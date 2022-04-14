U.S. markets open in 4 hours 30 minutes

Football Market by Type, End-User, and Distribution Channel| Increase in Football Events at Global and National Levels to Boost Growth | Technavio

·5 min read

NEW YORK, April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Football Market size is expected to grow by USD 408.83 million from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 3.28% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis to know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate Request a free sample report.

Attractive Opportunities in Football Market by Distribution Channel, Type, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Attractive Opportunities in Football Market by Distribution Channel, Type, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

The increase in football events at global and national levels, rise in adoption of extracurricular activities, and surge in influence of sports celebrities will offer immense growth opportunities. However, virtual games have gained traction among youth, availability of counterfeit products, cancellation, and postponement of several football tournaments will challenge the growth of the market participants.

To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Football Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Football Market is segmented as below:

  • Distribution Channel

  • Type

  • Geographic

Europe is expected to account for 43% of market growth. Football's major European markets include the United Kingdom, Germany, and France. The research provides an up-to-date assessment of the market's geographical makeup. During the projection period, Europe is expected to offer various growth prospects to market vendors, as it has been experiencing rapid expansion.

View FREE Sample: to know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years.

Key Market Dynamics

Drivers:

  • Growing living standards and increased urbanization.

  • Increasing disposable income.

Restraints:

  • The relatively higher price of the football or soccer balls.

Download a free sample for highlights on market Drivers & Challenges affecting the Football Market.

Football Market 2022-2026: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our football market report covers the following areas:

This study identifies the increase in football events at global and national levels as one of the prime reasons driving the football market growth during the next few years.

Football Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

  • adidas AG

  • Amer Sports Corp.

  • Baden Sports Inc.

  • Decathlon SA

  • Franklin Sports Inc.

  • Iconix Brand UK Ltd

  • Mitre Sports International Ltd.

  • Nike Inc.

  • PUMA SE

  • Select Sport AS

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Read Free Sample Report.

Football Market 2022-2026 : Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist football market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the football market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the football market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of football market vendors.

We offer USD 1,000 worth of FREE customization at the time of purchase. Speak to our Analyst now!

Related Reports:

Bikes and Ride-ons Market for Babies and Children Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Mountain Biking Equipment Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Football Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.28%

Market growth 2022-2026

$ 408.83 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

2.24

Regional analysis

Europe, South America, APAC, North America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

Europe at 43%

Key consumer countries

Brazil, UK, Germany, France, and Japan

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

adidas AG, Amer Sports Corp., Baden Sports Inc., Decathlon SA, Franklin Sports Inc., Iconix Brand UK Ltd, Mitre Sports International Ltd., Nike Inc., PUMA SE, and Select Sport AS

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2021

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Distribution channel

  • Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Market Segmentation by Type

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Type

  • Training ball - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Match ball - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Market opportunity by Type

Customer landscape

  • Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor landscape

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • adidas AG

  • Amer Sports Corp.

  • Baden Sports Inc.

  • Decathlon SA

  • Franklin Sports Inc.

  • Iconix Brand UK Ltd

  • Mitre Sports International Ltd.

  • Nike Inc.

  • PUMA SE

  • Select Sport AS

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/football-market-by-type-end-user-and-distribution-channel-increase-in-football-events-at-global-and-national-levels-to-boost-growth--technavio-301523881.html

SOURCE Technavio

