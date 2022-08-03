U.S. markets close in 5 hours 2 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,126.88
    +35.69 (+0.87%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,611.85
    +215.68 (+0.67%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,542.97
    +194.21 (+1.57%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,891.12
    +8.67 (+0.46%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    93.00
    -1.42 (-1.50%)
     

  • Gold

    1,772.40
    -17.30 (-0.97%)
     

  • Silver

    19.85
    -0.28 (-1.41%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0132
    -0.0035 (-0.34%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8090
    +0.0680 (+2.48%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2112
    -0.0052 (-0.43%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.4200
    +1.2680 (+0.95%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,304.56
    +206.63 (+0.89%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    535.31
    +10.58 (+2.02%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,428.59
    +19.48 (+0.26%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,741.90
    +147.17 (+0.53%)
     

Footprint wants to change how companies collect, store and share personal data

Ron Miller
·4 min read

Anyone who has ever applied for an apartment or a mortgage knows that these companies tend to collect much more information than they need to determine if you can afford the monthly payment. The application process often involves pages of data about you and your life, but what if companies could grab just the data they need in a secure way?

That’s the premise behind Footprint, an early stage startup that wants to transform the way companies collect information, while helping consumers control their own data. It’s a big ambitious idea and the startup announced a $6 million seed investment today.

“For end consumers, Footprint is the last identity form that they'll ever fill out. For enterprises, Footprint is just five lines of code. And it gives our customers the ability to both onboard users and do account creation or ‘Know Your Customer’ (KYC) and offload the cost and risk of all of the security that has to happen around storing that data,” company co-founder and CEO Eli Wachs told TechCrunch.

The company’s goal is to create a tool that’s not unlike Apple Wallet, but for your data, so it would hold your private information in an encrypted format using a mobile device to ensure identity. “Footprint securely holds consumer verifiable credentials (such as social security number, date of birth, email, phone number) in a protected “secure enclave”, backed by hardware-level cryptographic attestation,” the founders explained.

The company then takes advantage of Face ID or Touch ID on your phone for proof of identity to access and share that information with trusted partners.

Footprint product shot showing user using FaceID to access an app.
Footprint product shot showing user using FaceID to access an app.

Image Credits: Footprint

Company co-founder and CTO Alex Grinman, who was previously a co-founder at KryptCo, a startup acquired by Akamai in 2019, says on the back end, the company is taking advantage of the concept of secure enclaves originally developed by AWS. He used the example of proving someone is over 21 to get into a bar.

“Well, you don't have to decrypt their birthdate, and then do that computation and application code. You can do it inside of the secure enclave, and so we only release the minimum amount of information that you need,” he said. That approach has additional advantages, as well.

“And because it's this very singular secure path to decrypt any data, we also have very fine grained audit logging. So we know exactly who is decrypting what data. If they're allowed to, we can give them the piece of data. If they're not allowed to, we can block them," he said. And everything is being recorded to an append only audit log.

Today, the company can collect and store name, email, phone number, date of birth, address, social security number with the option to add things such as verifying an income source, which includes your employer and income and verifying a business that you own, Wachs explained. The ambition over time is to be able to handle all of the data you would need to apply for something like an apartment and remove all of the friction involved in the current paper-based systems most companies are still using, while allowing users to share their Footprint data with any trusted partners.

Shardul Shah, a partner at investor Index Ventures sees a company with smart founders trying to solve a difficult problem in an industry with a lot of room to grow.

“I think that the identity market is massive, and there's been a lot of commercial activity surrounding the industry because there's a lot of valued exchange, but it's fundamentally broken. Most people have a point of view that there's a trade off to make. Either you're low friction or you're high accuracy. And I think what's daring and difficult is the point of view that Alex and Eli share, which is you can deliver both. You can be low friction and easy to use, by a range of stakeholders by the way, as well as incredibly accurate,” Shah said.

The company currently has 7 employees, but as it grows, Wachs says diversity is an important value for the startup. “We think diversity is incredibly important. Alex and I are really proud of a team that doesn't look like us. We're the only two people who look like us on the team. And we know of a lot of companies that kind of make big diversity hiring efforts when they're later stage, and to us if it's not a priority from the start, it is not really a priority,” Wachs said.

The product is currently in early access release, but the company plans to make it generally available in the fall.

Today’s $6 million investment was led by Index Ventures with participation from industry angels, as well as BoxGroup, Operator Partners, Lerer Hippeau, Palm Tree Crew, Not Boring Capital and K5.

Cybersecurity could offer a way for underrepresented groups to break into tech

Recommended Stories

  • Cleveland Browns prepare for Jacoby Brissett at quarterback

    With Deshaun Watson serving a six-game suspension, the Cleveland Browns are counting on Palm Beach County's Jacoby Brissett to begin the NFL season.

  • Why Mohamed El-Erian worries about the 'collateral damage' of bringing inflation down

    Mohamed El-Erian, Allianz SE Chief Economic Adviser & former PIMCO CEO, joins 'Influencers with Andy Serwer' to discuss inflation in the U.S. economy.

  • Dow Jones Rallies Amid Key Economic Data; AMD Tumbles On Weak Sales Outlook

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed Wednesday ahead of new economic data, while AMD stock dived 6% on a weak sales outlook.

  • Miller Value Partners’ Top Detractor: Endo International (ENDP)

    Miller Value Partners, an investment management firm, published its “Miller Value Partners Income Strategy” second-quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. The Miller Income Strategy lost 17.7% in the second quarter of 2022, underperforming the 10.0% decline for the ICE BofA US High Yield Index. Go over the fund’s top 5 […]

  • Tesla’s Stock-Split Proposal Tops a Packed Annual Meeting Agenda

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergThis Is How China Could Hit Back Over Pelosi’s Taiwan VisitPelosi Poised to Land in Taiwan as China Rips ‘Provocative’ TripWorld’s Most-Tracked Plane Is Jet That May Be Flying PelosiThey Quit Goldman’s Star Trading Team, Then the Bank Raised AlarmsTesla hosts its annual meeting — nay, Cyber Roundup — on Thursday from its new plant in Austin, Texas, where the biggest item on the agenda is a likely shoo-in proposal clearing the way for a 3-for-1 stock split.E

  • AMC Stock Has a Lot to Prove This Week

    It's lights. It's camera. Will it be action for AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC)? The country's largest multiplex operator is delivering a critical financial update shortly after Thursday's market close.

  • Here’s exactly how much Americans have in savings at every age — and (yikes) here’s what they should have

    One overarching rule of thumb is that you should — even in times of high inflation — have somewhere between 3-12 months of essential expenses somewhere safe like a high-yield savings account (see the best savings rates you can get here). But, it can also be helpful to separate it from your emergency savings, because it’s for a separate purpose and because research shows that people are more successful at saving when they have a separate account with a separate name.

  • Jim Cramer’s Recession Portfolio: Top 10 Stock Picks

    In this article, we will look at Jim Cramer’s top 10 stock picks for a recession. If you want to explore similar stocks that Jim Cramer is recommending for a recession, you can also take a look at Jim Cramer’s Recession Portfolio: Top 5 Stock Picks. Jim Cramer’s 3 Possible Scenarios For a Recession Last […]

  • Generac Holdings (GNRC) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates

    Generac Holdings (GNRC) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 12.83% and 2.36%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Is This Beaten-Down Cruise Stock a Buy?

    Carnival took on a lot of debt to cover its losses and stay afloat long enough to work its way back from its pandemic shutdown. Now it's issuing new shares.

  • SoFi stock pops on Q2 earnings, revenue

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Brian Sozzi discusses how SoFi Technologies stock is performing after beating Q2 revenue estimates.

  • Editas Medicine (EDIT) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

    Editas (EDIT) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 7.14% and 19.54%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Is This Rare Berkshire Hathaway Miscue Finally a Buy?

    Berkshire Hathaway cut bait with the struggling drugmaker Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in late 2021.

  • Camping World (CWH) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

    Camping World (CWH) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 15.51% and 6.57%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Despite the downward trend in earnings at Livent (NYSE:LTHM) the stock spikes 12%, bringing three-year gains to 360%

    Generally speaking, investors are inspired to be stock pickers by the potential to find the big winners. You won't get...

  • 1 Stock-Split Stock to Buy Now, Despite a Drag From Rivian

    In 2019, global e-commerce giant Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) placed an order to purchase 100,000 electric utility vehicles from Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) to help fulfill its goal to have an entirely green energy-powered delivery fleet by 2030. Along with the order, Amazon accumulated a stake in the electric vehicle maker. Fresh off its recent 20-for-1 stock split, Amazon posted its second-quarter 2022 financial results on July 28.

  • “If It Goes Lower, Buy Some More”: 10 Semiconductor Stocks for the Next 20 Years

    In this article, we discuss 10 semiconductor stocks for the next 20 years. If you want to read about some more semiconductor stocks for the next 20 years, go directly to 5 Semiconductor Stocks for the Next 20 Years. Lawmakers in the United States recently passed the CHIPS Act, a legislation aimed at providing massive […]

  • Markel (MKL) Misses Q2 Earnings Estimates

    Markel (MKL) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -35.70% and 1.70%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Service Corp. (SCI) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

    Service Corp. (SCI) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 2.44% and 3.61%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • 10 Jim Cramer Stocks to Watch in August

    In this article, we discuss 10 Jim Cramer stocks to watch in August. If you want to see more of Jim Cramer’s latest stock picks, click 5 Jim Cramer Stocks to Watch in August. Mad Money’s Jim Cramer told investors on July 28 to use their heads rather than emotional rationale when picking stocks in […]