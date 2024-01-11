Forafric Global PLC's (NASDAQ:AFRI) largest shareholders are public companies with 66% ownership, individual investors own 14%

Key Insights

Forafric Global's significant public companies ownership suggests that the key decisions are influenced by shareholders from the larger public

Lighthouse Properties plc owns 66% of the company

Insider ownership in Forafric Global is 13%

A look at the shareholders of Forafric Global PLC (NASDAQ:AFRI) can tell us which group is most powerful. We can see that public companies own the lion's share in the company with 66% ownership. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

Individual investors, on the other hand, account for 14% of the company's stockholders.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Forafric Global.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Forafric Global?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

Institutions have a very small stake in Forafric Global. That indicates that the company is on the radar of some funds, but it isn't particularly popular with professional investors at the moment. If the business gets stronger from here, we could see a situation where more institutions are keen to buy. It is not uncommon to see a big share price rise if multiple institutional investors are trying to buy into a stock at the same time. So check out the historic earnings trajectory, below, but keep in mind it's the future that counts most.

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Forafric Global. Lighthouse Properties plc is currently the largest shareholder, with 66% of shares outstanding. With such a huge stake in the ownership, we infer that they have significant control of the future of the company. With 11% and 2.8% of the shares outstanding respectively, Paul Packer and Globis Capital Management, LLC are the second and third largest shareholders.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. Our information suggests that there isn't any analyst coverage of the stock, so it is probably little known.

Insider Ownership Of Forafric Global

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

It seems insiders own a significant proportion of Forafric Global PLC. It has a market capitalization of just US$284m, and insiders have US$38m worth of shares in their own names. We would say this shows alignment with shareholders, but it is worth noting that the company is still quite small; some insiders may have founded the business. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

With a 14% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over Forafric Global. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

Public Company Ownership

It appears to us that public companies own 66% of Forafric Global. This may be a strategic interest and the two companies may have related business interests. It could be that they have de-merged. This holding is probably worth investigating further.

Next Steps:

I find it very interesting to look at who exactly owns a company. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For instance, we've identified 1 warning sign for Forafric Global that you should be aware of.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

