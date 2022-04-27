U.S. markets close in 1 hour 10 minutes

FORACO PROVIDES NOTICE OF 2022 Q1 RESULTS & CONFERENCE CALL

·1 min read
  • FRACF

TORONTO and MARSEILLES, France, April 27, 2022 /CNW/ - Foraco International SA (TSX: FAR) (the "Company" or "Foraco"), a leading global provider of mineral drilling services, will release its first quarter 2022 financial results, prior to TSX market open on Tuesday, May 3, 2022. Following the release, Management of the Company will host a Conference Call at 10:00 am ET to review the financial results. The call will be hosted by Daniel Simoncini, Chairman & Co-CEO and Jean-Pierre Charmensat, Co-CEO & CFO.

You can join the call by dialing 1-888-664-6392 or 1-416-764-8659. You will be put on hold until the conference call begins. A live audio webcast of the Conference Call will also be available

https://produceredition.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1546527&tp_key=9d35dbb788

Please connect at least 15 minutes prior to the Conference Call to ensure adequate time for any software download that may be needed to hear the webcast. An archived replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days.

About Foraco International SA
Foraco International SA (TSX: FAR) is a leading global mineral drilling services company that provides a comprehensive and reliable service offering in mining and water projects. Supported by its founding values of Integrity, Innovation, and Involvement, Foraco has grown into the third largest global drilling enterprise, with a presence in 22 countries across five continents. For more information about Foraco, visit www.foraco.com.

SOURCE Foraco International SA

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2022/27/c0740.html

