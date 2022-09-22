Foodservice Market to Register USD 10.13 Bn Growth, Segmentation by Food Service, Sector and Geography - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the research report, the Foodservice Market will witness a YOY growth of 27.98% in 2022 at a CAGR of 28.15% during the forecast period. The foodservice market report also offers information on several market vendors, including Abela and Co. LLC, Aramark, Chick-fil-A Inc., Compass Group Plc, Dominos Pizza Inc., FOOD and LIFE COMPANIES Ltd., Inspire Brands Inc., Jack in the Box Inc., Jollibee Foods Corp., McDonald Corp., MOS Food Services Inc., Papa Johns International Inc., Performance Food Group Co., and YUM Brands Inc. among others.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Foodservice Market 2022-2026

Key Segment Analysis

Foodservice

Sector

Geography

APAC will account for 43% of market growth. The main markets in APAC for food services are China, Japan, and India. This region's market will grow more quickly than other regions' markets. With more time-crunched and busy consumers, there is a growing need for convenience, which in turn is impacting the demand for quick-to-prepare meal alternatives that will support the expansion of the food service market in APAC during the projection period.

The traditional sector will significantly increase its market share in the food service industry. The traditional food service system ensures that the food is produced freshly and is tailored to the preferences of the clients.

Vendor Insights

Global Foodservice Market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Abela and Co. LLC

Aramark

Chick fil A Inc.

Compass Group Plc

Dominos Pizza Inc.

FOOD and LIFE COMPANIES Ltd.

Inspire Brands Inc.

Jack in the Box Inc.

Jollibee Foods Corp.

Little Caesar Enterprises Inc.

McDonald Corp.

Foodservice Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 28.15% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 10.13 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 27.98 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 43% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, India, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive Strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Abela and Co. LLC, Aramark, Chick-fil-A Inc., Compass Group Plc, Dominos Pizza Inc., FOOD and LIFE COMPANIES Ltd., Inspire Brands Inc., Jack in the Box Inc., Jollibee Foods Corp., Little Caesar Enterprises Inc., McDonald Corp., MOS Food Services Inc., Papa Johns International Inc., Performance Food Group Co., Restaurant Brands International Inc., Sodexo SA, Starbucks Co., Sysco Corp., The Wendys Co., and YUM Brands Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio "Consumer Discretionary" Research Reports

