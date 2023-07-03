Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Has Announced A Dividend Of $0.40

The board of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) has announced that it will pay a dividend of $0.40 per share on the 28th of July. This makes the dividend yield 5.9%, which will augment investor returns quite nicely.

While the dividend yield is important for income investors, it is also important to consider any large share price moves, as this will generally outweigh any gains from distributions. Foot Locker's stock price has reduced by 34% in the last 3 months, which is not ideal for investors and can explain a sharp increase in the dividend yield.

Foot Locker's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

Impressive dividend yields are good, but this doesn't matter much if the payments can't be sustained. Based on the last payment, Foot Locker's earnings were much higher than the dividend, but it wasn't converting those earnings into cash flow. In general, we consider cash flow to be more important than earnings, so we would be cautious about relying on the sustainability of this dividend.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 44.5% over the next year. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 44%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Dividend Volatility

The company's dividend history has been marked by instability, with at least one cut in the last 10 years. The dividend has gone from an annual total of $0.72 in 2013 to the most recent total annual payment of $1.60. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 8.3% per annum over that time. We like to see dividends have grown at a reasonable rate, but with at least one substantial cut in the payments, we're not certain this dividend stock would be ideal for someone intending to live on the income.

Dividend Growth May Be Hard To Achieve

Given that the dividend has been cut in the past, we need to check if earnings are growing and if that might lead to stronger dividends in the future. Earnings has been rising at 4.0% per annum over the last five years, which admittedly is a bit slow. Foot Locker is struggling to find viable investments, so it is returning more to shareholders. While this isn't necessarily a negative, it definitely signals that dividend growth could be constrained in the future unless earnings start to pick up again.

Our Thoughts On Foot Locker's Dividend

In summary, while it's good to see that the dividend hasn't been cut, we are a bit cautious about Foot Locker's payments, as there could be some issues with sustaining them into the future. While the low payout ratio is a redeeming feature, this is offset by the minimal cash to cover the payments. This company is not in the top tier of income providing stocks.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. For example, we've picked out 2 warning signs for Foot Locker that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. Is Foot Locker not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

