Footwear market in APAC size is set to grow by USD 55.92 billion from 2021-2026; The growing demand for athletic footwear boosts the market- Technavio

NEW YORK, March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The footwear market size in APAC is estimated to grow by USD 55.92 billion from 2021 to 2026, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.36% during the forecast period. The market is driven by the growing demand for athletic footwear. Growing consumer awareness on the advantages of sports and fitness activities and the rise in international sporting events are expected to increase the demand for athletic shoes in the region. During the forecast period, this is expected to increase the demand for athletic shoes in the region. Furthermore, the rising enthusiasm for taking part in a variety of sporting events, such as the Asian Games, the ICC Cricket World Cup, and the ACC Asian Cup is also driving the market growth. Additionally, rising disposable income enables Indians to move up the value chain and require goods for various purposes, which promotes the emergence of new footwear product categories in terms of value, functionality, and aesthetic appeal. Hence, such factors will drive regional market growth during the forecast period. For more insights on the market - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Footwear Market in APAC

Why buy?

Add credibility to strategy

Analyzes competitor's offerings

Get a holistic view of the market

Grow your profit margin with Technavio – Buy the report!

Footwear market in APAC – Market Dynamics

Leading trends influencing the market

In APAC, increasing internet penetration is an emerging trend in market growth.

In the region, the average spending per online transaction and the volume of online transactions are rising.

The market is expanding as a result of the rising number of smartphone and internet users as well as their buy-now attitude.

Customers are encouraged to shop online due to the convenience and time-saving features of online shopping as well as access to a wide selection of products.

Online payments' enhanced security features, free shipping, improved online customer service, and more convenient purchasing sites will also foster the market's expansion during the forecast period.

Story continues

Major challenges hindering the market growth

An increase in labor cost is the major challenge impeding market growth in APAC.

Numerous companies with factories in Asia, including Indonesia, China, Bangladesh, Vietnam, and India, offer shoes in the regional market.

These countries' recent increases in labor costs are a result of their rapid economic growth. Expensive labor force increases the overall production costs of the product and reduces vendor profit margins.

Due to substantial wage increases in China and Indonesia, many businesses have been compelled to relocate their production facilities from these countries. As a consequence, such companies have experienced losses.

Such factors will hinder the regional footwear market growth during the forecast period.

Insights on Market Drivers, trends, & Challenges - Request a sample report!

Footwear market in APAC – Vendor Analysis

Vendor Landscape - The footwear market in APAC is characterized by the presence of various vendors such as adidas AG, Alpinestars USA Inc., ASICS Corp., Bata India Ltd., Belle International Holdings Ltd., Daphne International Holdings Ltd., GEOX Spa, Industria de Diseno Textil SA, LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, Metro Brands Ltd., Nike Inc., Paragon Polymer Products Pvt. Ltd., PUMA SE, PVH Corp., Sara Suole Pvt. Ltd., VF Corp., Wolverine World Wide Inc., Woodland Worldwide, VKC Pride, and Reliance Industries Ltd.

Footwear market in APAC - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on distribution channel (offline and online).

The APAC Footwear Market share growth in the offline segment will be significant during the forecast period. Specialty stores (including brand stores, multi-brand stores, clothing stores, fashion and personal accessory stores, and sporting goods stores), hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, clubhouses, and department stores are the sources of revenue for offline sales channels.

Insights on the market contribution of various segments - Download a Sample Report

What are the key data covered in this Footwear market in APAC report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the footwear market in APAC between 2021 and 2026

Precise estimation of the size of the footwear market in APAC size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of footwear market in APAC vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The online footwear market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.89% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 34.03 billion. This report extensively covers market segmentation by product (non-athletic footwear and athletic footwear), end-user (men, women, and children), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The high heels footwear market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 1.88% between 2022 and 2027. This report extensively covers market segmentation by distribution channel (offline and online), type (1-1.75, 2-2.75, 3-3.75, and 4-4.75), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Footwear Market In APAC Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2021 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.36% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 55.92 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 6.92 Regional analysis APAC Key countries China, Japan, India, South Korea, and Rest of APAC, Canada, Mexico, Italy,Spain, India, Japan, Australia, and South Korea Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled adidas AG, Alpinestars USA Inc., ASICS Corp., Bata India Ltd., Belle International Holdings Ltd., Daphne International Holdings Ltd., GEOX Spa, Industria de Diseno Textil SA, LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, Metro Brands Ltd., Nike Inc., Paragon Polymer Products Pvt. Ltd., PUMA SE, PVH Corp., Sara Suole Pvt. Ltd., VF Corp., Wolverine World Wide Inc., Woodland Worldwide, VKC Pride, and Reliance Industries Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

5.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 South Korea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 Rest of APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 adidas AG

10.4 ASICS Corp.

10.5 Bata India Ltd.

10.6 Belle International Holdings Ltd.

10.7 GEOX Spa

10.8 Nike Inc.

10.9 PUMA SE

10.10 VF Corp.

10.11 Wolverine World Wide Inc.

10.12 Woodland Worldwide

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Footwear Market in APAC

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/footwear-market-in-apac-size-is-set-to-grow-by-usd-55-92-billion-from-2021-2026-the-growing-demand-for-athletic-footwear-boosts-the-market--technavio-301781109.html

SOURCE Technavio