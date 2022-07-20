Footwear Market is rising with Highest Revenue Growth of 31.37 Billion with Global Significant Growth, Shares, Size, Trends, revenue & Opportunity Analysis by 2029

Data Bridge Market Research

Due to the high demand for convenient and comfortable footwear, and companies focusing on a few key specifications, such as creative designs, product advancements, and advanced technical manipulations, the footwear market is expected to grow.

HELENA, July 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data Bridge Market Research in its report titled Global Footwear Market offers comprehensive insights and detailed research on this market. The report covers the key factors that are propelling the growth of the Footwear market, untapped lucrative opportunities for manufacturers, the latest trends and latest developments that are shaping the growth of the market, and other valuable insights across different market segments.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the footwear market is expected to reach a value of USD 31.37 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 13.33% during the forecast period. The footwear market report examines the current growth, which is being driven by rising consumer awareness of sport activities among both men and women.

The global footwear market appears to be fragmented due to the presence of many well-established companies. Furthermore, this raises the level of competition in the market. As a result, players are employing various strategies such as mergers, acquisitions, and joint ventures to maintain their market leadership. Several market players, for example, are collaborating with other companies in order to expand their production capabilities and develop innovative products. Many companies in the footwear industry are increasing their R&D efforts in order to develop next-generation products. In order to expand their customer base, they are also focused on providing cost-effective and high-quality products. These initiatives are expected to generate revenue opportunities in the global footwear industry.

Some of the major players operating in the footwear market are:

Bata Brand (India)

Honeywell International Inc. (U.S.)

Wolverine World Wide Inc. (U.S.)

Rahman Group (India)

Dunlop Protective Footwear (Portugal)

VF Corporation (U.S.)

Uvex group (Germany)

Hewat's Edinburgh (U.K.)

ELTEN GmbH (Germany)

COFRA Holding (Switzerland)

Rock Fall Ltd. (U.K.)

Oftenrich Holdings Co. Ltd. (U.S.)

Recent Development

Puma SE opened its largest store in north India in Gurgaon in October 2021. The store, located in Gurgaon's CyberHub retail destination, is a "digitally-enabled experiential store" with digital touchpoints to attract digitally savvy customers who are increasingly shopping online.

In July 2021, Nike released its 'Rawdacious colorway palette,' which is a combination of white as the primary colour, with components of pink blast, total orange, and bright crimson, for its new line of athletic footwear, which includes the Pegasus 38, Invincible Run, Air Zoom Superfly Elite 2, ZoomX Vaporfly NEXT percent 2, and Air Zoom Alphafly NEXT percent 2.

Nike will officially launch the Nike App, the company's fastest-growing platform, in July 2021.

Segmentation:- Footwear Market

Product Type

Athletic

Non athletic

Material

Plastic

Synthetic rubber

Leather

Plant based

Others

Distribution channel

Hypermarkets

Online channels

Specialty stores

Others

End users

Men

Women kids

Footwear Market Country Level Analysis:

Asia-Pacific dominates the footwear market due to the presence of a large consumer usage base in developing countries such as China, India, and Indonesia, as well as the region's growing demand for athletic and non-athletic footwear usage.

The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in market regulation that impact the current and future trends of the market. Data points like down-stream and upstream value chain analysis, technical trends and porter's five forces analysis, case studies are some of the pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, the presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

Key Drivers

increasing demand for convenient and comfortable footwear

Increased sports activities and technological advancement

the rise in sports activities, emphasis on performance, and technological advancements have resulted in the footwear gaining immense popularity in sportswear, as well as the growing demand for fashionable, comfortable, and convenient footwear, as well as the growing number of working people around the world, are some of the key factors expected to drive the footwear market during the forecast period.

Key questions answered in the report:

Which are the five top players of the Footwear market ?

How will the Footwear market change in the next five years?

Which product and application will take a lion's share of the Footwear market?

What are the drivers and restraints of the Footwear market?

Which regional market will show the highest growth?

What will be the CAGR and size of the Footwear market throughout the forecast period?

Table of Content:

Section 01: executive summary

Section 02: scope of the report

Section 03: research methodology

Section 04: introduction

Section 05: market landscape

Section 06: market sizing

Section 07: five forces analysis

Section 08: market segmentation by product

Section 09: market segmentation by Application

Section 10: customer landscape

Section 11: market segmentation by end-user

Section 12: regional landscape

Section 13: decision framework

Section 14: drivers and challenges

Section 15: market trends

Section 16: competitive landscape

Section 17: company profiles

Section 18: appendix

