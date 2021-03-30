Foothills Exploration Inc. Forms New Subsidiary to Participate in Global Energy Transition

LOS ANGELES, March 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Foothills Exploration, Inc. (OTC: FTXP), including its direct and indirect subsidiaries, ("Foothills," or the "Company"), an oil and gas exploration company today announced the formation of a new subsidiary, New Energy Ventures, LLC, (“New Energy Ventures”) aimed at participating in the transformation of the energy sector.



New Energy Ventures’ mission involves partnering with entrepreneurial and talented management teams to develop different technologies for a sustainable and energy efficient low carbon future. Our core area of focus is power generation and oil field clean-tech applications. New Energy Ventures will initially aim to partner with innovative venture and emerging growth companies focused on carbon capture, blue and green hydrogen production, oil field clean tech, and deep geothermal exploration.

Embracing the Energy Transition to Stay Competitive in the New Normal

Current data indicates global demand for oil and natural gas will continue beyond 2050 albeit a number of carbon-emissions reduction targets and mandates have been developed globally.

Key U.S. states like California and New York have developed stated emissions reductions targets to fall in line with the Paris Agreement by 2050. The Biden administration has also once again signed the Paris Agreement on behalf of the United States and federal emissions reductions targets are currently being developed.

“The Company aims to capitalize on the evolving landscape of energy policy and take part of the strong growth outlook for the future of zero-carbon emission projects and clean energy tech,” said Kevin J. Sylla, the Company’s Executive Chairman. “New Energy Ventures will focus on transformative energy sources and disruptive oilfield clean technologies. We are not abandoning our core principles but instead expanding our horizons and building a greater platform and robust foundation to create shareholder value,” continued Sylla.

Story continues

Natural Gas Exploration and Development

Company management views natural gas as integral part of the future of energy as the world moves to net-zero emissions and considers natural gas critical to our nation’s energy security. There are potential unintended consequences to the strategy to ‘electrify everything’ with an overreliance on electrification as the sole path to net-zero.

The Company is currently working on a strategic plan to exploit its Wind River Basin project in Fremont County, Wyoming. The Company intends to actively pursue other natural gas projects once the Wind River Basin project finds a partner and begins its work program.

SEC Rule 15-2c-12 Compliance and Balance Sheet Initiatives

The Company is working to become current on the OTC Pink Sheets in the coming months in compliance with Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Rule 15c2-12 promulgated under Section 15(c) (2) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, which contains disclosure and continuing disclosure requirements applicable to the Company’s securities and requiring that such disclosures be made by June 30, 2021.

The Company has a comprehensive plan in place to meet the June 30th deadline and will provide future announcements to update the market periodically on its progress. The Company is continuing to work with its remaining convertible noteholders to negotiate, settle and retire all the Company’s outstanding convertible debt as part its ongoing efforts to address future dilution, create value and generate long-term growth for shareholders.

About the Company

Foothills Exploration, Inc. is an oil and gas exploration company. The Company’s principal asset located in the Wind River Basin, Wyoming, consists of approximately 16,000 acres of highly prospective development acreage. The Company's initiative is to generate high-impact exploration projects focused on natural gas. For additional information please visit the Company’s website at www.foothillspetro.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this release that address activities, events or developments that we expect, believe or anticipate will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on certain assumptions we made based on management's experience, perception of historical trends and technical analyses, current conditions, capital plans, drilling plans, production expectations, our ability to raise adequate additional capital, or enter into other financing arrangements to support our acquisition, development and drilling activities, anticipated future developments, and other factors believed to be appropriate and reasonable by management. When used in this release, words such as "will," “possible,” "potential," "believe," "estimate," "intend," "expect," "may," "should," "anticipate," "could," "plan," "predict," "project," "profile," "model," "strategy," "future" or their negatives or the statements that include these words or other words that convey the uncertainty of future events or outcomes, are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. In particular, statements, express or implied, concerning our future operating results and returns or our ability to acquire or develop proven or probable reserves, our ability to replace or increase reserves, increase production, or generate income or cash flows are forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of performance. Such statements are subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control. While forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and analyses made by us that we believe to be reasonable under the circumstances, whether actual results and developments will meet our expectations and predictions depend on a number of risks and uncertainties which could cause our actual results, performance, and financial condition to differ materially from our expectations. As a result, no assurance can be given that these assumptions are accurate or that any of these expectations will be achieved (in full or at all) or will prove to have been correct. We have had sporadic and limited revenue and our securities are subject to considerable risk. Investors are cautioned to review FTXP’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission for a discussion of risk and other factors that affect our business. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this news release speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future development or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

Investor Contact

Christopher Jarvis

EVP of Finance

(800) 204-5510

ir@foothillspetro.com



