technavio-301629664.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • McDonald's ordered to face Byron Allen's $10 billion discrimination lawsuit

    McDonald's Corp has been ordered by a U.S. judge to defend against media entrepreneur Byron Allen's $10 billion lawsuit accusing the fast-food chain of "racial stereotyping" by not advertising with Black-owned media. In a decision on Friday, U.S. District Judge Fernando Olguin in Los Angeles said Allen could try to prove that McDonald's violated federal and California civil rights laws by deeming his networks ineligible for the "vast majority" of its advertising dollars. Allen accused McDonald's of relegating his Entertainment Studios Networks Inc and Weather Group LLC, which owns the Weather Channel, to an "African American tier" with a separate ad agency and much smaller ad budget, depriving them of tens of millions of dollars of annual revenue.

  • Meta is Not Laying People Off, It's Just Reducing Staff

    Earlier this summer, Mark Zuckerberg warned staff at Meta that the company would be "turning up the heat" on underperforming employees as it...

  • 2 Top Buffett Stocks To Buy and Hold for the Long Haul

    At first glance, these stocks don't seem to fit Buffett's investing style at all. But if you take a deeper look, it all makes sense.

  • Democrats Want to End Lucrative Backdoor Roth IRA Loophole: What You Need to Know

    Congressional Democrats want to slam shut a tax loophole known as the "backdoor" Roth IRA. In one of several proposed changes that target the retirement accounts of wealthy Americans, Democrats on the House Ways and Means Committee want to prohibit people … Continue reading → The post Democrats Want to End This Lucrative Retirement Account Loophole appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Meta Quietly Reduces Staff in Cost-Cutting Push

    Facebook’s parent is looking to reduce costs by at least 10%, people familiar with the plans said, while Google has required some employees to apply for new jobs.

  • China Runs Down Oil Stockpiles as Market Eyes Big Export Quotas

    (Bloomberg) -- China has begun running down its crude oil stockpiles, which could signal that refiners are getting ready to boost fuel exports as part of the government’s efforts to revive the economy. Most Read from BloombergPutin Mobilizes More Troops, Wields Ukraine Nuclear ThreatHome-Flipper Opendoor Hit With Losses in Echo of Zillow CollapseTycoon's Wild $3 Billion Gamble on ‘China's LVMH’ Crashes‘Mute Your Phones’: Trump Special Master Hearing Descends Into ChaosFed Set to Reveal ‘Pain’ Co

  • Boeing plans to eliminate 150 finance jobs in the U.S.

    Yahoo Finance Live looks at Boeing's plans to cut finance jobs amid as the manufacturer considers relocating its headquarters and deals with China.

  • MGM Has Good News for the Las Vegas Strip (and Caesars)

    The biggest operator on the Las Vegas Strip has some very positive things to share about what's next as Sin City continues its covid recovery.

  • Warren Buffett Has Made These 3 Moves in 2022

    In a quick turn of events, Buffett has splashed into his cash in 2022, buying at an aggressive pace that's generally not seen from the Oracle of Omaha.

  • U.S. Retirees Aren't Waiting Till Age 70 to Collect Social Security

    There's big money in waiting to collect Social Security, but most U.S. seniors leave that cash on the table.

  • Some Medtronic's Insulin Pumps Are Associated With Cybersecurity Risk, FDA Says

    The FDA warned that certain types of Medtronic Inc's (NYSE: MDT) MiniMed 600 Series insulin pump system were vulnerable to cyberattacks. Hackers could potentially hamper insulin delivery by accessing the device. The FDA said an unauthorized person could access a pump while pairing it with other system components. So far, Medtronic has no evidence that such an issue has occurred. Also Read: Medtronic Recalls HeartWare HVAD System Batteries For Electrical Faults. The company said hackers, however,

  • Europe’s Move to Shore Up Its Gas Supply Helped Ease Prices. That Could Provide an Opportunity for Investors.

    The market has greater confidence that Europe will have sufficient gas supplies to get through winter, one portfolio manager says.

  • China Wants to Ensure Food Security by Cutting Amount of Soybeans in Animal Feed

    (Bloomberg) -- China is redoubling its efforts to bolster food security by trying to cut the amount of soybeans that get turned into animal feed.Most Read from BloombergPutin Calls Up More Troops, Resumes Nuclear Threat Over UkrainePowell Signals More Pain to Come With Fed Sending Rates HigherUkraine Seizes Dozens of Russian Tanks Left by Fleeing ForcesCitadel’s Griffin Brings Billions to Miami With Political Winds at His BackUN Latest: China Stands by Russia; Zelenskiy Wants WeaponsIn a notice

  • Oil rises as supply fears outweigh recession worries

    (Reuters) -Oil rebounded on Thursday after sliding 1% in the previous session as concerns over tight supplies heading into winter eclipsed fears of a global recession. Brent crude futures rose 15 cents, or 0.2%, to $89.98 per barrel by 0657 GMT, recouping their losses in early Asia trade. Both benchmarks fell to a near two-week low on Wednesday after the U.S. Federal Reserve raised interest rates by 75 basis points for the third time to tame inflation and signalled that borrowing costs would keep rising this year.

  • Salesforce chief product officer details ‘groundbreaking’ CRM tech

    David Schmaier, Salesforce Chief Product Officer, speaks with Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi at the Dreamforce tech conference to discuss new product developments in CRM technology and the next era of customer relationship management.

  • How Do I Apply for an Ex-Spouse's Social Security Benefit?

    Marriage can affect how you do your taxes, make money and plan for retirement. If your marriage ends, it's important to know the rules regarding divorce and Social Security. Who's eligible for what benefits, how much can you collect and … Continue reading → The post Social Security Rules After a Divorce appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • IT services group Wipro fires 300 employees moonlighting for competitors

    IT services giant Wipro has fired 300 employees in recent months who were found to be moonlighting for competitors, a top executive said Wednesday, weighing in on a practice that has gained momentum across the globe as firms incorporate work-from-home norms. Rishad Premji, the chairman of Wipro, which employs more than 250,000 employees in over five dozen nations, said at a conference Wednesday that the company finds moonlighting for competitors an "act of integrity violation."

  • SEC Wants to ‘Remake the Law,’ Rather Than ‘Apply it,’ Says Ripple General Counsel

    After two years of ongoing litigation, Stuart Alderoty, general counsel at Ripple, joined CoinDesk TV’s “First Mover” to discuss why it could mark “the beginning of the end,” as the SEC’s efforts to identify any contract of investment appear to have fallen short.

  • Social Security’s retirement age is 70

    An informal survey of the Center for Retirement Research staff regarding “What is the current retirement age for Social Security?” produced a range of responses. Age 70 is a relatively new development, and most of the conversation about Social Security focuses on the so-called “Full Retirement Age.” Read: Will Social Security’s COLA for 2023 be high enough?

  • 3 Airline Stocks to Watch Amid Air-Travel Demand Strength

    Key players in the Zacks Transportation -- Airline industry like Delta (DAL), United Airlines (UAL) and JetBlue (JBLU) are likely to benefit immensely from increased passenger volumes.