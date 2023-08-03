Shoppers stay away as interest rate rises start to bite - latest updates

High streets were hit by both rain and train strikes last month - Hollie Adams/Getty Images

Shoppers cut back on spending last month amid rising interest rates, rain and rail strikes as the Bank of England prepares to raise borrowing costs for a 14th consecutive meeting today.

Retail footfall dropped between June and July for the first time since 2009, when MRI Springboard first started compiling the figures.

Shopper numbers typically rise by more than 3pc between the two months, as the start of the school summer holidays leads to an uptick in people spending time in city centres.

However, the figure dropped by 1.7pc as rain and rail strikes held back consumers already tightening their belts as interest rates impact household finances.

MRI Springboard said there was a risk that high streets could face further pain in the coming weeks, despite another bank holiday at the end of the month.

Founding director Diane Wehrle said the August bank holiday was a “less significant public holiday than Easter, which is what drove additional footfall in April, and the impact of the increase in interest rates, with the Bank of England set to announce on Thursday further increases, is clearly now starting to be felt”.

She added: “The greater impact on footfall in high streets is in part likely to be due to the rain, as shoppers tend to gravitate towards either the covered environments of shopping centres or retail parks as they are easier to access by car.

“There was also likely to be an additional impact on high streets, caused by some employees opting to work from home on the days when rail overtime bans occurred.”

07:29 AM BST

Next boosts profit forecast after summer sale

Next has boosted its profit outlook after good weather delivered a boost before its summer sale.

The high street bellwether has increased its earnings forecast by £10m to £845m after increasing sales by 6.9pc in the three months to June driven by 10pc growth in its online business.

It said full price sales were up 3.7pc on the same period last year ahead of an end-of-season sale that “has gone well”.

Nevertheless, this included a slowdown over the last six weeks of the period after it had been boosted by warm weather in May and June.

Next expects profits to be £10m better than previous estimates after a good summer sale - Chris Ratcliffe/Bloomberg

07:16 AM BST

Banks make more than £1bn each from safety bets as interest rates rise

The UK’s biggest banks stand to gain billions this year from safety investments designed to protect them against rising rates.

Structural hedges, the balance sheet exercise which reduces banks’ sensitivity to interest rate moves, were worth well over £1bn at each of Britain’s top lenders in the first half of the year.

At Barclays, hedging income for 2023 is expected to surge more than 60pc to £3.6bn.

Hedging is a strategy that seeks to limit risk for financial assets - in this case investments designed to counteract the impact of the Bank of England raising interest rates.

Finance chiefs this quarter confirmed that the hedge, which could also be described as a bank’s fixed-income portfolio, will be a major contributor to earnings as swap contracts reprice at higher interest rates.

This trend is widely expected to help lenders offset income hits from tougher mortgage competition and pressure to pass on a greater share of rate hikes to customers.

NatWest chief financial officer Katie Murray said that as swap contracts mature, “we do expect through to 2025 that the uplift from the hedge activity remains sizable”.

This year’s collapse of US regional lenders including Silicon Valley Bank has underscored the importance of lenders’ asset and liability management, which can come under particular pressure when depositors withdraw huge sums or switch to higher-yielding savings accounts.

06:55 AM BST

Good morning

Thanks for joining us. Rail strikes and rain dealt a blow to the high street last month, as shoppers opted to stay at home rather than venture into city centres.

Retailers face further pain as consumers grapple with the impact of rising interest rates, which the Bank of England is expected to raise for a 14th consecutive meeting today.

5 things to start your day

1) Fitch blames pro-Trump Capitol riots for US credit downgrade | The Capitol riots that saw Donald Trump supporters storm Congress have been blamed by Fitch for its decision to strip the US of its gold-plated credit rating.

2) French air traffic control chaos fuels spike in delays | Disruption threatens the aviation industry’s fragile recovery

3) What Rishi Sunak’s climbdown over the CE safety mark means | Brexiteers fear backtracking on symbolic standard sets a precedent for maintaining EU rules

4) Ferrari enjoys sales boom as super-rich pay extra for logos and coloured wheels | Cashmere and corduroy interiors and kevlar and carbon fibre trims popular among buyers

5) Soaring mortgage rates hit South East hardest as house prices collapse | Rising rates see more homeowners selling at a discount

What happened overnight

Asian stock markets followed Wall Street lower on Thursday after Fitch Ratings cut the United States government’s credit rating.

Tokyo’s market benchmark fell almost 1.5%. Shanghai, Hong Kong and Seoul declined. Oil prices edged higher.

Wall Street turned in its biggest one-day decline in months after Fitch Ratings downgraded the top-level US government credit rating on Tuesday.

The S&P 500 closed down 1.4pc to 4,513.39 for its sharpest tumble since April, marking its second straight loss after reaching a 16-month high on Monday.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 1pc lower, while the Nasdaq Composite finished down 2.2pc.

In the bond market, the benchmark yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 4.07pc from 4.04pc late Tuesday. The policy sensitive two-year Treasury yield slipped to 4.89pc from 4.91pc as its price rose.

The Nikkei 225 in Tokyo tumbled 1.4pc to 32,244.08 and the Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.2pc to 3,254.37. The Hang Seng in Hong Kong retreated 0.5pc to 19,429.17.

The Kospi in Seoul gave up 0.8pc to 2,597.36 and Sydney’s S&P-ASX 200 declined 0.5pc to 7,318.20. Jakarta gained while New Zealand and other Southeast Asian markets declined.

