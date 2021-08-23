U.S. markets close in 1 minute

  • S&P 500

    4,478.84
    +37.17 (+0.84%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,329.85
    +209.77 (+0.60%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,939.68
    +225.02 (+1.53%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,208.88
    +41.28 (+1.90%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    65.46
    +3.32 (+5.34%)
     

  • Gold

    1,806.00
    +22.00 (+1.23%)
     

  • Silver

    23.62
    +0.51 (+2.20%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1750
    +0.0044 (+0.38%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2550
    -0.0050 (-0.40%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3728
    +0.0111 (+0.82%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.6680
    -0.0720 (-0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    49,302.41
    +648.48 (+1.33%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,249.62
    -13.82 (-1.09%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,109.02
    +21.12 (+0.30%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,494.24
    +480.99 (+1.78%)
     
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Footlocker CEO: 'We’re selling through that hot product'

Reggie Wade
·Writer
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Casual dress is one trend from the work-from-home era that seems to be carrying over as Americans return to the office. The shift has been a big driver of Foot Locker’s (FL) growth as the company continues to ride high after its monster Q2 results despite declines in consumer confidence.

“I truly believe that part of it is this cozy-at-home feel. People want to feel good about themselves. A new pair of sneakers, new t-shirt and shorts makes the uniform feel complete,” Foot Locker CEO Dick Johnson told Yahoo Finance Live.

“As we see our consumers heading back to school, as we see people going back to the office, they’re going to go back in different uniforms than they left in. And certainly I think our consumer wants to have the freshest kicks on their feet and the hottest pieces of apparel, covering their bodies,” he added.

The sportswear retailer has been proactive in expanding its market reach. The recent acquisitions of streetwear brand atmos and athletic shoe retailer WSS is a part of this strategy.

“Fundamentally, we know that they have a different way of doing business than we do business. So obviously, they’re going to get that independence; they’re going to be allowed to do what they do,” Johnson said of WSS.

“We’re going to find the synergies that exist in a lot of services. I mean, their distribution center shared services that we can leverage, but the truth is that the connection with the consumer is so strong from the WSS team that they’ll be able to go and do what they do," he added.

As far as atmos is concerned, the Foot Locker CEO wants to stay true to the vision that founder Hommyo Hidefumi has cultivated.

"Hommyo has done a great job of building a reputation and collaborations at the top end of the sneaker pyramid. He is going to continue to be the creative force behind that most will try to use the work that he does to commercialize to a certain degree, but it really allows us a point of entry into Japan. As we continue to grow our Asia market,” he said.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - AUGUST 02: Athletic footwear is offered for sale at a Foot Locker store on August 02, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. Foot Locker Inc. has announced plans to buy athletic retailer WSS for $750 million and Atmos, a Japan-based streetwear and sneaker company, for $360 million. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - AUGUST 02: Athletic footwear is offered for sale at a Foot Locker store on August 02, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. Foot Locker Inc. has announced plans to buy athletic retailer WSS for $750 million and Atmos, a Japan-based streetwear and sneaker company, for $360 million. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Low inventory levels are something that many retail brands have had to contend with as supply chain issues persist in many regions around the world. However, Foot Locker seems to be navigating those waters productively, and Johnson believes they will continue to do just that in the back half of 2021.

“The inventory is clean. We’re bringing fresh receipts in, we’re selling through that hot product. The truth is that if there’s less promotion in the industry, it’s good for all of us, quite honestly. So it’s a little more challenging as we get into the back half. We see a little more promotional activity coming back as we go through seasonal changes, but our team has done a fantastic job of keeping the inventory fresh and lean,” Johnson said.

“Obviously, there are some supply chain constraints that we’re all having to deal with, but our team has done a pretty good job i think of navigating through that … we’re getting the products that we need to motivate the customer, come into the stores, come onto our digital sites, and buy from us. So again, I think that we’ll see lean inventories through the back half of the year, but I think there’s enough freshness,” he continued.

Reggie Wade is a writer for Yahoo Finance. Follow him on Twitter at @ReggieWade.

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, LinkedIn, YouTube, and reddit

Recommended Stories

  • Introducing Crypto for Advisors, a Newsletter for Financial Planners

    A new CoinDesk newsletter defining crypto, digital assets and the future of finance.

  • Bigtincan Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Brainshark

    Bigtincan (ASX:BTH), the global leader in sales enablement automation, announced it has entered into a binding agreement to acquire 100% of Brainshark, Inc. ("Brainshark"). The deal combines two of the leading providers of sales readiness solutions for training, coaching and onboarding, adding enterprise-grade capabilities to create the most complete Sales Enablement Platform in the market.

  • How small businesses can reach Gen Z customers

    Compared with their generational predecessors, members of Gen Z are more inclined to prefer small businesses to large chains, befitting their desires to shop with a purpose and support their local communities.

  • Tech Trail: A firm has set up shop in Miami-Dade. You might be surprised where

    It’s not likely that Country Walk, near Kendall in West Dade, comes to mind when one thinks of where Miami’s startup founders congregate.

  • Custom Delivery Solutions celebrates key delivery milestone by giving back to a team member in need

    Custom Delivery Solutions (CDS), the "big and bulky" last-mile division of Metro Supply Chain's transportation solutions sector, hit a major delivery milestone by completing its one-millionth delivery in a calendar year – demonstrating its exponential growth, innovative focus and emphasis on exceptional customer service. To commemorate this achievement, CDS delivered a special prize to a deserving team member whose family was negatively impacted by the pandemic.

  • Givz raises $3M in seed funding to make donations a marketing tool for businesses

    Givz, which has developed an API-powered platform that gives brands a way to convert discounts into donations, has raised $3 million in seed funding. Eniac and Accomplice co-led the financing for the New York-based startup. Additional investors include Supernode Ventures, Claude Wasserstein of Fine Day, Phoenix Club and Dylan Whitman.

  • 7 Tips to Use AI to Acquire and Retain Customers

    With the advancements in AI technology and access to big data, companies across different industries are integrating AI into their processes to find solutions to complex business problems.

  • GEODIS Opening E-Commerce Facilities

    Small e-commerce sellers are continually on the hunt for the right partner for their warehousing and logistics needs. 3PL GEODIS is expanding its eLogistics service to include four total facilities designed to accommodate e-commerce inventory stocking and shipping requirements for smaller brands. When all four locations are operational, GEODIS will be able to offer two-day shipping to 91% of the continental U.S. with standard shipping services. The eLogistics locations, including a currently ope

  • Channel 4 battles privatisation with launch of real-time bids for advert space

    Channel 4 is to begin rapidly auctioning online advertising across its streaming service as it battles the threat of privatisation.

  • Federer-backed shoemaker On reveals revenue surge in U.S. IPO filing

    Federer had invested in On in 2019, according to the filing https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1858985/000119312521253415/d175570df1.htm#rom175570_14. It was not immediately known how much the Swiss tennis star has invested in the shoe firm. The 20-times Grand Slam winner had also teamed up with the company earlier this year to develop the Roger Pro tennis shoe.

  • Rocket Lab Is Going Public. It’s Also Going to Mars.

    The company had fundamental news to disclose on Monday, after shareholders of a SPAC that will merge with it approved the deal on Friday.

  • My husband and I live in his late father’s house. He threatens divorce — and says I’ll end up homeless

    THE MONEYIST Dear Quentin, I have been married to my husband for four years. Unfortunately, five months after our wedding, my father-in-law passed away. We were/are both living in his house. When my husband was a minor, my in-laws wrote up a trust naming him the beneficiary of this house if his parents both passed away.

  • My friend is worth $10 million. As his bookkeeper, I’m asked to record illegitimate expenses. Could I be prosecuted?

    My friend has a high net worth — well over $10 million — and could easily afford these personal expenses. “I did what I was told” does not hold much sway for professionals who know the difference between illegitimate and legitimate expenses. You have blurred the boundaries between employer and friend, bookkeeping and tax dodging, and personal responsibility and professional obligation.

  • Deloitte Blockchain Survey: Majority Believe Crypto Will Replace Fiat Within 10 Years

    What Happened: A vast majority of those surveyed in Deloitte’s annual global blockchain survey believe that cryptocurrencies will play a major role in the future of finance. “In a seismic shift, financial leaders increasingly see digital assets as the future,” stated Deloitte. Of the thousands of executives surveyed across Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and the Americas, 76% of them believed that digital assets will serve as a strong alternative to, or outright replacement for, fiat currencies i

  • Pomp: ‘Bitcoin Will See Very Fast Price Appreciation This Year’

    The bitcoin bull is targeting BTC $100K by year-end.

  • Washington Wants America to Catch Up to China's Manufacturing — a Mining Boom in North America Might be Needed

    Photo by omid roshan on Unsplash The continued competition and economic back and forth between the United States and China has spurred American policy to move toward a renewal of old capabilities in heavy industry and manufacturing. America used to be the king of the majority of sectors, including mining, refining and processing raw materials required for advanced manufacturing activities. However, these industries have shifted through decades of advancement on China’s part and the decomposition

  • 3 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 8%; RBC Says ‘Buy’

    Market trends are generally heading up, and investors are feeling confident. The S&P 500 has gained 20% so far this year, and the NASDAQ has gained 15%; for now, it looks like the confidence is justified. The economy’s reopening is proceeding apace, and both investors and consumers are looking forward to a more normal 2022. In a recent note for RBC, the firm’s head of US equity strategy, Lori Calvasina, acknowledges the optimism – and also points out the potential fly in the ointment. Stock perf

  • Roger Federer-Backed Swiss Shoemaker On Plans IPO in New York

    (Bloomberg) -- Swiss running shoemaker On Holding AG, whose proprietary cushioning technology has attracted Roger Federer as an investor, is planning an initial public offering in New York.The Zurich-based company in a filing Monday listed the size of the offering as $100 million, a placeholder that will change when it sets terms for the share sale. It has applied for the NYSE listing symbol “ONON.”On has become one of the world’s fastest-growing running-shoe brands since it was founded a decade

  • Homeownership in reach for more as Fannie Mae to include rent payments in mortgage approval process

    More Americans are expected to qualify for home loans after Fannie Mae said it will include rent payment history in its mortgage approval process

  • Employers face a dilemma: keeping workers safe with vaccine mandates — and holding onto their employees

    Some companies are worried workers will balk at a vaccine requirement --- and walk away at a time when they're desperate to retain workers.