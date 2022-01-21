Foody TV Announces Launch Of New Channels

FOODY TV Acquisitions of Florida Inc. along with partner Entertainment Arts Research Inc. (who trades under the symbol EARI.PK) announces plans for the launch of subchannels!

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla., Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FOODY TV announces plans to launch two new subchannels in the spring of 2022! The new channels will be a Home and Family channel and a Business Channel.

In a statement from the Company – "As, we move forward in the new year we are proud to announce our plans for the launch of two subchannels, set to launch in the Spring, 2022. Our first subchannel to launch will be a Home and Family channel. With everyone's busy schedule's we have seen the deterioration of the family dinner, we will offer programing featuring a wide variety of activities such as food shopping, cooking and meal preparation. Let's bring back the family dinner!The second channel to follow will be a food and beverage Business channel that will ask the question –"How is the Sausage made?" Well, we are going to show you. Our programing will feature Restaurants, Food and Beverage production, delivery, Co-Packing, Farm to Plate, Plant Base Products and more! This is perfect fit with our Partner-Entertainment Arts Research, as they are acquiring and internally growing their beverage holdings. We are excited to feature such great brands as White Rhino Vodka, Nature's Fury, the newest acquisition Bell City Brewery, their Philippine holding Zegan etc. We already have had discussions with White Rhino about supporting their efforts with our celebrities and industry professionals to help spread to the word about SAVING THE RHINO'S! We fully support Mr. Rubin's plan to secure funding for growth and acquisitions via the REG A, so that he may achieve his goal of revenue and profit growth and eventually list on the NASDAQ exchange. These are exciting times as well as tough times but our hopes are that our streaming channel, FOODY TV can bring some joy to our viewers now and for years to come!"

Foody TV has not set a launch date yet, but the planned launch is slated for Spring, 2022!

Safe Harbor: This press release contains forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, assumptions and uncertainties that could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those projected in such statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made and are not guarantees of future performance. We undertake no obligation to publicly revise any forward-looking statements.

About FOODY TV ACQUISITIONS OF FLORIDA INC

FOODY TV is an OTT channel that is Streaming on Apple TV, ROKU, Android TV, Android App, ITUNES, Amazon Fire Stick, just to name a few. And consists of cooking segments that are: food, food related and/or restaurant related. Our content can be shot on a smart Phone or a multi-Camera production and still fit our business model!

