Foodservice Market in the US: 2.50% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2021 | Outlook on the Key Segments, Regions, Drivers, Challenges, and Vendors

·6 min read

NEW YORK, April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Foodservice Market In US by Type (fast foodservice, restaurant, cafés and bars, delivery and take away, and others) and Foodservice system (conventional, centralized, ready-prepared, and assembly-serve) - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offering. The market value is set to grow by USD 157.03 billion, progressing at a CAGR of 4.11% from 2020 to 2025, as per the latest report by Technavio

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Foodservice Market in US by Type and Foodservice System - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Foodservice Market in US by Type and Foodservice System - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Moreover, the increased snacking and indulgence consumption is notably driving the market, although factors such as rising competition from the unorganized fast-food sector may impede market growth. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.

Download Our FREE Sample Report to get additional information on Foodservice Market in US

Key Market Dynamics:

  • Market Driver

Food consumption patterns and preferences have undergone a notable change, as many consumers are replacing their routine meals with on-the-go snacks and light meals. Over the past ten years, the number of consumers who prefer snacks has seen a rise in the US. Fast-paced lifestyles often compel consumers to skip their meals and consume on-the-go food. Similarly, the consumption of bakery products, such as doughnuts, bread, rolls, pies, and other similar products for breakfast, has surged in the US. Thus, vendors in the US are extensively offering healthy food options, such as doughnut sandwiches that include healthy ingredients. Though consumers have become more health-conscious and prefer healthy snacks, there is a steady growth in demand for premium food varieties, such as premium doughnuts, cakes, cookies, and pastries. A large percentage of consumers prefer premium and prepared snacks and are open to trying new and different flavors. Consequently, the demand for snacking at cafes and bars has increased significantly in the US.

  • Market Challenge

The foodservice market in the US is experiencing a challenge from the growth of the unorganized fast-food sector. The number of unorganized fast food vendors, such as those that sell through street stalls and trucks, is exponentially increasing across the country. Such vendors offer a variety of fast food items at affordable prices, which are preferred by price-conscious customers. There are various consumer categories (based on income levels) in the urban areas of the US, and many vendors are starting fast food businesses to tap the demand. The growth of this segment is expected to increase during the forecast period, which will affect the foodservice market in US negatively.

Download our FREE Sample Report right now! to learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with Technavio

Segmentation Analysis & Forecasts

The foodservice market share growth in US by the fast foodservice segment will be significant during the forecast period. Many fast foodservice vendors in the US are offering veg burgers as healthy fast food and breakfast options. The availability of non-vegetarian food products in varied types of fast foods, such as pizzas, burgers, subways, and sandwiches, is expected to propel the growth of the segment significantly during the forecast period.

Download our sample report for additional insights into the contribution of all the segments and regional opportunities in the report.

Some Companies Mentioned with their Offerings

Download Our FREE Sample Report for more vendor profiles with their key offerings available with Technavio

Related Reports:

Catering Services Market by Service and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The catering services market share is expected to increase by USD 104.92 billion from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.45%. To get more exclusive research insights: Download Our FREE Sample Report

Foodservice Market by Sector, Type, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The foodservice market size has the potential to grow by USD 822.31 billion during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.48%. To get more exclusive research insights: Download Our FREE Sample Report

Foodservice Market in US Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.11%

Market growth 2021-2025

$ 157.03 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

2.50

Regional analysis

US

Performing market contribution

US at 100%

Key consumer countries

US

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Chick-fil-A Inc., Doctors Associates LLC, Dunkin Brands Group Inc., McDonald Corp., Restaurant Brands International Inc., Starbucks Corp., and YUM! Brands Inc.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period.

Customization preview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Type

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Type

  • Fast foodservice - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Restaurant - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Cafés and Bars - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Delivery and takeaway - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • COVID-19 pandemic impact and recovery in the market

  • Market opportunity by Type

Market Segmentation by Foodservice system

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Foodservice system

  • Conventional - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Centralized - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Ready-prepared - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Assembly-serve - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Foodservice system

Customer landscape

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview

  • Vendor landscape

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Chick-fil-A Inc.

  • Doctors Associates LLC

  • Domino's Pizza Inc.

  • Dunkin Brands Group Inc.

  • Marco's Franchising LLC

  • McDonald Corp.

  • Papa John's International Inc.

  • Restaurant Brands International Inc.

  • Starbucks Corp.

  • YUM! Brands Inc.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email:media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/foodservice-market-in-the-us-2-50-y-o-y-growth-rate-in-2021--outlook-on-the-key-segments-regions-drivers-challenges-and-vendors-301519148.html

SOURCE Technavio

