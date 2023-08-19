Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Is Due To Pay A Dividend Of $0.40

The board of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) has announced that it will pay a dividend on the 27th of October, with investors receiving $0.40 per share. This means the annual payment is 6.3% of the current stock price, which is above the average for the industry.

Foot Locker's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

Impressive dividend yields are good, but this doesn't matter much if the payments can't be sustained. Before making this announcement, Foot Locker was earning enough to cover the dividend, but it wasn't generating any free cash flows. In general, we consider cash flow to be more important than earnings, so we would be cautious about relying on the sustainability of this dividend.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 38.8%. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 46% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

Dividend Volatility

While the company has been paying a dividend for a long time, it has cut the dividend at least once in the last 10 years. The annual payment during the last 10 years was $0.72 in 2013, and the most recent fiscal year payment was $1.60. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 8.3% per annum over that time. It's good to see the dividend growing at a decent rate, but the dividend has been cut at least once in the past. Foot Locker might have put its house in order since then, but we remain cautious.

Dividend Growth May Be Hard To Achieve

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to see if earnings per share is growing. Earnings has been rising at 4.0% per annum over the last five years, which admittedly is a bit slow. The company has been growing at a pretty soft 4.0% per annum, and is paying out quite a lot of its earnings to shareholders. This could mean the dividend doesn't have the growth potential we look for going into the future.

Our Thoughts On Foot Locker's Dividend

Overall, it's nice to see a consistent dividend payment, but we think that longer term, the current level of payment might be unsustainable. With cash flows lacking, it is difficult to see how the company can sustain a dividend payment. We would be a touch cautious of relying on this stock primarily for the dividend income.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. As an example, we've identified 2 warning signs for Foot Locker that you should be aware of before investing. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

