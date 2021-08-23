Footlocker CEO: 'We’re selling through that hot product'

Casual dress is one trend from the work-from-home era that seems to be carrying over as Americans return to the office. The shift has been a big driver of Foot Locker’s (FL) growth as the company continues to ride high after its monster Q2 results despite declines in consumer confidence.

“I truly believe that part of it is this cozy-at-home feel. People want to feel good about themselves. A new pair of sneakers, new t-shirt and shorts makes the uniform feel complete,” Foot Locker CEO Dick Johnson told Yahoo Finance Live.

“As we see our consumers heading back to school, as we see people going back to the office, they’re going to go back in different uniforms than they left in. And certainly I think our consumer wants to have the freshest kicks on their feet and the hottest pieces of apparel, covering their bodies,” he added.

The sportswear retailer has been proactive in expanding its market reach. The recent acquisitions of streetwear brand atmos and athletic shoe retailer WSS is a part of this strategy.

“Fundamentally, we know that they have a different way of doing business than we do business. So obviously, they’re going to get that independence; they’re going to be allowed to do what they do,” Johnson said of WSS.

“We’re going to find the synergies that exist in a lot of services. I mean, their distribution center shared services that we can leverage, but the truth is that the connection with the consumer is so strong from the WSS team that they’ll be able to go and do what they do," he added.

As far as atmos is concerned, the Foot Locker CEO wants to stay true to the vision that founder Hommyo Hidefumi has cultivated.

"Hommyo has done a great job of building a reputation and collaborations at the top end of the sneaker pyramid. He is going to continue to be the creative force behind that most will try to use the work that he does to commercialize to a certain degree, but it really allows us a point of entry into Japan. As we continue to grow our Asia market,” he said.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - AUGUST 02: Athletic footwear is offered for sale at a Foot Locker store on August 02, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. Foot Locker Inc. has announced plans to buy athletic retailer WSS for $750 million and Atmos, a Japan-based streetwear and sneaker company, for $360 million. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Low inventory levels are something that many retail brands have had to contend with as supply chain issues persist in many regions around the world. However, Foot Locker seems to be navigating those waters productively, and Johnson believes they will continue to do just that in the back half of 2021.

“The inventory is clean. We’re bringing fresh receipts in, we’re selling through that hot product. The truth is that if there’s less promotion in the industry, it’s good for all of us, quite honestly. So it’s a little more challenging as we get into the back half. We see a little more promotional activity coming back as we go through seasonal changes, but our team has done a fantastic job of keeping the inventory fresh and lean,” Johnson said.

“Obviously, there are some supply chain constraints that we’re all having to deal with, but our team has done a pretty good job i think of navigating through that … we’re getting the products that we need to motivate the customer, come into the stores, come onto our digital sites, and buy from us. So again, I think that we’ll see lean inventories through the back half of the year, but I think there’s enough freshness,” he continued.

Reggie Wade is a writer for Yahoo Finance. Follow him on Twitter at @ReggieWade.

