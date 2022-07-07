U.S. markets closed

Foodservice Market Size to grow by USD 269.04 BN | Market Insights highlights the increased snacking and indulgence consumption as a key driver | Technavio

·12 min read

NEW YORK, July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the research report "Foodservice Market in the US by Type and Foodservice System - Forecast and Analysis", the market will witness a YOY growth of 5.9% in 2022 at a CAGR of 6.14% during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Foodservice Market in US by Type and Foodservice System - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Foodservice Market in US by Type and Foodservice System - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

The foodservice market in US research report has been broadly categorized into the following demographic segmentations:

  • Type - Fast food service, restaurant, cafes and bars, delivery and take away, and others

  • Service type - Conventional, centralized, ready-prepared, and assembly-serve

For more insights on YOY and CAGR, Read Sample Report

Vendor Insights

The foodservice market size in the US is fragmented and it is expected to remain fragmented as the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to occupy the foodservice market share.

The changing economic conditions, consumer purchase patterns, consumer tastes: regional, national, and local economic conditions, and demographic trends affect the consumer living standards and the business operations of vendors. Market suppliers should focus more on the fast-growing segment's growth prospects while preserving their positions in the slow-growing sectors to make the most of the opportunity.

The profiles offer information on the main companies' production, competitive landscape, sustainability, and prospects, including:

  • Chick-fil-A Inc.

  • Doctors Associates LLC

  • Dunkin Brands Group Inc.

  • McDonald's Corp.

  • Restaurant Brands International Inc.

  • Starbucks Corp.

  • YUM! Brands Inc.

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product
offerings, Read Sample Report.

Geographical Market Analysis

According to our research report, the US will contribute 100% of the global market growth and is expected to dominate the market through 2026. The foodservice market size in the US is bifurcated into two branches - fast-growing regions and slow-growing regions.

The increase in the number of fast-casual restaurants is notably driving the foodservice market growth in fast-growing regions. The fast-growing foodservice market is being driven by new technological advances.

Foodservice operators are increasingly relying on smartphone technology to promote their establishments and to help the rate of online orders. The overall foodservice market in the US is expected to grow at a moderate rate during the forecast period.

Know more about this market's geographical distribution along with a detailed analysis
of the top regions. Request for Sample Report Now!

Key Segment Analysis

The conventional foodservice system segment is expected to witness steady demand growth during the forecast period. Conventional foodservice vendors ensure that the food is freshly prepared and customized according to customers' liking. Before being served to consumers, the food is kept in containers for a short time. Schools, universities, restaurants, and cafeterias are among the places where this food service system is implemented.

The key driver for conventional food service system is:

  • Good quality food, as it is prepared on-site

  • Flexibility in the menu

  • Foods are served right after preparation

View Sample: to know additional highlights and key points on various market segments
and their impact in coming years.

Key Market Drivers & Trends:

Increased snacking and indulgence consumption is notably driving the foodservice market growth in the US as many consumers are replacing their routine meals with on-the-go snacks and light meals. Vendors in the US are extensively offering healthy food options, such as doughnuts, bread, rolls, pies, sandwiches, and other similar products for breakfast that include healthy ingredients.

Though consumers have become more health-conscious and prefer healthy snacks, the demand for premium food kinds such as premium doughnuts, cakes, cookies, and pastries has been steadily increasing. The other factors driving the foodservice market in the US are changing lifestyles of consumers and increasing demand for allergen-free dining.

Furthermore, the demands for gluten-free restaurants and eateries are increasing from different consumer quarters, especially from people affected with celiac disease. Thus, allergen-free dining will fuel the foodservice market in the US during the forecast period.

Download sample for highlights on market Drivers & Trends affecting the foodservice
market in the US.

Customize Your Report

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

Do reach out to our analysts for more customized reports as per your requirements. 
Speak to analyst now!

Related Reports:

Fast Casual Restaurants Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Specialty Coffee Shops Market by Type and Geographic Landscape - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Foodservice Market Scope in US

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.14%

Market growth 2022-2026

269.04 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

5.9

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

Chick-fil-A Inc., Doctors Associates LLC, Dunkin Brands Group Inc., McDonald Corp., Restaurant Brands International Inc., Starbucks Corp., and YUM! Brands Inc.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Type

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Type

  • 5.3 Fast foodservice - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Restaurant - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Cafes and bars - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Delivery and takeaway - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.8 Market opportunity by Type

6 Market Segmentation by Service Type

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Service Type

  • 6.3 Conventional - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.4 Centralized - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.5 Ready-prepared - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.6 Assembly-serve - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.7 Market opportunity by Service Type

7 Customer Landscape

  • 7.1 Customer landscape overview

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Chick fil A Inc.

  • 10.4 Dominos Pizza Inc.

  • 10.5 Inspire Brands Inc.

  • 10.6 Marcos Franchising LLC

  • 10.7 McDonald Corp.

  • 10.8 Papa Johns International Inc.

  • 10.9 Restaurant Brands International Inc.

  • 10.10 Starbucks Co.

  • 10.11 The Wendys Co.

  • 10.12 YUM Brands Inc.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us:

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact 
Technavio Research 
Jesse Maida 
Media & Marketing Executive 
US: +1 844 364 1100 
UK: +44 203 893 3200 
Email: media@technavio.com 
Website: www.technavio.com/

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/foodservice-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-269-04-bn--market-insights-highlights-the-increased-snacking-and-indulgence-consumption-as-a-key-driver--technavio-301581666.html

SOURCE Technavio

