Foodservice Market to Register USD 10.13 Bn Growth, Segmentation by Food Service, Sector and Geography - Technavio
NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the research report, the Foodservice Market will witness a YOY growth of 27.98% in 2022 at a CAGR of 28.15% during the forecast period. The foodservice market report also offers information on several market vendors, including Abela and Co. LLC, Aramark, Chick-fil-A Inc., Compass Group Plc, Dominos Pizza Inc., FOOD and LIFE COMPANIES Ltd., Inspire Brands Inc., Jack in the Box Inc., Jollibee Foods Corp., McDonald Corp., MOS Food Services Inc., Papa Johns International Inc., Performance Food Group Co., and YUM Brands Inc. among others.
For more insights on YOY and CAGR, Read FREE Sample Report.
Key Segment Analysis
Foodservice
Sector
Geography
APAC will account for 43% of market growth. The main markets in APAC for food services are China, Japan, and India. This region's market will grow more quickly than other regions' markets. With more time-crunched and busy consumers, there is a growing need for convenience, which in turn is impacting the demand for quick-to-prepare meal alternatives that will support the expansion of the food service market in APAC during the projection period.
The traditional sector will significantly increase its market share in the food service industry. The traditional food service system ensures that the food is produced freshly and is tailored to the preferences of the clients.
The traditional method of preparing food allows for direct service to dining areas or lunch counters. Customers can choose from a variety of menu items and freshly prepared cuisine in this system. During the projected period, these benefits are likely to fuel the rise of the traditional segment of the global food service market. Buy Sample Report.
Vendor Insights
Global Foodservice Market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.
The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:
Abela and Co. LLC
Aramark
Chick fil A Inc.
Compass Group Plc
Dominos Pizza Inc.
FOOD and LIFE COMPANIES Ltd.
Inspire Brands Inc.
Jack in the Box Inc.
Jollibee Foods Corp.
Little Caesar Enterprises Inc.
McDonald Corp.
Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Download Free Sample Report.
Related Reports:
Capsule Hotel Market Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region and Segment Forecast 2022-2026: The capsule hotel market share is expected to increase to USD 49.14 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 9.86%.
Mobile Food Services Market Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region and Segment Forecast 2022-2026: The predicted growth of the mobile food services market share from 2021 to 2026 is USD 7.24 billion at a progressing CAGR of 5.94%.
Foodservice Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 28.15%
Market growth 2022-2026
$ 10.13 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
27.98
Regional analysis
APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa
Performing market contribution
APAC at 43%
Key consumer countries
US, China, Japan, India, and Germany
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, Competitive Strategies, Consumer engagement scope
Key companies profiled
Abela and Co. LLC, Aramark, Chick-fil-A Inc., Compass Group Plc, Dominos Pizza Inc., FOOD and LIFE COMPANIES Ltd., Inspire Brands Inc., Jack in the Box Inc., Jollibee Foods Corp., Little Caesar Enterprises Inc., McDonald Corp., MOS Food Services Inc., Papa Johns International Inc., Performance Food Group Co., Restaurant Brands International Inc., Sodexo SA, Starbucks Co., Sysco Corp., The Wendys Co., and YUM Brands Inc.
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Browse for Technavio "Consumer Discretionary" Research Reports
Table of Contents
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market Overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2021
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
4 Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five forces summary
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
5 Market Segmentation by Foodservice System
5.1 Market segments
5.2 Comparison by Foodservice System
5.3 Conventional - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.4 Centralized - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.5 Ready-prepared - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.6 Assembly-serve - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.7 Market opportunity by Foodservice System
6 Market Segmentation by Sector
6.1 Market segments
6.2 Comparison by Sector
6.3 Commercial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
6.4 Non-Commercial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
6.5 Market opportunity by Sector
7 Customer Landscape
7.1 Customer landscape overview
8 Geographic Landscape
8.1 Geographic segmentation
8.2 Geographic comparison
8.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.12 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.13 Market opportunity by geography
9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
9.1 Market drivers
9.2 Market challenges
9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
9.4 Market trends
10 Vendor Landscape
10.1 Overview
10.2 Vendor landscape
10.3 Landscape disruption
10.4 Industry risks
11 Vendor Analysis
11.1 Vendors covered
11.2 Market positioning of vendors
11.3 Aramark
11.4 Compass Group Plc
11.5 Dominos Pizza Inc.
11.6 Inspire Brands Inc.
11.7 McDonald Corp.
11.8 Performance Food Group Co.
11.9 Restaurant Brands International Inc.
11.10 Sodexo SA
11.11 Starbucks Co.
11.12 YUM Brands Inc.
12 Appendix
12.1 Scope of the report
12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
12.4 Research methodology
12.5 List of abbreviations
About Us:
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/foodservice-market-to-register-usd-10-13-bn-growth-segmentation-by-food-service-sector-and-geography---technavio-301629664.html
SOURCE Technavio