Foodservice Market in the US: 2.50% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2021 | Outlook on the Key Segments, Regions, Drivers, Challenges, and Vendors

NEW YORK, April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Foodservice Market In US by Type (fast foodservice, restaurant, cafés and bars, delivery and take away, and others) and Foodservice system (conventional, centralized, ready-prepared, and assembly-serve) - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offering. The market value is set to grow by USD 157.03 billion, progressing at a CAGR of 4.11% from 2020 to 2025, as per the latest report by Technavio

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Foodservice Market in US by Type and Foodservice System - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Moreover, the increased snacking and indulgence consumption is notably driving the market, although factors such as rising competition from the unorganized fast-food sector may impede market growth. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver

Food consumption patterns and preferences have undergone a notable change, as many consumers are replacing their routine meals with on-the-go snacks and light meals. Over the past ten years, the number of consumers who prefer snacks has seen a rise in the US. Fast-paced lifestyles often compel consumers to skip their meals and consume on-the-go food. Similarly, the consumption of bakery products, such as doughnuts, bread, rolls, pies, and other similar products for breakfast, has surged in the US. Thus, vendors in the US are extensively offering healthy food options, such as doughnut sandwiches that include healthy ingredients. Though consumers have become more health-conscious and prefer healthy snacks, there is a steady growth in demand for premium food varieties, such as premium doughnuts, cakes, cookies, and pastries. A large percentage of consumers prefer premium and prepared snacks and are open to trying new and different flavors. Consequently, the demand for snacking at cafes and bars has increased significantly in the US.

Market Challenge

The foodservice market in the US is experiencing a challenge from the growth of the unorganized fast-food sector. The number of unorganized fast food vendors, such as those that sell through street stalls and trucks, is exponentially increasing across the country. Such vendors offer a variety of fast food items at affordable prices, which are preferred by price-conscious customers. There are various consumer categories (based on income levels) in the urban areas of the US, and many vendors are starting fast food businesses to tap the demand. The growth of this segment is expected to increase during the forecast period, which will affect the foodservice market in US negatively.

Segmentation Analysis & Forecasts

The foodservice market share growth in US by the fast foodservice segment will be significant during the forecast period. Many fast foodservice vendors in the US are offering veg burgers as healthy fast food and breakfast options. The availability of non-vegetarian food products in varied types of fast foods, such as pizzas, burgers, subways, and sandwiches, is expected to propel the growth of the segment significantly during the forecast period.

Foodservice Market in US Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.11% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 157.03 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 2.50 Regional analysis US Performing market contribution US at 100% Key consumer countries US Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Chick-fil-A Inc., Doctors Associates LLC, Dunkin Brands Group Inc., McDonald Corp., Restaurant Brands International Inc., Starbucks Corp., and YUM! Brands Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization preview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

