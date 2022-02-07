U.S. markets close in 5 hours 53 minutes

Footprints to Recovery CEO Announces the Launch of Aliya Health Group

·2 min read

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On February 7, 2022, Michael Milch, owner and CEO of Footprints to Recovery, Vogue Recovery Center, South Coast Behavioral Health, and Royal Life Centers announced the launch of Aliya Health Group, a national behavioral health organization. Aliya will bring together Milch's portfolio of treatment centers under one roof and allow them to provide more individualized and extensive services to clients.

Under Milch's leadership, Aliya's executive team includes several staff members from the organizations' selection of treatment facilities. Aliya will more closely align the operational and admissions functions of the treatment centers, so they can better support the unique needs of each client who calls, referring them to a wider selection of programs based on factors such as location, diagnosis, level of care, and preferences.

The creation of Aliya is also a significant step toward Milch's vision of building a network of treatment centers that serve all primary mental health needs, such as eating disorders, gambling addiction, sex addiction, intimacy disorders, and complex psychiatric diagnoses.

"I believe the substance use treatment industry sometimes does a disservice to clients by just treating the symptoms of addiction," said Milch. "Compulsive behaviors and addictions stem from deeper issues like trauma and mental health disorders, and a key reason that relapse is so common, or people turn to other destructive behaviors in sobriety is because the root causes of these conditions are not addressed."

The behavioral health organization's name reflects great meaning for Milch, the treatment centers' values, and the clients they serve. Aliya (ah-lee-ah) is a Hebrew word meaning "ascent," or "elevation."

"This word is very important and personal to me as a Jewish person and someone who speaks the Hebrew language," said Milch. "But beyond that, it's a powerful word that quite literally explains our organization's purpose and expectations. At the end of the day, it's what we expect from our employees -- to challenge themselves and do more and better than the day before. It's also what we hope for our clients. We don't just want to provide treatment; we want to help them realize their potential. That they can rise up and surpass whatever way they were living before that wasn't working and reach greater success, health, and fulfillment."

About Aliya Health Group

Media Contact:

Nicole Piechowski
Vice President of Branding & Creative
609-488-0557
npiechowski@aliyahg.com

Aliya Health Group logo
Aliya Health Group logo
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/footprints-to-recovery-ceo-announces-the-launch-of-aliya-health-group-301475722.html

SOURCE Footprints to Recovery

