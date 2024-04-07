Foraco International (TSE:FAR) shareholder returns have been fantastic, earning 464% in 5 years

Long term investing can be life changing when you buy and hold the truly great businesses. While the best companies are hard to find, but they can generate massive returns over long periods. To wit, the Foraco International SA (TSE:FAR) share price has soared 464% over five years. And this is just one example of the epic gains achieved by some long term investors. On top of that, the share price is up 48% in about a quarter.

Since it's been a strong week for Foraco International shareholders, let's have a look at trend of the longer term fundamentals.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

During the five years of share price growth, Foraco International moved from a loss to profitability. Sometimes, the start of profitability is a major inflection point that can signal fast earnings growth to come, which in turn justifies very strong share price gains. Since the company was unprofitable five years ago, but not three years ago, it's worth taking a look at the returns in the last three years, too. Indeed, the Foraco International share price has gained 295% in three years. In the same period, EPS is up 83% per year. This EPS growth is higher than the 58% average annual increase in the share price over the same three years. Therefore, it seems the market has moderated its expectations for growth, somewhat. This cautious sentiment is reflected in its (fairly low) P/E ratio of 8.00.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

It is of course excellent to see how Foraco International has grown profits over the years, but the future is more important for shareholders. This free interactive report on Foraco International's balance sheet strength is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Foraco International has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 66% in the last twelve months. And that does include the dividend. Since the one-year TSR is better than the five-year TSR (the latter coming in at 41% per year), it would seem that the stock's performance has improved in recent times. Someone with an optimistic perspective could view the recent improvement in TSR as indicating that the business itself is getting better with time. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Foraco International that you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on Canadian exchanges.

