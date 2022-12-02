U.S. markets open in 3 hours 8 minutes

Foodtastic Acquires Quesada Restaurants

·1 min read

MONTREAL, Dec. 2, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Foodtastic Inc., ("Foodtastic" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has entered into an agreement to acquire Quesada Burritos & Tacos.

Quesada (CNW Group/Foodtastic)
Quesada (CNW Group/Foodtastic)

"Quesada is one of the largest Quick Service Restaurant brands in the country, and we are happy to welcome this fast-growing brand into the Foodtastic family," said Peter Mammas, President and CEO of Foodtastic. "We look forward to working with all our new franchisees and expanding the brand in Canada."

"We are extraordinarily proud of our franchisee partners, front line workers and corporate team. With their support, we have grown Quesada from a single store into +175 locations across eight provinces. We are excited about the future of the brand and believe that as part of Foodtastic our franchisees will reach new levels of success," said Steve Gill, Founder and CEO of Quesada.

Quesada has grown quickly and Foodtastic plans to continue developing the brand, with +50 new locations expected to open over the next 36 months.

About Foodtastic

Foodtastic is a leading franchisor of restaurant brands in Canada. With the acquisition of Quesada, Foodtastic's Canadian system will have +900 restaurants and $830 million in sales. Foodtastic is also rapidly growing internationally, with +100 restaurants outside of Canada.

Foodtastic's brands include, Second Cup, Pita Pit, Milestones, Fionn McCool's, Shoeless Joe's, Au Coq, La Belle et La Boeuf, and Monza.

About Quesada

Founded in 2004, Quesada sparked the rise of the burrito category in Canada. From coast to coast, Canadian's enjoy Quesada's delicious burritos, tacos, and salsas. Quesada now operates +175 restaurants in 8 provinces.

SOURCE Foodtastic

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/December2022/02/c8557.html

