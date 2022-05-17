U.S. markets closed

FOOT LOCKER, INC. DECLARES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.40 PER SHARE

·1 min read

NEW YORK, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE: FL), the New York-based specialty athletic retailer, announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend on the Company's common stock of $0.40 per share, which will be payable on July 29, 2022 to shareholders of record on July 15, 2022.

Foot Locker, Inc. leads the celebration of sneaker and youth culture around the globe through a portfolio of brands including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, and Sidestep. With approximately 2,900 retail stores in 28 countries across North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand as well as websites and mobile apps, the Company's purpose is to inspire and empower youth culture around the world, by fueling a shared passion for self-expression and creating unrivaled experiences at the heart of the global sneaker community. Foot Locker, Inc. has its corporate headquarters in New York. For additional information please visit https://www.footlocker-inc.com.

Contact:
Robert Higginbotham
Vice President, Investor Relations
robert.higginbotham@footlocker.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/foot-locker-inc-declares-quarterly-dividend-of-0-40-per-share-301549632.html

SOURCE Foot Locker IR

